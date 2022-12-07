 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med

PREP BOWLING: Monarchs double down on Trojan bowling

The Denison-Schleswig boys and girls bowling teams both defeated Tri-Center’s team on Tuesday afternoon at Lucky Lanes XII in Denison.

The Monarch boys defeated Tri-Center 2575-2076, while the girl's contest finished 2310-2225 in favor of the Monarchs.

Each Trojan team falls to a 0-2 dual record now. No player-scoring results were reported for Tri-Center.

The T.C. boys will be back in action again on Friday when they head to the Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs for a tournament at 12:30 p.m., while the girls will bowl again on Dec. 16 against St. Albert at 3:30 p.m.

