The St. Albert girls bowling team won their first-ever Hawkeye 10 championship on Friday afternoon, and the Falcons defended their Hawkeye 10 title as they won their second consecutive conference title.

“You can’t really even describe it with words,” Falcons and Saintes co-coach Justin Pekney said. “It’s a truly amazing feeling. The girls have put in so much hard work and it’s such a credit to them since when they came in as freshmen. Since then, they’ve worked hard every day, and it’s a great tribute to what they’ve done to get here.”

“Two championships are better than one,” Falcons and Saintes co-coach Mike Klusman added. “This was an incredible day. There are a lot of good, talented bowling teams here and to be able to win both the boy’s and the girl’s titles is a great accomplishment for these kids. They’ve worked so hard to put themselves in this position to succeed.”

The Saintes had three girls place within the top six individuals as freshman Bailey Secrest led the trio, as she finished as the individual runner-up with a score of 400. Finishing as the runner-up was a sweet feeling for the freshman, but sharing a title with her teammates is what she will remember.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” Secrest said. “It’s probably one of the best days of our lives. We were always excited and cheering each other on as the day went on. To officially come out on top, it’s the best feeling.

“I wish I could have gotten first too (individually), but knowing I have three years left, I’ll still take a lot of pride in earning second in my freshman year.”

Right behind Secrest was junior Sophie Sheffield in third with a score of 399. Placing sixth was junior Georgie Bohnet with a 383.

The St. Albert boys completed the team sweep of the tournament as they claimed their second consecutive conference title. Three Falcon bowlers placed within the top 10 individuals and four within the top 15. Leading the group was junior Evan White with a score of 480. White says this team’s energy kept increasing throughout the day and that’s what helped defend their title.

“Our team atmosphere has felt down lately, and we’ve struggled to get our energy up,” White said. “But today was really good, our energy was high all day long. Our scores were high, and we fed off each other really well, all in all, it was a really good day for us, especially right before districts.”

“Today feels great. I think we’re really starting to go on an upward trend right before districts, which is great for us. This meet was definitely a confidence booster.”

Also for St. Albert, Jackson Wigington placed fourth overall with 456, Cole Pekny was 10th with 423, and just outside the top 12 at 13th was Beau Sweet with 405.

Denison-Schleswig’s Christian Schmadeke won the individual boy’s title with a score of 509.

Lewis Central senior Aleesha Oden was the individual girls champion with a score of 429, which was 29 pins greater than second-place bowler Secrest. The title marks two in a row for the senior Wichita State signee. Going out on top after a challenging year feels pretty good as Oden and her teammates prepare for districts.

“It’s been a pretty crazy season,” Oden said. “I started off hot, and then towards the middle, I’ve struggled at some meets. But to win this today right before we head off to districts feels great. I think we saw some good things today that really boosted our confidence for next week.”

The Titan girls placed fourth as a team out of eight total squads. Freshman Kate Reed finished eighth as an individual with a score of 373, the second-best score for the LC girls.

The Titan boys placed fifth as a team. Hunter Merksick placed seventh as an individual with 436, and Kenny Mayberry was eighth with 434.

Girls Team Results

1. St. Albert, 2787

2. Clarinda, 2729

3. Denison-Schleswig, 2699

4. Lewis Central, 2580

5. Shenandoah, 2304

6. Harlan, 2189

7. Red Oak, 1429

8. Creston, 1308

Boys Team Results

1. St. Albert, 3233

2. Clarinda, 3094

3. Denison-Schleswig, 2982

4. Shenandoah, 1997

5. Lewis Central, 1983

6. Red Oak, 1697

7. Harlan, 1556

8. Creston, 1441