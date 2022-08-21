PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Saintes and Falcons ready to fly into new season

With fall sports getting ready to hit the ground running, the Falcons and Saintes cross country teams’ long summer of work is about to be put to the test.

The past couple of months’ heat has added some challenges to workouts at times, but over the past week, St. Albert has been taking advantage of this past week’s favorable weather.

“It’s always great to begin a new year,” Falcons and Saintes coach Russ Sindelar said. “The temperatures have been really nice this week, next week it’ll probably be hot again once we start practicing after school. But the fluctuations in the weather are always a given. The kids have been running all summer so they’re already used to the hotter temperatures, but as we turn up the intensity of practices we’ll try to stay in more shady parts and do the harder workouts there.”

The Falcons, after graduating three seniors from last year’s squad and will need some new faces to step up and fill the gaps. However, Sindelar has already seen some kids step up to the challenge and listed a few of the handful of kids who’s caught his eye.

“We had a few seniors graduate so we have to find someone to fill those spots,” Sindelar said. “So we have some new kids this year who are out for the first time and not just freshman, some of the new guys are sophomores. We’ll see how they all fit in, but I’m pretty confident in our top four kids.

“Colin (Lillie) is a great competitor and he works hard all day, Adam Denny is another senior who had a pretty good track season and I’ll be looking for him to have an even better season here. Owen Wise had some injuries in the spring so he missed half the track season, but he’s been running all summer so I look for him to do well. Then Jacob Boswell is a sophomore who ran at state last year as a freshman and he’s another hard-working kid.

The Saintes also return some experience.

“Reese Duncan and Carly McKeever are back and have a good deal of varsity experience.,” Sindelar said. “I know Reese has some personal goals, but she’s also a very humble runner and wants to help the whole team do well. Carly made it to state in the past track season and is a very consistent and steady runner and when she wants to take off, she will beat you in the speed races as well.

“As for some of the other girls, most of the others ran JV last year and we had a pretty good team last year that won the district. We’re still trying to find our full top four here and you never know if you’re going to get another late entry to the team.”

Both St. Albert teams will open their season on August 27 at the Glenwood Invitational, which begins at 5 p.m.