PREP FOOTBALL: Eagles bolt past Chargers for third straight quarterfinal appearance

Underwood scored 41 unanswered points, and quarterback Alex Ravlin threw a single-game school-record six touchdown passes to defeat ACGC 62-14.

“Anytime you get a win like this late in the postseason it feels good,” Eagles coach Nate Mechcaelson said. “We have a lot of confidence in our game plan, and we knew they were a good team, they finished second in a very tough district, and it feels good to get this win.”

ACGC started the game with the first points of the night with 8:30 to go in the first quarter. But the Eagles responded after taking just two minutes off the game clock as Alex Ravlin threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to his brother Josh Ravlin to answer and take the 7-6 lead after the PAT.

The Eagles would score two more touchdowns in the first quarter and seemed to be on the verge of running away with the game early up 21-6. However, a 99-yard run brought the Chargers back within one score late in the first quarter.

However, a 64-yard pass from Ravlin to Jack VanFossan put the Eagles back in control as Underwood would go on to score the last 41 points of the game to cruise into the state quarterfinal round.

“Offensively, we played very efficiently,” Mechaelson said. “We didn’t always run it that well, but we were really able to rely on the passing game. Defensively, we gave them a couple of big plays, but other than those two drives we played very assignment-sound after that. It was a really good team effort.”

Alex Ravlin finished his historic night by completing 16 of his 20 passes for 387 yards with the school record six touchdowns.

With the win, Underwood will now prepare to play Pella Christian (9-1) with a trip to the UNI-Dome on the line. Underwood has made it to the UNI-Dome once in its program history in 2002.

Pella Christian and Underwood will kick off at 7 p.m. in Underwood on Friday.

ACGC (7-3) 14 0 0 0 – 14

Underwood (10-0) 28 21 13 0 – 62