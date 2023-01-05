PREP BOWLING: St. Albert sweeps triangular

The St. Albert girls and boys bowling teams claimed first place in Thursday’s triangular tournament in Council Bluffs at the Thunderbowl.

The Saintes earned their first first-place finish of the season with a team score of 2402 which was 23 pins better than second-place Denison-Schleswig with 2379. Abraham Lincoln finished third with a score of 1659.

For the Saintes, Bailey Secrest led the way with a top score of 427 which was also the best score of any individual in the tournament for the girls. As great as having the top score of the tournament was, Secrest is more thrilled with the team opening 2023 with a win.

“It feels great to finally get a win,” Secrest said. “We all did really well today, and we were all very excited about this today it was great. At first, I didn’t realize that I had the best score among the girls, I was pretty excited when I found out that I did, but getting the first win feels good.”

Georgie Bohnet was second for the Saintes with a 354, followed by Alexis Narmi with a 301, Sophie Sheffield with a 289, and Olivia Gardner with a 234 to round out the top five scores.

Kaci Wohlers had the best score for the Lynx, bowling 273 on the day. The Falcons also earned a win in the triangular with a score of 3151. Coming in second was Denison-Schleswig again with 2826, and the A.L. Lynx in third with a 2775.

Leading the way for St. Albert was Adam Denny with a 438, right behind him was Cole Pekny with 432, Jackson Wigginton had a 424, Evan White with 408, and Beau Sweet rounded out the top five with a 393.

While the Falcons are happy to earn another win, the team felt a bit rusty in their first meet back since the holiday break.

“Today was a bit of a tough day for us, ” White said. “It’s more on the mental side than the physical side, we’re bowling good physically, but our scores just weren’t quite there to show it. We still had a good score, it definitely wasn’t bad, but we still have some little things to work on.

Our spares need to be a bit better, but we’ll keep working, it was a good meet to start the new year, and we’ll keep working to get our scores higher as state gets closer. Just got to work on a couple of things.”

Finishing with the best scores for the Lynx were Bennett Olsen and Trenton Tallman with a 404 each.

Boys Results

St. Albert, 3151

Denison-Schleswig, 2826

Abraham Lincoln, 2775

Girls Results

St. Albert, 2402

Denison-Schleswig, 2379

Abraham Lincoln, 1695