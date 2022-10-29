PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Eichhorn eches name into history book

FORT DODGE – Lewis Central junior Ethan Eichhorn has been aiming for a state title since he started his high school running career. He earned multiple medals as a freshman and sophomore, but the state title had eluded him for two years.

That all changed on Friday at the Class 3A Cross Country State Championship at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge when Eichhorn outkicked Marion senior Jedidiah Osgood on the final stretch to take the championship. Eichhorn completed the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 32.43 seconds.

“It’s so surreal,” Eichhorn said after the race. “I haven’t even processed it yet. It’s insane. It’s been the goal all season long.”

Lewis Central head coach Taylor May was ecstatic after the race.

“It’s incredible,” he said. “I’m just so happy for Ethan. This has been his goal since day one. He’s worked his absolute tail off to get to this point. He’s just such a great kid on top of it and I couldn’t be happier for him. This means the world to him.”

Eichhorn came into the race ranked No. 1 in Class 3A and Osgood held the No. 1 ranking. The two had not seen each other all season before the state championships.

“I know he doesn’t lose much,” Eichhorn said about Osgood. “I’ve been seeing his times all season. He’s been running really low 15s.”

Eichhorn had to overcome a lot of adversity to achieve victory. Osgood held a lead late in the race after starting to gain separation at the 2-mile mark. But, Eichhorn kicked it in on the final half mile and never looked back.

He also had to overcome injuries sustained in a car wreck just two priors on Thursday. He had a sore quad and neck entering the race.

This came after rehabbing an injury that kept him out of competition for most of his sophomore track season.

“It was pretty hard,” he said. “I was out for over a month. I was as fit as I possibly could be. That hurts. It’s always tough. But, it just built me back and made me more motivated for this year.”

Eichhorn is only the second state champion in Lewis Central history with the first being Boyd Nansel in 1973.

Eichhorn wasn’t the only Lewis Central runner at state, as the boys' team qualified. Having his team in the race helped power Eichhorn to the win.

“Just having the team and stuff, being so united,” he said. “We were a lot more united this year. It’s insane how much it helps.”

As a team, Lewis Central finished in 13th place with 277 points, 13 points away from Adel ADM and 23 points ahead of Clear Creek-Amana. Pella won the team title with 79 points, 36 more than runner-up Marion.

“I’m just so pleased with our team this year,” May said. “We’ve made such huge strides over the year. … This group is close together. To have a team here at Fort Dodge is so incredible. “

LC junior Kade Diercks placed 16th with a 16:41.65, sophomore Marshall Arkfeld earned 104th with an 18:06.24, sophomore Richard Selken placed 114th with an 18:33.94, freshman Asher Rodenburg placed 120th with an 18:42.47, senior Drew With placed 127th with a 19:27.04 and sophomore Jaxon Brewer took 130th with a 19:42.52.

Glenwood also competed at the state championship as both the boys' and girls' teams qualified for the Rams.

The boys took sixth as a team with 154 points, 13 points away from Winterset and 32 points ahead of Pella.

Junior Bryant Keller led the boys with a 10th-place finish and a time of 16:09.37.

“It feels really good,” Keller said about earning a medal. “It feels like my hard work paid off and that this wasn’t just for nothing. It felt really good. … I’ve raced with Ethan (Eichhorn) a lot this season. I tried to stay running with him, but he went out way ahead of me, so I stayed with the pack of chase and the other Pella kid.”

Glenwood junior Andrew Smith placed 23rd with a 16:49.54, junior Liam Hays placed 49th with a 17:19.31, freshman Kevin Coots earned 56th with a 17:23.30, senior Preston Slayman finished in 66th with a 17:32.48, senior Jackson Griffin took 77th with a 17:38.98 and senior Dillon Anderson placed 92nd with a 17:55.03.

The Glenwood girls placed eighth as a team with 218 points, six points behind Clear Lake and five points ahead of Clear Creek-Amana.

Pella won the team with 91 points, 36 points ahead of Ballard. Ballard senior Paityn Noe won the championship with a time of 16:48.58. Noe became the first girl in Iowa cross country history to break 17 minutes.

Sophomore Madelyn Berglund led the girls’ team with an 18th-place finish and a time of 19:44.68.

"I felt pretty good," Berglund said. "The end was pretty tough for me. That's where I had to battle a lot. Overall I felt really good."

Junior Lauren Hughes placed 48th with a 20:34.30, sophomore Breckyn Petersen earned 63rd with a 20:49.66, freshman Haylee Hughes took 94th with a 21:14.36, sophomore Brooklyn Schultz placed 96th with a 21:17.47, senior Emerson Griffin finished in 111th with 21:44.67, senior Ryley Nebel took 118th with a 21:53.85.

Check back later for photos from the event