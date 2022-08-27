PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Ram runners sweep home XC meet, LC’s Eichorn wins boys race

The Glenwood boys and girls cross country teams each took first place as a team to win the Glenwood Invite meet on Saturday in Glenwood.

With seven boys all finishing in the top 15 for the Rams and all seven girls placing within the top 20. The Rams are starting the season on a strong note.

“We are so proud of how our girls ran today,” Rams girls coach Marissa Klindt said. “Having our top seven finish in the top 22 was incredible. They’ve put in a lot of work this summer, and it was great to see them compete. We had a lot of good things happen today, with several personal career records, good attitudes, and some good surprises. We can’t wait to see the girls improve and meet their goals for this season.”

For Lewis Central, Ethan Eichhorn individually took first place with a time of 15:42 and was one of four Titans to place within the top 15 for L.C. Kade Diercks, notably earned third place, Marshall Arkfeld placed seventh, and Richard Selken placed 14th overall for Lewis Central.

The Titan girls placed fifth as a team. Ava Bussey was the team’s best finisher at 20th with Isabel McNeal right behind her in 21st.

“We had a great start to the season today,” Titans coach Taylor May said. “Ethan showed off all the hard work he has been putting in over the summer by breaking his own school record by 11 seconds and the Glenwood course record by seven seconds. He looked smooth and comfortable today. I can’t say enough about his work ethic. Kade, Marshall, and Richard had outstanding season-opening runs for us this morning. They ran smart and put themselves in a good position. We had a solid core of guys working really hard this summer and these guys have risen to the top. Any time you have four guys in the top 15, that’s a pretty good day. Haidyn Cox also had a nice run for us today.

“Ava and Izzy started off the season strong for us today, they pushed each other and that is what we like to see. We were happy with how the girls performed. Our girls also put in a ton of time this summer and we are excited about where they will go this year.”

Thomas Jefferson also tested their might in the field. The boys placed eighth as a team with Mark Markuson coming in as the team’s highest finisher at 31st and his teammate Kaiden Hamilton was right behind him in 32nd.

The T.J. ladies placed seventh overall with Lena Schennach finishing within the top 20 at 18th overall. Eleana Lemus was the second best on the team at 32nd.

“I’m proud of our effort today,” Yellow Jackets coach Kyle Bartholomew said. “We made some big strides forward from a year ago. 12 of our 18 runners ran their first-ever Glenwood invite. This is a good starting point for us and with this first meet under their belts, we’re only going up from here.”

St. Albert also ran amongst the teams and saw their boys team place sixth out of 11 scores. Collin Lillie placed second individually in the boys race. Owen Wise also placed in the top 20 and Adam Denny also placed 23rd overall for S.A.’s boys.

For the girls, Reese Duncan placed 11th overall and Carly McKeever placed 26th respectively for the Saintes.

Heartland Christian’s boys team placed 10th as a team as Gavin Andersen was the Eagle’s top finisher in 35th. The girls did not qualify for a team score. Grace Steinmetz was the best finisher for H.C. as she finished 25th overall.

Listed below are the full team results.

Boys Teams Results

1. Glenwood, 46

2. Lewis Central, 59

3. Atlantic, 110

4. Clarinda, 113

5. Harlan, 128

6. St. Albert, 135

7. Creston, 207

8. Thomas Jefferson, 208

9. Shenandoah, 223

10. Heartland Christian, 280

11. East Mills, 284

Girls Team Results

1. Glenwood, 42

2. Atlantic, 58

3. Harlan, 74

4. Clarinda, 75

5. Lewis Central, 131

6. Creston, 157

7. Thomas Jefferson, 183

8. Red Oak, 243