PREP FOOTBALL: Late touchdown pushes Cardinals past Falcons

In a battle of the birds, St. Albert and Treynor kicked off their seasons at Al Leber field. The momentum shifted back and forth all night but in the end, Treynor gave the final blow as Cardinal quarterback Kayden Dirks completed a late pass to Alan Young for the game-winning touchdown.

Treynor beat St. Albert 21-17.

“They just found a way to tonight,” Cardinals coach Jeff Casey said. “Our receivers had a few drops, receivers were cramping up and a lot of kids stepped up. Alan had a couple of drops late that he was really upset about. I just told him to keep his head up, we’re going to go back to you, we know you can do it and sure enough, he stepped and made the big catch at the end.”

“We want to get back to doing things the St. Albert way,” Falcons coach Jake Driver said. “We did that for most of the game, we just had some little hiccups. We have some young guys in positions that made some first-game mistakes. We’re in a position where we have to execute both offensively and defensively at a regular clip to be successful. Just two big plays for them kept us out of the win column here.”

The Falcons struck first with a 77-yard run from senior Brendan Monahan midway through the first quarter the PAT was no good though, hence the score stayed at 6-0 in St. Albert’s favor. The Cardinals would make their answer just nine seconds into the second quarter as Kayden Dirks ran 41 yards out. After the PAT the Cardinals took a 7-6 lead.

The next bunch of points didn’t happen until the end of the second quarter as Dirks heaved a ball to Alan Young 43 yards to the end zone as time expired in the first half giving the Cards a 14-6 lead at the break.

“That play before halftime was huge,” Young said. “I thought the ball was going the other direction at first, but Kayden scrambled out and launched it I just went up and got it and the end zone was right there.”

The two teams traded empty possessions to start the second half, but a Treynor fumble gave the Falcons the ball on the Cardinal's 16-yard line. On the very next play, Monahan ran the full 16 yards for a touchdown and then ran in for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14-14 which is how the game would stay until late in the fourth quarter.

Monahan ran for 258 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns.

The Falcon regained the lead as St. Albert kicker Kyle Irwin bottled through a 28-yard field goal to give St. Albert a 17-14 lead with three minutes left to play.

The Falcons got a stop with just under two minutes to go and needed a first down to ice the game. However, the Cardinal defense stood strong and after a three and out the Cardinal forced a punt. However, in doing so, Treynor burned all their timeouts. This next drive was do or die.

“I’m very proud of how our staff handled that whole situation,” Casey said. “We had some prevent defense on that final stretch and hurry-up offense and no timeouts on that final drive and stop the clock with spikes on that final drive. I was very pleased with the execution from everyone.”

“We’ve been working hard to build our team chemistry,” Dirks added. “When it came down to the wire at the end of both halves it really showed off and made a big difference.”

The Cardinals despite facing a pair of third downs and a fourth down marched down the field until Dirks completed a strike to Young again for the eventual game-winner with four seconds to spare in regulation.

The Cardinal defense then held on to keep a play to Monohan eight yards shy of the endzone to give the Cardinals the win.

“Even when we’re down and things look like we’re out of the game, we never think we’re out of the game,” Young said. “We’re always ready to go.

“I just got by the defender just enough, Kayden threw a great ball and I did the rest.”

Young finished with nine catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

“I just looked to get the ball to one of my best playmakers,” Dirks added. “That’s what Alan is. He struggled a bit earlier after dropping a couple of late ones, I told him to keep his head up and he caught the game-winner.

“Our defense is one of the best ones in the state, this whole team has no quit and we’re going to keep pounding away until we get what we want.”

Dirks finished the night 24-41 through the air and 273 pass yards with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to go with 87 rush yards.

“It was a really good, close game,” sophomore lineman Zack Robbins said. “I was just praying our offense could get one more play after we got the stop on defense. Kayden made a heck of a throw, and Alan had a great catch, and I think this shows that we’re going to fight all game long this season.”

St. Albert will head to Oakland next week to play Riverside (0-1), and Treynor will play at home next week as they host Tri-Center (0-1)

Treynor (1-0) 0 14 0 7 – 21

St. Albert (0-1) 6 0 8 3 – 17