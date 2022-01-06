Prep Bowling: Falcons win bowling triangular; Saintes place second; AL takes individual bests

The St. Albert boys bowling team took first place in Thursday’s triangular against Abraham Lincoln and Denison Schleswig. The Saintes took second place in the girl's competition.

The St. Albert boys won the triangular with a score of 3,176, edging out Denison Schleswig by 90 pins. The Lynx boys finished third with a score of 2,906.

On the girls' side, Denison-Schleswig won the competition with a team score of 2,137. St. Albert placed second with a 1,945, and the Lynx took third with a score of 1,835.

Saintes and Falcons coach Mike Klusman said he was pleased with the effort in the first matches of the new year.

“These kids put in a lot of work over the break,” Klusman said. “Their work showed itself here and I’m extremely impressed with how they did today. The girls are still a young team and they keep getting better and better each meet and they’re on the cusp of breaking out. The boys gave a really nice performance. They showed up and bowled really well. Anytime you bowl over 3,000, you’re doing something right.”

Leading the Falcons was Adam Denny with a 461 score. AL’s Eric McCoy however, posted the best individual score of 555 for his two-game total, including a 299 score in the second game. According to the AL athletic department, the 555 series leads the state.

“It felt great, I felt great today,” McCoy said. “I was kind of nervous at the start but then got a 299 in that second game and everything opened up from there. I’m a bit bummed about that one pin in game two, but just got to keep working and next time I’ll knock it down.”

Among the city schools, AL’s McKenna Rethmeier had the best individual score with 324 on the girls side, which was just two pins behind champion Claire Miller from Denison Schleswig.

“Overall I think today went really well,” Rethmeier said. “We struggled a bit at first but we got it going better in the baker games. We had fun though, and I had fun.”