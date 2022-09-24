PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Glenwood teams win Harlan Invite

The Glenwood cross country teams claimed first place in the boys and girls competitions as all their top five runners for the boys and girls teams finished within the top 30.

For the Ram boys, all seven runners finished 22nd or higher out of 97 total runners. Leading the pack was Bryant Keller who took second place individually. Two more Rams finished within the top 10 as Andrew Smith took fifth, and Kevin Coots placed ninth. Finishing in the top 15 was Dillon Anderson at 15th and Liam Hays rounded out the Ram’s top five by finishing in 19th.

For the Ram girls, Madelyn Berglund led Glenwood with a second-place finish, and her teammate Lauren Hughes joined her in the top 10 with an eighth-place finish. Breckyn Petersen finished in 15th, Ryley Nebel finished 24th, Kate Hughes placed 27th, and Haylee Hughes finished 28th to round out the top five runners.

The Lewis Central Boys took second as a team as they also had some impressive finishes. Leading the Titans was Ethan Eichhorn who placed first in the boy's race with a time of 15:55 the only runner to finish under 16 minutes. Kade Diercks also placed within the top 10 at sixth, Marshall Arkfeld placed just outside the top 10 at 11th for L.C.

The Titan girls paced ninth as a team out of 14 schools. Isabel McNeal was the team’s best finisher at 23rd, Ava Bussey also cracked the top 30 at 29th officially.

St. Albert also had a strong team performance from their boys team as Colin Lillie placed fourth for the Falcons and Owen Wise placed 14th overall. Adam Denny was the third-best finisher as he placed 30th.

The Saintes didn’t qualify for a team score, but Reese Duncan was the top finisher at 16th and Carly McKeever had a solid finish as well in 26th

Abraham Lincoln had their boys team finish 11th as a team as Cody Smith was their best runner at 29th place, and Robert Siford was close behind in 35th. The Lynx girls team placed eighth overall as Abby LaSale gave the team its best finish at 22nd Jasmine Martinez Rangel, respectively, placed 32nd.

Riverside had some solid finishes for both teams as Mason McCready led the boys team with an 18th place finish to help the team to an eighth-place finish. The Riverside girls placed 10th as a team with Carly Henderson leading the girls with an 11th-place finish and Bailey Richardson placing 17th.

The Treynor girls, who placed seventh as a team had a couple of solid finishes from Alyssa Kulesa in 23rd and Lilly Yochum in 35th. The best finish for the Cardinals on the boy's side was Mason Yochum in 23rd with John Ros Biederman not far behind in 26th.

For Thomas Jefferson Kaiden Hamilton finished 17th for the Yellow Jackets and Mark Markuson placed 27th for the boys and Lena Schennach was the girl's best finisher in 54th.

AHSTW’s best finisher was Caden Geraghty in 44th for the Vikings, Rylie Knop was the Lady Vikes best runner in 18th, and Ava Paulsen placed 31st.

Finally for Underwood Connor Brummett was the boy's best finisher in 65th and Lilly Irwin placed 12th for the girls.

Listed below are the full team results.

Boys Team Results

1. Glenwood, 50

2. Lewis Central, 97

3. Omaha South, 137

4. St. Albert, 153

5. Kuemper Catholic, 160

6. Atlantic, 174

7. Harlan, 191

8. Riverside, 198

9. Clarinda, 206

10. Denison-Schleswig, 215

11. Abraham Lincoln, 236

12. Thomas Jefferson, 268

13. Treynor, 272

14. Underwood, 420

Girls Team Results

1. Glenwood, 70

2. Harlan, 79

3. Atlantic, 127

4. Omaha South, 139

5. Denison-Schleswig, 143

6. Clarinda, 175

7. Treynor, 188

8. Abraham Lincoln,196

9. Lewis Central, 204

10. Riverside, 204

11. AHSTW, 214

12. Kuemper Catholic, 266

13. Thomas Jefferson, 341

14. Red Oak, 420