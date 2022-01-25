 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Bowling: Le Mars bowls down Thomas Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets Logo

Thomas Jefferson bowling fell to Le Mars in a boys and girls doubleheader Monday on the road, with the boys falling 3,072-2,284 and the girls losing 2,584-1,856.

The Yellow Jacket boys were led by Sam Shanno, who bowled a 340 two-game series. Kendall Bell bowled the high game with a 189.

Ryan Smith bowled a 301 series, Bell scored 322, Nolan Bryant scored a 254, Travis Calloway scored a 327 and Eli Dross finished with a 246.

The T.J. girls were led by Marissa Byrd and Kendall Carnes, who both bowled a 274 series. Riley Rich scored the high game with a 149.

Tara Downing scored a 225 series, Trinity Meyer scored a 266, Rich finished with a 247, and Bayleigh Shanno tallied a 207.

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 1 p.m. on Friday at Thunderbowl in the city meet.

