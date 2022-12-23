PREP FOOTBALL: Fidone commits to Iowa Western

Another former Titan will be staying in Council Bluffs as Lewis Central senior wide reciever Lucci Fidone announced his commitment to play football at Iowa Western next season earlier this week.

The speedy senior caught 12 passes for 255 yards and had two touchdowns, and had a kickoff return for a touchdown as well within the four games Fidone played in before a season-ending injury cut his season short.

In his last full season, Fidone had 740 yards receiving in his junior year to go with 11 touchdown catches and a rushing touchdown, and a kick off for a touchdown.

Fidone is joining his high school teammate and running back Jonathan Humpal to the Reivers who committed to Iowa Western on Dec. 8.

Iowa Western is coming off a historic season where they claimed their second national championship in program history and finished with a record of 10-2.