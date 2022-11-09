PREP FOOTBALL: Titans return to UNI-Dome to meet familiar foe

For the fourth time in five years, Lewis Central football is playing in the state semifinals at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Entering the semis as the No. 2 seeded team, the Titans for the second consecutive week will play a team they met in the regular season. Namely, the Carlisle Wildcats, who the Titans defeated in their third game of the season 28-21 in Carlisle.

Much like last week when L.C. met Glenwood for the second time, the Titans are not taking anything for granted and are treating this like a brand-new game.

“This is a great football team that we saw in week two,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “They are much improved since our last game just like us. They did a lot of different things in that second week, and like always this is going to come down to execution. Who’s going to make some stops, who’s going to force some turnovers, and who can make the bigger plays. Carlisle is a great football team, they're well-coached, and it's going to be an exciting game.

“Overall, we’re going to have to play disciplined, as far as our technique goes on the defensive side and be gap sound, we have to keep their guys in front of us and fly to the ball. Offensively, we have to attack them in the areas that they’re weak at. They have a great front seven, so we’re going to have to do a great job with our run blocking and create seams for our running backs.”

The Wildcats run the ball as well as any team in the state. Senior Jes Krcil has run over 1,400 yards on the season. As if that is not enough of a challenge, Jack Laughlin has run for another 1,300 yards.

The Wildcats were able to run for 202 yards the last time these teams met, Kammrad and the Titans know that keeping their run game in check will be vital to earn a win.

“They’re very multidimensional in terms of their offensive personnel,” Kammrad said. “They do a great job of getting the ball to their playmakers and their offensive line is a big part of their success, they do a great job of creating and opening some seams for their runners to go through, so our guys up front are going to be tested physically. I know our guys will be ready for that, we got to be focused and ready for anything.”

Lewis Central believes last year’s experience can prove useful this year as they play in the atmosphere the UNI-Dome provides, and hopes it will provide the chance to officially try to defend their state title next week.

“Our guys understand the experience,” Kammrad said. They know what the turf feels like, and they understand the environment, how it’s going to echo and be loud, none of that is new to these guys, and I’m extremely proud of what these seniors have accomplished, and for them to help lead us to this position, these achievements can’t be taken lightly.

“You watch the film and you just know with only four teams left, any of these four teams can win the state title and everyone is here for a reason, and that’s to win and try to play for a championship. We know we can’t look past this team, the last win means nothing now. We got to embrace the fact like we did last week and treat this like a new opponent.”

The Titans and Wildcats will kick off at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the UNI-Dome. The Titans are 1-3 all time in the state semifinals, but have won the last four meetings against the Wildcats.