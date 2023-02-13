For the first time in school history, the St. Albert Saintes bowling team has qualified for a trip to the state tournament.

The defending state champion Lewis Central also punched their ticket in Class 2A as they finished as the runner-up behind LeMars. In addition, LC and St. Albert also had three individuals qualify for the state tournament.

For the Saintes, they won their first-ever district championship to officially lock up a spot at state next week in Waterloo after posting a team score of 2609, just shy of 600 pins better than the second-place Tri-Center Trojans. After building for this moment over the past few years as some of the girls were freshmen, the team and coaches were more than jubilant to see their work pay off.

“It’s so awesome for the girls and for the St. Albert family,” Saintes co-coach Justin Pekney said. “It’s amazing that the hard work these girls have done is now paying off, and I’m very impressed with how they handled themselves today and now looking really forward to them hopefully making a big statement at state.”

“We planned all season for this moment, this is what we were working for,” Saintes co-coach Mike Klusman said. “To see it finally happen is an incredible moment, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

As great as qualifying feels, the Saintes have a new ultimate goal.

“We’ve made it this far, so why not us,” Klusman said. “We’ll be one of the eight there so we got a chance, you just never know. Pressure is a funny thing in sports, and if these girls get some confidence and got hot, you never know what can come out of it.”

In addition to the Saintes heading to state as a team, three bowlers placed within the top four, thus qualifying for the individual tournament. Among those three was freshman Bailey Secrest who was crowned the individual district champion with a score of 573.

“Especially with it being my freshman year, I know this is something you don’t see a lot around the state,” Secrest said. “Going in as a team though almost feels like a dream. Being able to go to state with all of these girls is really exciting. We finally put ourselves on the map, and we’re looking to do more.”

With Secrest, Georgie Bohnet finished second with a score of 528, and Lexi Narmi was third overall with 517 to qualify individually for state.

Notably, Tri-Center placed second as a team at the Thunderbowl with a team score of 2040. Becca Thayer posted the best score for the Trojans with a 458 which was good for eighth overall among the individuals.

The top four individuals in Class 1A qualify for state.

In Class 2A, Lewis Central will make their way back to state for the second year in a row as they finished as the district runner-up with a team score of 2725 in LeMars. LeMars was the district champion with a score of 3203.

In addition to the team’s qualification, the Titans also had three individuals qualify for state. Senior Aleesha Oden was the individual district champion with a three-game score of 696. Joining her in Waterloo will be freshman Kate Reed who finished fifth overall with a 577, and junior Faith Renshaw who placed sixth overall in Monday’s tournament with a 576.

“It always feels really good when you earn a trip to state,” Paul Renshaw said. “Everything just clicked today. Our spare shooting was above normal, and the girls just battled. 15 baker games sounds like a lot, but they do go by quickly and the girls battled through all 15 games.”

Renshaw went on to talk about the Titan’s three individual qualifiers.

“Aleesha just shot lights out all day long,” Renshaw said. “She shot just shy of a 700, which would beat a lot of the men in adult leagues on most nights. Faith and Kate battled down to the 10th frame of game number three, Kate was able to squeeze by Faith by a pin, and it was a long wait to make sure all the scores were correct. But when we heard 560 was the eighth spot, we knew we had three girls going to state.”

The top eight individual bowlers in Class 2A and 3A qualify for state.

Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln were unavailable to report results before this story’s publication. Check back soon for further details and results of Monday’s girls' district bowling and state qualifying meets.

The state bowling tournaments will take place in Waterloo, starting on Monday through Wednesday. The individual tournaments take place at Maple Lanes Bowling Center, and team tournaments take place at Cadillac XBC. See below for further state tournament details.

Monday, Feb. 20

Class 1A Team

Class 3A Individual

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Class 2A Team

Class 1A Individual

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Class 3A Team

Class 2A Individual