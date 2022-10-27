PREP FOOTBALL: Friday night playoff preview

Who: Lewis Central vs Le Mars

Last Week: Lewis Central defeated Winterset 42-15, Le Mars defeated Fort Dodge 44-16

Records: Lewis Central is 9-0, Le Mars is 6-3

Rankings: Lewis Central is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, Le Mars is receiving votes

Where: Lewis Central High School at 7 p.m. on Friday

The Word: Lewis Central football starts its postseason journey on Friday night in hopes of repeating as Class 4A State Champions. In the Titans' way is Le Mars who is in playoffs for the first time since 2013.

"Obviously a really talented football team," Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad said. "You don't get to this point in the season not being successful and not having some good players and not doing some really good stuff.

"One of the big things that stand out to me is just their overall team speed and the idea of physicality."

Le Mars has used a balanced attack on offense throwing for 1,182 yards on 157 pass attempts and rushing for 1,328 yards on 283 carries.

"They do a really good job of mixing things up and getting a lot of players involved into the football game," Kammrad said. "That's what you get with really good teams. They're gonna keep you off balance and mix it around a little bit."

Defensively the Bulldogs are giving up just over 20 points a game while scoring nearly 26.

This is the fourth meeting between the two schools since 2008. Lewis Central has won all four meetings with the last coming in 2012. LC won that game 21-14.

LeMars rushing game features four players with over 150 yards on the season including senior Elijah Dougherty who leads the team with 625 yards and six touchdowns on 137 carries.

Who: Underwood vs Adair-Casey & Guthrie Center (ACGC)

Last Week: Underwood defeated Truro Interstate 35 49-17, ACGC defeated Treynor 34-29

Records: Underwood is 9-0, ACGC is 7-2

Where: Underwood High School at 7 p.m. on Friday

The Word: Both teams earned a victory in the first round of the playoffs last Friday and will look the keep the momentum rolling in the second round with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

ACGC is a run heavy offense that had rushed for 2,941 yards on 480 carries and has only thrown the ball 27 times.

The Chargers score just over 29 points a game and allow nearly 26 points a game.

ACGC has three rushers with 725 or more yards on the ground this season - senior Austin Kunkle, senior Seth Reno and senior Brock Littler.

Who: AHSTW vs Corning Southwest Valley

Last Week: AHSTW defeated Sloan Westwood 46-21 and Southwest Valley defeated Madrid 21-14

Records: AHSTW is 9-0 on the season and Southwest Valley is 7-2

Where: AHSTW Community School at 7 p.m. on Friday

The Word: AHSTW and Southwest Valley will meet for the second time this season, this time with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. AHSTW won the first game 28-0 on September 9. In the first game, Southwest Valley lost it's quarterback early in the game.

AHSTW head coach GG Harris believes this game will come down to turnover margin, field position and time of possession.

The two schools have met five times since 2018 with the Vikings take the first two games in 2018 and 2019 and the Timberwolves earning some payback in 2020 and 2021.

Southwest Valley is a run-dominant team that has 2,254 yards on 402 carries and only 354 yards passing on 49 attempts.

"They do what they do very well but they are also evolving," Harris said. "They're doing a little bit more schematically than they have in the past. They've become a really well-rounded run team. Even though they've always been solid running the ball on the ground and doing it in varying fashions, schematically they're doing some things that are difficult to stop"

Southwest Valley is averaging nearly 24 points a game and has held opponents to just under 12 points a game. The Timberwolves have shutout four of their nine opponents.

"Well first off, Coach (Anthony) Donahoo is a really good coach," Harris said. "I think he does a great job of getting his players in position that make things really difficult for an offense."

Junior Evan Timmerman leads the offense. He has 942 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 152 carries. Junior Isaac Currin has rushed for 721 yards on 145 carries. They have two others backs with over 200 yards.

Senior Colin Jacobs and senior Marshall Knapp anchor the defense with over 40 tackles each.

Who: Glenwood vs Spencer

Last Week: Glenwood defeated Dallas Center-Grimes 44-14, Spencer defeated Storm Lake 35-7.

Records: Glenwood is 6-3 and Spence is 7-2

Rankings: Spencer is ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, Glenwood is unranked

Where: Spencer Senior High School at 7 p.m. on Friday

The Word: Glenwood starts is postseason on Friday night and hopes to play spoiler to a top-10 team in Class 4A.

Spencer has found success this season with it's triple option offense out of the flexbone. They have rushed for 2,496 yards on 450 attempts and have only thrown the ball 62 times.

"Spencer runs a really unique offense called the flexbone," Glenwood head coach Cory Faust said. "We don't see anything like it. They're really good at running the ball, getting into different formations and just the whole thing is unique. Preparation for an offense like that is especially challenging. Trying to get your guys good looks."

Limiting this offense will be a huge key in the game.

The Tigers have scored just under 34 points a game and have allowed just over 20.

"They're really fundamentally sounds on defense," Faust said. "We actually used to run the flexbone ourselves so we've watched quite a bit of Spencer film over the years. Both sides of the ball they're fundamentally sound and really well coached. The players play hard and they don't beat themselves."

Junior Adrian Carrillo leads the offense with 1,032 yards and senior Riley DeWitt has rushed for 637 yards and 16 touchdowns.