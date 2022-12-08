PREP FOOTBALL: Humpal commits to Iowa Western

Senior Jonathan Humpal, running back for the Lewis Central football team, has committed to play football at Iowa Western next fall.
Humpal is staying in Council Bluffs to begin his collegiate career, turning down offers from numerous NCAA Division-II programs such as Central Missouri, Augustana, and Fort Hays State among others.
“First off I want to thank my coaches and teammates for forming me into the player I am today,” Humpal said in a statement on Twitter. “I would also like to thank my mom for coming along for the ride of my recruitment journey as well as being there for me the entire time. With that being said, I will be furthering my education and taking my talents to Iowa Western Community College.”
Humpal ran for 1,220 yards, and 17 touchdowns and caught 30 passes for 335 yards and four touchdowns in his senior year at Lewis Central.
Iowa Western has a 9-2 record this season and will play for an NJCAA National Title on Wednesday against No. 1 Hutchinson in Little Rock, Arkansas at 8 p.m.