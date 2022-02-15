Prep Bowling: Making a statement! Falcons earn elusive state berth

The St. Albert boys bowling team earned its first-ever trip to the state tournament and qualified three individuals for state as well on Tuesday afternoon at the Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs at the Class 1A state qualifying bowling tournament.

“The boys finally got over the hump,” Falcons coach Mike Klusman said. “They controlled their own destiny and we get a chance to bowl for a state championship now.”

Over three games, sophomore Evan White and senior Hadyn Piskorski both bowled a 630 and junior Adam Denny bowled a 705 to all qualify for the state individual competition. Falcons senior Reese Pekny finished fifth overall with a score of 629, and junior Jackson Wigington placed sixth overall with a score of 623.

After just missing out the past two seasons, the Falcons finally clinched that elusive state tournament spot.

“It really takes a second to fully sink in,” White said “We came in here and knew you just had to bowl and if we do that, we’ve got it. That didn’t work last year, but this year it feels really good to get that monkey off our back and finally earn that spot that we’ve wanted. It’s going to be tough competition there, but it’s going to be a meet to remember.”

“This is what we’ve wanted for a while,” Denny said. “It’s an amazing feeling. There’s just no way to describe the exact feeling. We’re going to state. ”

Through 15 baker games, the Falcons compiled a score of 3,108, beating second-place Clarke by 246 pins. Klusman said it took a team effort to get the team to state as five Falcons were among the top eight individual bowlers. Seeing three individuals make state along with the team going to state put the icing on the cake.

“They’ve pushed each other all season and it showed in these individual games,” Klusman said. “We have five in the top eight and while only three of them go to state, I can’t tell you how hard these kids worked to achieve this moment and as a coach it makes you so proud to see it come together and put the first bowling banner in the gym.”

“The whole team performed really well,” Denny said. “Our whole top five placed individually and we proved that we deserve to go to state.”

“It’s good to see so many make it there too, but it’s also kind of sad at the same time,” White added. “They only take the top four and when you have five in the top eight, it’s a little disappointing that not everyone gets to go and compete in that, but the team is still going to be there to support us and we still made it as a team, and that’s what we really wanted.”

Tri-Center placed sixth overall as a team in the meet with a score of 2,165.

On the girl’s side, the Falcons placed third overall with a score of 2,235. With the season reaching its end for Saintes bowling, Klusman is happy with how the girls concluded the season and looks forward to what this young group can accomplish in the future.

“They’re still extremely young,” Klusman said. “There’s just one junior and the rest are sophomores and freshmen. We’re only going to get better with experience and practice. Hopefully, they’ll take this moment and learn from it and remember this tournament feel. They work just as hard as the boys and they want to do good, we’re just a little inexperienced, hopefully, we’ll get past that and next year, we’ll see if we can get them to state too.”

No Saintes qualified individually. Tri-Center’s girls placed fifth overall with a score of 1,875.

The Class 1A boys bowling state tournament will be on Monday at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo and will start at 9 a.m. The Class 1A individual tournament will be at Maple Lanes in Waterloo and will start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Boys Team Results

St. Albert 3108

Clarke 2862

OABCIG 2444

Harlan 2344

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2316

Tri-Center 2165

Boys State Individual Qualifiers

1 — Ashton Giza, Clarke, 719

2 — Adam Denny, St. Albert, 705

T3 — Evan White, St. Albert, 630

T3 — Hadyn Piskorski, St. Albert, 630

Girls Team Results

Clarke 2,550

Harlan 2,428

St. Albert 2,235

OABCIG 2,155

Tri-Center 1,875

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1,804

Girls State Individual Qualifiers

1 — Hannah Wisniewski, Clarke, 604

2 — Ania Kaster, Harlan, 560

3 — Abby Polley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 519

4 — Sophia Grot, Harlan, 509

Other City Qualifiers

Bennett Olsen, Abraham Lincoln

Eric McCoy, Abraham Lincoln

Sophia Klopensine, Lewis Central

Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central

Callie Williams, Lewis Central

Faith Renshaw, Lewis Central

Marissa Byrd, Thomas Jefferson

Lewis Central girls also qualified for the team tournament. Check in Thursday’s edition of the Nonpareil for stories on other state qualifying bowling tournaments.