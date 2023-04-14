The Iowa High School Athletic Association released football schedules for the 2023 and 2024 seasons Friday morning.
Class 8-man through 2A will play eight regular season games while Classes 3A through 5A will play nine regular season games.
Listed below is all the area 2023 and football schedules.
Abraham Lincoln
2023
Aug. 25 at Sioux City West
Sept. 1 Bishop Heelan
Sept. 8 at Des Moines East
Sept. 15 Thomas Jefferson
Sept. 22 at Des Moines Lincoln
Sept. 29 at Sioux City East
Oct. 6 Johnston
Oct. 13 at Sioux City North
Oct. 20 Waukee
2024
Aug. 30 Sioux City West
Sept. 6 at Bishop Heelan
Sept. 13 Des Moines East
Sept. 20 at Thomas Jefferson
Sept. 27 Des Moines Lincoln
Oct. 4 Sioux City East
Oct. 11 at Johnston
Oct. 18 Sioux City North
Oct. 25 at Waukee
AHSTW
2023
Aug. 25 Tri-Center
Sept. 1 at Riverside
Sept. 8 at Kuemper Catholic
Sept. 15 Underwood
Sept. 22 Treynor
Sept. 29 at Missouri Valley
Oct. 6 Red Oak
Oct. 13 at Shenandoah
2024
Aug. 30 at Tri-Center
Sept. 6 Riverside
Sept. 13 Kuemper Catholic
Sept. 20 at Underwood
Sept. 27 at Treynor
Oct. 4 Missouri Valley
Oct. 11 at Red Oak
Oct. 18 Shenandoah
Glenwood
2023
Aug. 25 Sioux City East
Sept. 1 at Atlantic
Sept. 8 at Harlan
Sept. 15 Denison-Schleswig
Sept. 22 at Lewis Central
Sept. 29 at Winterset
Oct. 6 Dallas Center-Grimes
Oct. 13 at Thomas Jefferson
Oct. 20 Norwalk
2024
Aug. 30 at Sioux City East
Sept. 6 Atlantic
Sept. 13 Harlan
Sept. 20 at Denison-Schleswig
Sept. 27 Lewis Central
Oct. 4 Winterset
Oct. 11 at Dallas Center-Grimes
Oct. 18 Thomas Jefferson
Oct. 25 at Norwalk
Lewis Central
2023
Aug. 25 Harlan
Sept. 1 Creston
Sept. 8 at ADM
Sept. 15 at Bondurant-Farrar
Sept. 22 Glenwood
Sept. 29 at Thomas Jefferson
Oct. 6 Winterset
Oct. 13 at Norwalk
Oct. 20 Dallas Center-Grimes
2024
Aug. 30 at Harlan
Sept. 6 at Creston
Sept. 13 ADM
Sept. 20 Bondurant-Farrar
Sept. 27 at Glenwood
Oct. 4 Thomas Jefferson
Oct. 11 at Winterset
Oct. 18 Norwalk
Oct. 25 at Dallas Center-Grimes
Riverside
2023
Aug. 25 at West Monona
Sept. 1 AHSTW
Sept. 8 at South Central Calhoun
Sept. 15 IKM-Manning
Sept. 22 at ACGC
Sept. 29 Southwest Valley
Oct. 6 at Earlham
Oct. 13 Panorama
2024
Aug. 30 West Monona
Sept. 6 at AHSTW
Sept. 13 South Central Calhoun
Sept. 20 at IKM-Manning
Sept. 27 ACGC
Oct. 4 at Southwest Valley
Oct. 11 Earlham
Oct. 18 at Panorama
St. Albert
2023
Aug. 25 Treynor
Sept. 1 West Monona
Sept. 8 at Underwood
Sept. 15 at Kingsley-Pierson
Sept. 22 Woodbury Central
Sept. 29 at Tri-Center
Oct. 6 Logan-Magnolia
Oct. 13 at Westwood-Sloan
2024
Aug. 30 at Treynor
Sept. 6 at West Monona
Sept. 13 Underwood
Sept. 20 Kingsley-Pierson
Sept. 27 at Woodbury Central
Oct. 4 Tri-Center
Oct. 11 at Logan-Magnolia
Oct. 18 Westwood-Sloan
Thomas Jefferson
2023
Aug. 25 Denison-Schleswig
Sept. 1 at Omaha South
Sept. 8 Storm Lake
Sept. 15 at Abraham Lincoln
Sept. 22 Dallas Center-Grimes
Sept. 29 Lewis Central
Oct. 6 at Norwalk
Oct. 13 Glenwood
Oct. 20 at Winterset
2024
Aug. 30 at Denison-Schleswig
Sept. 6 Omaha South
Sept. 13 at Storm Lake
Sept. 20 Abraham Lincoln
Sept. 27 at Dallas Center-Grimes
Oct. 4 at Lewis Central
Oct. 11 Norwalk
Oct. 18 at Glenwood
Oct. 25 Winterset
Treynor
2023
Aug. 25 at St. Albert
Sept. 1 at Tri-Center
Sept. 8 Clarinda
Sept. 15 Red Oak
Sept. 22 at AHSTW
Sept. 29 Underwood
Oct. 6 at Shenandoah
Oct. 13 Missouri Valley
2024
Aug. 30 St. Albert
Sept. 6 Tri-Center
Sept. 13 at Clarinda
Sept. 20 at Red Oak
Sept. 27 AHSTW
Oct. 4 at Underwood
Oct. 11 Shenandoah
Oct. 18 at Missouri Valley
Tri-Center
2023
Aug. 25 at AHSTW
Sept. 1 Treynor
Sept. 8 at West Monona
Sept. 15 Westwood-Sloan
Sept. 22 at Logan-Magnolia
Sept. 29 St. Albert
Oct. 6 at Woodbury Central
Oct. 13 Kingsley-Pierson
2024
Aug. 30 AHSTW
Sept. 6 at Treynor
Sept. 13 West Monona
Sept. 20 at Westwood-Sloan
Sept. 27 Logan-Magnolia
Oct. 4 at St. Albert
Oct. 11 Woodbury Central
Oct. 18 at Kingsley-Pierson
Underwood
2023
Aug. 25 Van Meter
Sept. 1 at Kuemper Catholic
Sept. 8 St. Albert
Sept. 15 at AHSTW
Sept. 22 Shenendoah
Sept. 29 at Treynor
Oct. 6 Missouri Valley
Oct. 13 at Red Oak
2024
Aug. 30 at Van Meter
Sept. 6 Kuemper Catholic
Sept. 13 at St. Albert
Sept. 20 AHSTW
Sept. 27 at Shenandoah
Oct. 4 Treynor
Oct. 11 at Missouri Valley
Oct. 18 Red Oak