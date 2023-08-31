Who: Abraham Lincoln vs. Bishop Heelan

Last Week: Abraham Lincoln beat Sioux City West 28-13, Bishop Heelan beat Kuemper Catholic 22-19

Records: Both teams 1-0

Where: Gale Wickersham Stadium in Council Bluffs

When: 7 p.m.

The Word: The Kilburg era began with a 28-13 road win in Sioux City. After defeating the West side of town, they now face another Sioux City foe, the always-tough Bishop Heelan Crusaders, who are coming off an impressive win over Kuemper last week.

“Getting that first win was especially good for the team as it helps us get going on the right foot,” Lynx head coach Peter Kilburg said. “Heelan is a traditional powerhouse at the 3A level. They had a couple of down years recently, but are a very experienced team and are a very well-coached program. They have a lot of upperclassmen this season so we expect a tough matchup.”

As hard as it is to believe, the Lynx and Crusaders haven’t met on the field in over a decade. However, it’s no secret to the Lynx, nor the rest of the state that Heelan has been a respectable program for a long time. This game is going to be a big test for the young Lynx, but Kilburg and the Lynx look forward to it and should learn a lot about themselves in this game.

“Upfront with the linemen is where I think the game will be won and lost,” Kilburg said. “Heelan does a very good job firing off the ball and just plays a physical and nasty style of football up front. They’re going to make some plays, so we have to make sure when we face adversity, and we will, that we’re ready to answer.”

Who: Lewis Central vs. Creston

Last Week: Lewis Central beat Harlan 21-20, Creston beat Winterset 36-17

Records: Both teams 1-0

Rankings: Lewis Central is No. 1 in Class 4A, Creston is No. 7 in Class 3A

Where: Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs

When: 7 p.m.

The Word: From one challenge to the next. After beating Class 3A’s former No. 1 team, they now take on Class 3A’s seventh-ranked Panthers at home. The Panthers prowl into the Bluffs after a physical win over Winterset, where they showed multiple looks on offense and defense to keep the Huskies off balance. The Titans have taken notice and will look to their defense to have another great night.

“It’s going to be another great test for us,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “They’re a great team that was a state playoff team a year ago and returns a lot of players from that team. They’re well coached and they do a lot of different things on both sides of the ball that are going to keep you honest, we have to be very assignment sound.”

The Titans didn’t have the best start against the Cyclones last week as two turnovers led to two Harlan touchdowns. Among a few other things, the Titans are focused on getting off to a better start this week.

“Obviously the two turnovers put us in a hole early last week,” Kammrad said. “We talked a bit about it and about setting a strong tempo early, but we’re more focused on looking better overall than we did last week. We have to keep improving ourselves each week, and if we do that we’re going to put ourselves in good positions to win each week.”

Who: St. Albert vs. West Monona

Last Week: St. Albert lost to Treynor 41-0, West Monona lost to Riverside 40-0

Records: Both teams 0-1

Where Al Lieber Field in Council Bluffs

When: 7 p.m.

The Word: Both of these teams are still searching for their first points of the season after a rough go in week one. That said, both still find themselves in a similar spot as young teams. The good news for the Falcons is they stay at home this week.

“When you turn on the tape, I think a lot of people would see us as very similar teams right now,” Falcons Donnie Woods said. “We’re glad to be back in Class A after a tough one against Treynor. The kids have responded well, we’ve had a great week of preparation, and we’re looking forward to this Friday.”

It can be rough after being shut out at home. The Falcons aren’t letting that ruin their mindset though as they look to right the ship this week to get one in the win column. Woods’ main goal is to see this team’s improvement from last week to this and see it continue to grow as the year goes on. It’s clear that plenty of work remains to be done, but the Falcons feel confident heading into this one, with a plan to get the season’s first win.

“Sometimes it’s hard but also need to step back and look at where we are,” Woods said. “About 40 percent of our roster is freshmen so we knew there were going to be growing pains, we knew things were going to be challenging. My main thing right now is to see these kids play hard all game and to see improvement each week. I told the guys last week that if we force at least two turnovers, and don’t turn it over ourselves, and create some big plays we’re going to give ourselves an opportunity. We didn’t force any turnovers last week and didn’t have enough big plays, but the first and second game is where you see the most improvement. We feel good with what we’ve improved on and hopefully, it can result in a win on Friday.”

Who: Thomas Jefferson at Omaha South

Last Week Thomas Jefferson lost to Denison-Schleswig 38-14, Omaha South lost to Omaha Bryan 47-7.

Records: Both teams 0-1

Where: Collin Stadium in Omaha

When: 7 p.m.

The Word: There are a couple of takes from TJ’s first game against Denison-Schleswig. The first half didn’t go as the Jackets wanted at all as some mistakes quickly mounted up into a 24-0 deficit at halftime. However, the Yellow Jackets changed some things up after that first half that helped the offense move the ball better, but unfortunately, it was too little too late at that point.

The Yellow Jackets believe they may have found something towards the end of that game though and hopes to carry that momentum into this week as they cross the River to take on Omaha South.

“Last week is what it is and now our focus is to bounce back,” Yellow Jackets coach Jeremiah Watters said. “Once you get in that win column it can build a lot of momentum and we think we have a good chance this week. Our biggest thing to help that happen is to be cleaner with the little things, we had a lot of little mistakes that added up and hurt us.

“We made a quarterback change we started with Victor at first, but we also know he can be a next-level receiver, and we feel that we have a good young quarterback in Jayden Fujii that we have a lot of belief and hope in. We were hoping to give him a little more time to learn some things, but once he came in we started moving the ball better. Overall the boys didn’t quit in that game, last year I think there were only 38 yards of offense against Denison this year we were just under 200 so we definitely noticed some progress.”

After week one’s defeat, the Yellow Jackets are continuing to focus on the little things to sharpen things up. Omaha South is doing the same after their week one defeat. Both teams are hoping this week’s game can help build some momentum for future games.

“South is a very gritty team,” Watters said. “They’re going to come in ready to fight and are never going to give up. Our biggest thing is that we had so many miscues last game and we’re really trying to clean that up, so much so I wouldn’t even say this is as much about what South is doing, but we really need to focus on what we’re doing and perfect what we want to do and that’s going to push us towards the outcome we want.”

Going out of town?

Glenwood at Atlantic at 7 p.m.

After an impressive win over Sioux City East at home and a leap up to No. 7 in Class 4A’s rankings, the Rams head out of town to face an Atlantic team that showed some offensive burst of their own in their 47-33 win over Clarke.

Both quarterbacks had solid first games of the season. Kayden Anderson threw for 219 yards and a touchdown as he completed 15 of his 27 passes. Trojan quarterback Zayden Parker threw five touchdowns and 192 yards as he completed 7 of his nine passes. Trent Patton also had a solid game at running back and Atlantic’s running back ran over 100 yards last week. This could be a fun and high-scoring game.

Underwood at Kuemper in Carroll at 7 p.m.

Both teams lost tough and close games last week. Last year’s contest was a lot of fun too. Underwood took an early lead on the defending 2A state champ, but couldn’t hang on, Kuemper returns a great chunk of skill players from last year who might be thinking of some early revenge after being denied a district title last year after losing to Underwood. While a district title may not be on the line this time, it’s still a big game in terms of who wants the road to the UNI-Dome to run through their field. Yes, that’s a way down the road, but if you’re a two-loss team, it’s that much more of an uphill battle the rest of the way.

AHSTW at Riverside in Oakland at 7 p.m.

Both teams ran the heck out of the ball last week to earn a win in week one. The Vikings ran over 350 yards in a win over Tri-Center and Riverside had some pleasant surprises as they shut out West Monona 40-0. This is a prove-it game for both teams Riverside has a chance to beat a solid team ranked in the top five of Class 1A. The Bulldogs win at West Monona showed this already a much better team than last year’s 2-7 squad, but this game will serve as a great measuring stick to see just how much better they are.

Treynor at Tri-Center in Neola at 7 p.m.

The Cardinals looked good against St. Albert last week on the road, can do it again on the road? The Trojans, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back after going through a buzzsaw that was AHSTW’s run game and are looking to fight back to earn their first win of the season, but their passing defense should be tested more as Cardinal QB Ben Casey threw for 209 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-0 win at St. Albert. Since 2012, the series between these two has tied 3-3 so it should be fun.