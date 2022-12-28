PREP FOOTBALL: Titan pair signs to play division-I football

Lewis Central senior and quarterback Braylon Kammrad officially signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Northern Iowa.

Kammrad wasn’t the only one who signed as senior lineman Parker Matiyow has signed to play football at Drake University in Des Moines as an offensive lineman.

Both of these Titans are excited and relieved to make these college decisions official.

“I’m super excited and super blessed to be in this position,” Kammrad said. “I’m ready to get to work right away and hopefully I’ll be able to make a name for myself up there. Having the chance to play on the same field as some other guys like Kurt Warner and David Johnson is definitely a cool experience.”

“It’s great to finally have this done,” Matiyow said. “I can relax a bit more and just enjoy the rest of high school. I really look forward to getting up there and getting started. College football is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, I put in the work and now that I’m here, it feels great.”

Kammrad announced his commitment to the Panthers before the start of the season on June 7. Kammrad spoke about what excites him the most now that he has signed to be a Panther.

“Having played on their field a couple of times it kind of gives you an idea of what the atmosphere could be like,” Kammrad said. “It’s exciting to think of what you can expect on gameday and having played on this field adds a bit to my comfort level.

“I still have that dream of chasing to go to the next level. I feel like this is the right place for me to get there, Coach (Bodie) Reeder has a great offensive system that I can’t wait to play in. It’s going to be exciting and I hope to do some great things there.”

Matiyow committed to Drake just two days away from signing day. Nonetheless, Matiyow says he and the coaches there have built a good bond and thus is excited to begin his career as a Bulldog.

“The coaches quickly made me feel at home,” Matiyow said. “They made it clear that they believe in me and being in Iowa makes the old life to the college life pretty easy.

“I always knew I kind of wanted to stay close to home, that didn’t necessarily mean in-state, but again these coaches made it feel like home and it just happened to be in-state. ”

Kammrad will study sport administration at UNI and Matiyo will study environmental science at Drake University.

Lewis Central now has 15 Division-l players the last nine years.