Who: Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West

Where: Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City

When: 7 p.m.

The Word: The Peter Kilburg tenure begins on the road against an always athletic Wolverine team in Sioux City. After serving as an assistant coach over the past two seasons Kilburg is excited to take leadership and take step one of leading the Lynx to new heights.

“We want to see who can compete at every level in this game,” Kilburg said. “Whether that’s special teams, offense, defense, hopefully, we can walk away with some surprise guys. We do have quite a few guys playing both ways which always brings it’s challenges with any program. So hopefully we can have some guys step up and allow us to just start some guys one way and give some two-way players a break.

“The main thing though is we want to see how this team responds to adversity. We’re going to have rough spots and difficult situations. At some point, there will be a penalty and we want to see if they’re going to learn from it or let it wear on them.”

The Wolverines lost a lot of offensive production from last year’s squad, as did the Lynx. The good news for the Lynx is Etienne Higgins returns under center after gaining a year’s worth of experience. While a lot of receivers from last year’s team have graduated, the Lynx feel optimistic about what they can still do to move the ball.

The Lynx defense should be a solid unit with the likes of Caden Dorr, Andy Fichter, Ryan Ortega, and others. Multiple players played key roles last year, but if AL is to make a playoff push they need some new faces to rise to the occasion and do their part, which is exactly how the Lynx plan to take down West on the road.

“We just have to do our job,” Kilburg said. “We typically match up really well against West. But we have to take care of things on both sides of the ball. Obviously, it’s also going to come down to the coach and how the players execute, and whoever focuses and does their job better and executes the little things is going to win this game. We just have to worry about ourselves, not get hung up on any mistakes we may make, and just focus on going 1-0.”

The Lynx have some good experience back, but will definitely need some youth to rise up and contribute if this team is to make a push this season. With some big names like Heelan, Johnston, and Waukee on the schedule, this is a game the Lynx want and need. It won’t take long to see what this team is made of.

Who: Lewis Central vs. Harlan

Rankings: Harlan is No. 1 in Class 3A, Lewis Central is No. 1 Class 4A

Where: Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs

When: 7 p.m.

The Word: The rivals meet again! As a famous Bon Jovi song would start, “It’s all the same. Only the names will change.” And in this case, the field has changed as the Titans will debut their new look turf and scoreboard at Titan Stadium. Better yet, both teams have been to back-to-back championship games. Both teams start the season No. 1 in their class. Yeah, this is going to be fun!

As happy as LC is to be held in high regard yet, they are hungry to prove it.

“Preseason rankings are what they are,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “Usually those are just based on how a team did last year so we’re not putting too much stock into that right now. Harlan is a really good program, they always have been and likely always will be. To start the season against a team of this caliber makes you prepare over the offseason because you always know this game is going to be a tough and physical match-up.”

Both teams have lost key skill players and men out of the trenches to graduation, but that’s hardly a focus in this one. As the No. 1 rankings indicate, these programs don’t rebuild they just reload with the next man up. The Titans return some big receiving weapons with Curtis Wittie who was just shy of 1,000 yards last year. Lual Maker was a key deep threat last season, and Owen Thomas is expected to make a jump in production this year as well.

After seeing who came in during reserve time it would suggest that Brady Hetzel will take over at quarterback. Filling a spot that was Braylon Kammrad’s job over the past three seasons, as the quarterback now rocks with the UNI Panthers after throwing 35 touchdowns to just three interceptions last year with 2778 yards passing. LC has had a good chain of QB success over the past decade, but like Harlan faces new faces in key spots, adding some unknowns to the game.

“There’s going to be a lot of newness to both sides of the ball for both teams so you can’t be fully sure as to how things are going to go,” Kammrad said. “You expect some mistakes occasionally, but we have to weather that storm when it comes.

“In the end, we have to match their effort. No matter what, they are going to play hard, that’s what makes them a championship-caliber program and why a lot of their programs compete at high levels. No matter how the game goes, they’re going to continue to compete. We have to stay focused through all four quarters. We can’t let any negatives weigh us down and block the positives. A lot of things go into a game like this but the biggest thing for me is consistent effort and focus. In the end, this is going to be an exciting game with two great programs.”

Over the past three games this contest has been decided by a touchdown or less. Nothing leads me to believe that this year will be any different. Even if there are less than two minutes left and someone takes an 11-point lead, you best not think the game is over. All it takes is a kick-returned touchdown and an onside kick to set up a game-winning touchdown for your ”maybe next year” chants to age like milk.

Who: St. Albert vs. Treynor

Where: Al Lieber Field in Council Bluffs

When: 7 p.m.

The Word: Over the river here comes Woods! Donnie Woods takes over as the Falcons new head coach. After going to the UNI-Dome in 2020, the Falcons have gone 3-14 over the past two seasons. Before that, St. Albert’s previous 14 losses came over a six-year span. It’s weird seeing the Falcons lose, and this year’s team is ready to step up and do something about it.

“We’ve had some great senior leadership and we’ve been getting messages saying that things feel different and the kids are buying in,” Falcons coach Donnie Woods said. “Our leaders are doing everything possible on and off the field to help this program turn back in the right direction. I got a message after our scrimmage saying that our locker room was the cleanest it’s been in the year after an event, I like how we’ve carried ourselves. We have a bright future we just have to power through the learning curves and learn from the challenges that lie ahead of us.”

The first game of the season, for the third season in a row, is a date with Treynor. Last year the Falcons fell in the final seconds against an eventual-playoff Treynor team. This year Treynor seems to be poised to make another push for the playoffs. How ready is St. Albert to do that themselves? This is step one to finding out. But, as the Falcons know well, that’s all this is. One step of the journey. This game isn’t just about trying to get back in playoff conversations, but righting the ship after two uncharacteristic seasons for a St. Albert program that’s used to being among the best names in smaller school football in this state.

Fortunately for the Falcons, Woods knows a few things about what it takes to have a winning culture after helping win an NJCAA national championship at Iowa Western last fall and was an offensive coordinator at Lewis Central.

“We know we have a big challenge ahead of us,” Woods said. “They present some matchup problems for us, so we know we have to play assignment-sound football. But in week one anything goes. We’ve had three weeks to prepare as well as some offseason and if you can limit your turnovers and manage the game on offense you’re going to give yourself opportunities. What it’s going to boil down to for us is our attention to detail and stay disciplined and play hard.”

The Falcons were second away from beating the Cardinals last year. Will it be another close battle like last year? Maybe. Will it be an interesting game to see how good both of these teams could potentially be this year in a battle of two well-coached teams? It’s Guaranteed.

Who: Thomas Jefferson vs Denison-Schleswig

Where: Gale Wickersham Stadium in Council Bluffs

The Word: It’s the third coach in three years at TJ. Needless to say, this program and players have gone through a lot. Each coach brought something different to TJ, but new coach Jeremiah Watters brings in a staff that this program hasn’t seen in a long time, and it’s generating new excitement for the future of Yellow Jacket football.

“It’s been 15 years since TJ has made the playoffs and the staff and I have been very adamant about that,” Watters said. “Our biggest thing was to polish the little things as crazy as that might sound. We’re sitting on about 12-13 coaches and we had to reteach some stuff and got a new workout program and we can tell it’s different than what these guys have seen. There have been some great coaches here in the past, we’re just trying to take their knowledge to the next level and it’s been paying off. Our linemen have gotten much bigger over the offseason. We’ve seen some encouraging things in some scrimmages and I really think people are going to see us on Friday and see that this team is going to look a lot different.”

Before anything else, the Jackets will host a consistently well-coached Denison-Schleswig team, who has beaten the Yellow Jackets in the past four meetings and brought back some key skill players from last season. The Jackets also bring back some skill players from the previous season with Victor Atupra at quarterback, and was the defense’s leading tackler, Mayson Krammer who led the receiving yardage last season is back and Devin Davis-Conti who was one of the leading tacklers last season is back.

Once again the Yellow Jackets are looking to build a new foundation to a program that has won only two games over the last two seasons. While wins and losses aren’t the main concern right now, the Jacket’s main goal is to come out and show why things are going to be different here from now on.

“Denison is always a solid team,” Watters said. “They could be a playoff team this year. They have a solid quarterback and they always have good linemen. They’re a very different team this year, but we’re also coming in as a different team. This program is night and day different from what this team was like when it played Denison last year. It’s going to be a fun game top from bottom and these first games of the season really set the tone for the rest of the year and this is our chance to prove what this season can be. ”

It hasn’t been easy in the hive lately. Watters and his staff have rejuvenated some excitement again though. While one should not expect things to turn on a dime, things have to start somewhere. If things are going to start building here a team has to pave the way, and give a platform to build off of. As this team’s motto for this season would say, “Why not us?”.

Out-of-city contests:

AHSTW vs. Tri-Center in Avoca at 7 p.m. The Vikings were just one win away from the UNI-Dome last year and now enter this season ranked No. 6 in Class 1A. The Vikings have some question marks as their star quarterback Kyle Sternberg and the team’s top two receivers have graduated among other key pieces, but return one of the best running backs in the state with Luke Sternberg who ran just shy of 1,800 yards last season.

Speaking of runningbacks the Trojan offense should also prove interesting as they also have some spots that need answers. Mainly at running back as Michael Turner was a monster with 2,114 yards rushing last season and scored 29 touchdowns. TC also lost their quarterback Maddox Anderson, and top receiver, Holden Skow. Both teams are looking for answers, and both, for better or for worse are about to get some answers.

Glenwood vs. Sioux City East in Glenwood at 7 p.m. The Rams start the season No. 10 in Class 4A and despite losing some big names from last season, have plenty of reasons to be excited this season.

The Black Raiders are starting this season at No. 10 in Class 5A thus the first reason to be excited for the Rams. This will be a great first test.

Kayden Anderson had some impressive flashes at quarterback last season, but the Rams also lost Tate Mayberry, who was just shy of 1,000 yards rushing last year, and three of their top four receivers from last season. The Rams still have some holes to fill but they had a big committee of running backs so it would seem they can get what they need out of that, who will be the targets for Anderson in the passing game? Friday’s test against the Black Raiders should say a lot.

Underwood vs. Van Meter in Underwood at 7 p.m. If Lewis Central and Harlan wasn’t happening this week, this would be the game of the week. Underwood finally got over the hump of missing UNI-Dome by one game. Now the program looks to solidify itself as a powerhouse this year again. Taking on Class 2A’s No. 1 ranked Van Meter gives you that precise chance.

Alex Ravlin will no longer be under center. Instead, Iowa baseball commit Garrett Luett is projected as the started, which Ravlin spoke very highly of after their state semifinal loss to West Sioux. Outside of Ravlin and a few others, the Eagles return lots of skill players from last year. This year has a chance to be special for Underwood, and this is step one.

Riverside at West Monona, in Onawa, at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs return their quarterback Grady Jeppesen and their leading rusher from last year after missing the playoffs for the second straight season. The run game should be improved, but a lot of question marks remain for passing situations.

This Bulldog team still has athletes and Coach Darrell Frain is going to push these kids to be the best they can be. He likes the work this team has put in and hopes they can build off last year’s 2-7 campaign. Well, a road win here would help.