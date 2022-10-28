PREP FOOTBALL: Titans beat Bulldogs in 4A playoff opener

Titan quarterback Braylon Kammrad threw six touchdown passes to lead Lewis Central to a 60-7 win over LeMars on Friday night in a Class 4A first-round playoff game at Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs.

“We did some really good things offensively and defensively,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “It was just one of those things, the guys had to communicate and do what they needed to do, we knew it was only a matter of time before we got the guys rolling and got Braylon comfortable throwing.

“It was a great job by our offensive coaching staff for figuring things out and allowing our kids to do what they do best, and that’s go and make some plays and score points.”

After trading a couple of defensive stops the Titans broke the silence as Lou Maker caught a 32-yard pass midway through the first quarter to finally break the ice and get the Titans up 7-0. Next drive, a 49-yard strike from Kammrad found Curtis Witte to make it 13-0.

“We just had to find our groove and find a way to click,” Witte said. “Once we got things going, there was no stopping us, that second quarter was a lot of fun and we put up a lot of points.”

Into the second quarter the Bulldogs cut it down to a one-score game after a 48-yard pass play, but Boston Hensley returned the ensuing kickoff 98-yards to bring it back up to a two-possession lead and regain all of the game’s momentum.

The Titan offense then kept pouring it on as Kammrad threw five touchdown passes in the first half, two to Witte, two to Maker, and one to Owen Thomas in the first half.

“We just had to find our stride,” Braylon Kammrad said. “We came out and after we got that first score we found our rhythm and we kept it going just kept putting up points.”

“That’s the best thing about our team,” Witte added. “It’s not just one guy making plays we got multiple guys making plays, kudos to the o-line for giving Braylon time to throw the touchdowns and get the ball to our receivers.”

In the second half, the Titan offense picked up right where they left off as Kammrad threw his sixth touchdown to Parker Heller and Chance Chappell ran in a touchdown from 38 yards out in the third quarter.

Karson Lea capped off the scoring with a fourth-quarter field goal with 37 seconds to spare in the fourth quarter.

With the win, Lewis Central now advances to the Class 4A quarterfinal where they will meet a familiar foe in Glenwood for a chance to return to the UNI-Dome. Though the Titans defeated the Rams 58-22 on Oct. 7, the Titans remember their slow start in that game and are not taking anything for granted.

“It’s really tough to beat a team twice,” Justin Kammrad said. “Our mindset has to be right, we can’t look at the last game and think that will be the same outcome again. This game comes with a totally different environment, the guys need to be ready, and the guys have to get prepared. Everyone is playing to get to the semifinals and it should be a great game. ”

Lewis Central and Glenwood will kick off at 7 p.m. at Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs.

LeMars (6-4) 0 7 0 0 – 7

Lewis Central (10-0) 13 27 14 6 – 60