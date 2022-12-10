PREP BOWLING: Oden signs to bowl at Wichita State

Lewis Central senior bowler Aleesha Oden signed a letter of intent on Friday afternoon to join Wichita State Univerity’s bowling program next year.

After participating in a few camps over the offseason and eventually exploring the campus Oden found her fit with the Shockers and will continue her academic and bowling career at the NCAA Division-I level.

“It feels great and a lot of pressure is relieved now,” Oden said. “It feels great to make it all official now. The college itself has a lot of opportunities for me, especially academically and that was the first thing on my mind, and the bowling program there was just the cherry on top. They have a great program, they’re a 29-time national champion, they’re a program of excellence and I want to go into that kind of program.”

Joining a successful NCAA program isn’t just a proud moment for Oden, but for her coach as well. To know his current senior will continue her bowling career after what should be a fun year with the Titans, makes for a proud moment for him as well.

“It’s very exciting,” Renshaw said. “Seeing Aleesha back in her junior age, you knew she was going to be something special. Every single year she has worked and worked. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Plenty still remains on the line for the senior this year. As a part of last year’s Titan team that won a state championship, she and her teammates want to fight for a chance to defend their crown.

Oden also has a couple of things she wants to work on with herself before moving on to the next level as well.

“I really want to work on my mental game,” Oden said. “I’m really good at putting all this pressure on myself and trying to hit a strike every time, but I just need to relax more and do what I know how to do, and remind myself I’ve spent years practicing and let some of that pressure go and be happy that I get to do this and play this game.”

Oden will also study civil engineering at Wichita State, as she currently plans to do drafting and designing for homes in the future.