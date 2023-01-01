PREP FOOTBALL: 2022 All-City Football Team is here

Another football season is over and The Daily Nonpareil now presents its latest All-City Football team.

Per usual, this team was created by the Nonpareil sports staff based on the comments and suggestions from the four city school coaches. Without further delay, listed below is the 2022 all-city football team.

Quarterback, Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central, senior: Kammrad is one of the best to play quarterback in Council Bluffs, period. He was fifth in the state for passing touchdowns and third in the state for passing yards. Kammrad threw 35 touchdown passes and ran for 12 more touchdowns and threw only three interceptions.

The past season gave him the all-time city record for most passing touchdowns in a career, with 72 in his Titan career. The record was previously held by former Falcon Jake Waters, who had 70.

“Time all State Quarterback and 4A team captain in 2022. Braylon broke or tied every career and season passing record at Lewis Central during his time as the starting QB. His football knowledge and skills allowed us to be the highest scoring and top offensive team in the state the past two seasons,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said.

Running Back, Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central, senior: For the second season in a row, Humpal eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark. The Reiver commit finished the season with 1,220 yards rushing and 335 yards receiving. Humpal was also an electrifying returner, running three kickoffs back for a touchdown.

“All-state running back that is the most explosive and versatile athlete that we have ever had. He is the only player in program history to have 1,000 career rushing yards and 1,000 career receiving yards. His ability to score anytime he touched the ball allowed us to move him all over the field,” Kammrad said.

Running Back Brendan Monahan, St. Albert, senior: If it weren’t for injuries hindering the number of games, Monahan's number could have popped even more. In the games he did play, he made a difference for the Falcons and was arguably the best athlete on the field each game.

Averaging nearly seven yards a carry, Monahan ran for 446 yards on just 65 carries and also led the Falcons with 192 receiving yards on just eight catches and had six total touchdowns.

Wide Receiver, Curtis Wittie, Lewis Central, junior: Finishing just two yards shy of a 1,000-yard receiving season, Wittie led the city in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns with 13 touchdown catches.

It’s also worth noting that Wittie was one of the best defensive backs in the state as well. Collecting eight interceptions on the year, simply put, Wittie is good at catching the football.

“Another first-team all-state member that made an impact in all three phases of the game. As one of the top receivers in the state, Curtis really made an impact on our defensive backfield while leading the state with eight INTs and helping guide our secondary with his leadership and football IQ,” Kammrad said.

Wide Receiver, Austin Lippert, Abraham Lincoln, senior: At the start of the season, Lippert wasn’t starting for the Lynx. Not only did he work his way onto the field, he’d eventually come to lead the team in receiving yards.

The senior finished with 220 yards receiving on 19 catches for a run-heavy Lynx squad and hauled in two touchdowns.

“Austin made the most of his opportunities this year. As a four-year participant, Austin worked his way into a starting role as a senior. It was great to see years of hard work be rewarded on the field,” Lynx coach John Wolfe said.

Wide Receiver, Parker Heller, Lewis Central, senior: Out of the plethora of threats the Titans had in their receiving arsenal, Heller was one of the most reliable targets. He was third on the team behind just Wittie and Humpal with 22 catches, and fourth on the team with 330 yards receiving. Heller was tied for second with six receiving touchdowns and averaged 15 yards per catch.

“Parker is the most improved football player on our team and stepped up big time due to an injury. He was second on the team in touchdown receptions with 6 and third on the team in receiving yards," Kammrad said.

Offensive Line, Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central, senior: With all the weapons L.C. had, it’s sometimes easy to forget that in order to move the ball, the offensive line needs some big guys to hold the line. Matiyow was arguably the best on the squad in doing so, hence why he’ll be playing offensive line on Saturdays next fall.

“First-team all-state player and two-time all-district player. He anchored our offensive line for the past three seasons at Right Tackle. His knowledge, physical play and perfect technique led to our offensive success the last several years,” Kammrad said.

Offensive Line, Sam Chadwick, Lewis Central, senior: It’s not the size of the guy in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the guy. That saying would describe how Chadwick played very well, as he was the leader in pancake blocks for an overall experienced and solid offensive line.

“Second-team all-state player and first-team all-district player. Although undersized, he led our team in pancake blocks on the season. Sam played with a pit bull mentality and was constantly driving guys off the ball and opening running lanes for our running backs,” Kammrad said.

Offensive Line, Drew Wilson, Abraham Lincoln, senior: To run the ball successfully, or move the ball at all, you need leaders in the trenches. Wilson was exactly that for the Lynx.

“Drew is an intelligent offensive lineman with great mobility. While he was successful on the field, he'll definitely be successful off the field as well. He's a great person and was really fun to work with for the last four years,” Wolfe said.

Offensive Line, Blake Whitsel, Thomas Jefferson, senior: Among a team that dealt with many injuries, Whistel always remained a cornerstone for the Jacket's o-line.

“Blake was our best lineman and our hardest worker on the team,” Yellow Jackets coach Kevin Culjat said.

Offensive Line, Jack Doolittle, Lewis Central, senior: Doolittle did a lot to make the Titan offense as strong as it was. Whether the Titans were running or passing the ball, this senior was like a brick wall to defenders.

“Jack was another first team all-district player that was a two-year starter on the line for us. Jack is maybe one of the hardest workers we had, and really put the time in the weight room and time with his coaches to become one of the best linemen in the district. Another smart player that allowed us to be multi-dimensional on offense,” Kammrad said.

Defensive Line, Brandon Shew, Lewis Central, senior: Shew found ways to make plays and was often seen making tackles in the backfield, with 12.5 tackles for loss to more precise and 4.5 sacks. Overall the senior recorded 29.5 tackles, 19 of which were solos.

“First team all-district player that started the season as a linebacker and did what most team first players do, he embraced the opportunity to learn a new position to help the team. In doing so, Brandon allowed us to become better defensively and himself to showcase his talents as a football player,” Kammrad said.

Defensive Line, Toby Mass, Thomas Jefferson, senior: Mass is one of those disruptive linemen that doesn’t always get a tackle or something in the stats to show off his work, but is the lineman that finds ways to disrupt plays.

“Toby is a great kid who helped us everywhere, especially on the offensive and defensive line,” Culjat said.

Defensive Line, Colby Souther, Lewis Central, senior: Souther didn’t always do things that would show up on a stat sheet, but he showed throughout the season multiple times that you don’t have to make an impact. Make no mistake though, Souther made his impact on the defensive line for the Titans.

The senior finished with 28.5 tackles, 16 solos, a sack and 6.5 tackles for loss. Souther also recovered a fumble for the Titans.

“His willingness to play defensive end with great size and great length made him a mismatch for a lot of offensive tackles. He didn’t play football in his junior year, but then really bought into our program and developed his body and skill set,” Kammrad said.

Linebacker, Owen Thomas, Lewis Central, junior: After missing his entire sophomore year, Thomas came back with a vengeance. The Junior had 67 tackles, 42 of which were solos, and had 3.5 tackles for loss to go with five sacks.

“Owen was an all-district player this fall ranking second on our team in tackles after missing his entire sophomore year due to an injury. Owen also started on offense as a tight end and became better and better each week playing alongside Payton Ludington,” Kammrad said.

Linebacker, Payton Ludington, Lewis Central, senior: Among the many defensive leaders on this team, Ludington was one of the main ones. The senior led the team with 75 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and recorded four sacks. Ludington also caught two interceptions and recovered a fumble.

“First team all-state linebacker that was the heart and soul of defense with his high motor, energy and leadership. Payton was one of the most physical players that we have had and played the game the right way,” Kammrad said.

Linebacker, Steven Smith, Abraham Lincoln, senior: Smith was a tackling machine for the Lynx and always seemed to know where the ball was going. Smith led the Lynx in tackles with 70 on the season and six tackles for loss and recovered a fumble.

“Led the team in tackles and is a high-motor individual with a nose for the football. He had an impact for us on both sides of the ball as the season came to a close,” Wolfe said.

Linebacker, Devon Bovee, Thomas Jefferson, senior: Bovee was a leader on both sides of the ball, but defensively he led the Jackets with 46 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. Bovee also had 3.5 sacks, collected two fumbles and caught two interceptions.

“Devon was our best player and is a team leader. He played hard on both sides of the ball for us,” Culjat said.

Defensive Back/Linebacker Caleb Moore, Lewis Central, junior: Whether he lined up in the secondary or the box as a linebacker, Moore was a contributor in both areas. Moore intercepted three passes, had 38.5 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

“As an all-district player, Caleb played both linebacker and safety for us this year and returned to the form that we had seen when he was a freshman starter. After missing last year due to injury, he came back big time helping us limit many high-scoring teams below their season averages,” Kammrad said.

Defensive Back, Matthew Holiday, St. Albert, junior: Among a young Falcons team, Holiday was one of the players the Falcons counted on to help lead a Falcon’s defense that faced one of the toughest districts in Class A football.

Holiday co-led the Falcons with two interceptions and had a fumble recovery as well.

Defensive Back, Wes Brown, Abraham Lincoln, senior: As one of the tallest players on the roster, there weren’t too many receivers Wes couldn’t match up with. The senior with 36 total tackles

“At 6 (foot) 3 (inches) and with the ability to run at a high level, Wes was our lockdown corner. He was incredibly competitive and became a pillar for our defense,” Wolfe said.

Defensive Back, Wade Brown, Abraham Lincoln, senior: Coachable and hardworking are words the Lynx coaching staff uses to define Brown as a player, which provided an example of attitude to his team. Brown also led by example with 43.5 total tackles, 31 solo tackles and a tackle for loss.

“Wade's attitude and leadership on our team, especially for our defense will be missed. He was very receptive to coaching as a senior and we could count on him both on and off the field,” Wolfe said.

Kicker, Boston Hensley, Lewis Central, senior: There’s a reason why Hensley has made the all-state team as a kicker two years in a row. From kickoffs to field goals, Hensley was one of the best in Iowa.

Hensley sent 58 of his 95 kickoffs for a touchback, and as a kicker made three field goals — his longest being from 45 yards out — and made 64 of his 71 PATs.

“Two-time all-state kicker that was a first-team selection in 2022 and second-team in 2021. Boston was a difference maker in all three phases of the game, but his ability to flip field position and put the ball in the endzone more than anyone in class 4A was a key asset,” Kammrad said.

Punter, Victor Atupra, Thomas Jefferson, junior: Though making the team as a punter, Atupra would be your definition of a utility player. This kid did a bit of everything for the Yellow Jackets. Punting-wise, the junior averaged just shy of 30 yards per punt.

“Victor was our most talented player. He’s a super tough kid that could play in multiple spots and make a difference,” Culjat said.

Returner, Lucci Fidone, Lewis Central, senior: Teams never wanted to kick to this kid, because every time they did he was a threat to return the ball to the end zone each time — just ask Harlan. A season-ending injury cut this senior’s season very short, but in the short time, they had Fidone.

Fidone returned a kickoff for a touchdown and averaged 56 yards per return and had two punt returns before his injury early in the season. Fidone also had 255 receiving yards and two touchdowns offensively.

“Lucci was probably one of the most explosive football players that I’ve ever been around. He had the ability to take a kickoff or punt back every time he had the chance. He excelled offensively, too. He just has a knack for this and has a shiftiness about that makes him one of the most explosive players we’ve ever had,” Kammrad said.

Honorable Mentions

Abraham Lincoln: Lineman Jake Travers, Running Back Caden McDowell

Lewis Central: Wide Receiver Lual Maker, Offensive Lineman Nate Beyenhof, Linebacker Nash Paulson

St. Albert: Defensive Back Luke Wettengel, Linebacker John Helton, Running Back Sam Gubbels

Thomas Jefferson: Linebacker Braylon Parks, Wide Receiver Mason Kramer, Linebacker Devin Davis-Conti, Jayen Scott Lineman