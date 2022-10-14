PREP FOOTBALL: Eagles triumph over Knights to defend district title

After trailing 14-7 at halftime Underwood coach Nate Mechaelson challenged his team to prove how badly they wanted to defend their title.

Class 1A No. 3 Underwood answered by outsourcing Class 1A No. 4 Kuemper Catholic 21-6 in the second half and for the first time in school history, claimed back-to-back district 8 titles after a 28-20 win at Carroll Athletic Stadium in Carroll.

“The message at half was what are we going to do to defend our district title,” Mechaelson said. “In the first half, I told the guys Kuemper wanted it more than we did. We challenged the kids, and they accepted the challenge and played a big-time second half.”

Kuemper struck first with an eight-yard touchdown pass play midway through the first quarter to take the lead 7-0. The Eagles responded late in the first quarter as quarterback Alex Ravlin connected to his brother Josh Ravlin on an 80-yard strike to knot the game at 7-7.

The Knights would retake the lead midway through the second half after Alex Ralin threw his only interception of the night. Three plays later, the Knights regained the lead 14-7. The Eagles tried to tie the game again before the half but failed to score any points despite making it to the Knight's eight-yard line.

The Eagles knew things need to change if they were going to come on top and after being challenged by the coach, the team answered the call.

“I think it all started with our offensive line and defense,” Alex Ravlin said. “Offensively you could see how much better we ran the ball in the second half and that push really opened up the passageways through the air.”

The Eagles looked like a new team in the second half as the defense forced a quick stop to start the half and then got the run game rolling offensively. Maddox Nelson capped off the Eagle’s first drive in the second half with a six-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14-14.

After another defensive stop, the Eagles had a chance to take their first lead of the game, but a fumble at their own 34-yard line gave the Knights the ball back and a chance to regain the lead. The Eagle defense held the Knights to a field goal but found themselves behind again 17-14 midway through the third quarter.

With a chance to take the lead the Eagles did so after the Ravlin brothers connected for the second time on a 35-yard pass from Alex Ravlin to Josh Ravlin, giving Underwood its first lead of the game 21-17.

“It was just like we were in the backyard playing catch,” Josh Ravlin said. “We’ve been playing together for so long, which has built some great chemistry. It’s just awesome to have my brother at quarterback.”

The teams again traded stops to start the fourth quarter until the Eagles had a chance to put the game on ice. On a second and short play, Alex Ravlin threw his third touchdown pass to Mason Boothby who made a one-handed catch in the back right corner of the end zone to put the Eagles up two scores with five minutes left to play.

“As we lined up I figured I was going to have it thrown my way,” Boothby said. “I knew I had to beat my guy outside and Alex put a perfect ball in there for me. All I had to do was stick up a hand and I got it.”

The Knights would march down to kick a field goal to give themselves a shot with a minute and a half to go. Nelson, however, would recover the onside kick to ice the game and clinch Underwood’s first back-to-back district title in school history.

“It's great to put our names in the record book,” Alex Ravlin said. “It makes this win that much sweeter knowing we made history for Underwood football.”

“It’s amazing,” Josh Ravlin said. “We’re the first to do it in school history. It was a tale of two halves, but we played amazing in the second half and I hope we see them again because that was a very fun game.”

“The district championship was our first goal, but now there are no second chances, ”Boothby added. “We have to play our best game from now on, and hopefully we can win it out.”

The Eagles will now turn their attention to the postseason where they hope to make a deep run that will lead to a trip to Cedar Falls. However, the Eagles refuse to look too far ahead and swear they’re only focused on their first-round game.

“We’re going to celebrate this for a bit, but we’ll flip the switch pretty quick when we find out who we play,” Mechealson said. “We’re going to take it one game at a time. A trip to the UNI-Dome is not something we’re going to talk about right now, though I know everyone has goals in getting there. But that’s not something we’re going to address until we possibly make it there.”

Underwood has not made the trip to the UNI-Dome since 2002, which is the only Eagle team in program history to accomplish this feat.

Check back soon for updates on playoff football pairings.

Underwood (8-0) 7 0 14 7 – 28

Kuemper Catholic (7-1) 7 7 3 3 – 20