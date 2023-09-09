Class 4A No. 7 Lewis Central 38 Class 4A No. 2 ADM 31

The Titans bounced back with a tough battle on the road over Class 4A No. 2 ranked ADM Tigers. The lead changed five times and was tied on two separate occasions. The Titan defense held off a late Tiger drive with under a minute to play to seal the win and improve to 2-1 on the season.

The Titans will play their fourth ranked opponent next week as they’ll face the Class 4A No. 10 Bondurant-Farrar (2-1) on the road.

Thomas Jefferson 26 Storm Lake 24

The Yellow Jackets had a two-possession lead trimmed to just two points late, but held on to earn a homecoming victory over the Tornadoes to earn their first regular season back-to-back wins since 2019 and improve to 2-1 on the season.

The Yellow Jackets will remain in Council Bluffs next week as they play against Abraham Lincoln (2-1).

Abraham Lincoln 40 Des Moines East 20

After a rough loss last week at home the Lynx bounced back, thanks to a strong second quarter where the Lynx found the end zone four times for their second road win of the season. Andre Rogers had two rushing touchdowns in the win and quarterback Etiene Higgins was responsible for three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

The Lynx will host Thomas Jefferson (2-1) for homecoming next week at Gale Wickersham Stadium.

Treynor 34 Class 2A No. 5 Clarinda 28 OT

In a battle of the Cardinals, Treynor never had the lead until the end of the game as they won an overtime thriller for their first home game of the season. Nolan Waterman scored the game-winner on a third down play in overtime.

Treynor will look to keep their momentum rolling as they will host Red Oak (1-2) next week for homecoming.

Tri-Center 49 West Monona 0

The Trojans earned their first win of the season on the road to open district play after two tough weeks in a row. The Trojans will host Westwood (1-2) for their homecoming game next week.

Class 3A No. 3 Harlan 17 Class 4A No. 5 Glenwood 14

After falling behind 7-0 early on the road the Rams scored the next two touchdowns to take the lead. But Harlan would score the final 10 points including a field goal as time expired to get the win.

Kayden Anderson had a passing touchdown to Payton Longmeyer and Kellan Scott ran in a score for the Rams. The Rams will look to bounce back next week as they host Denison-Schleswig (2-1) for homecoming.

Class A No. 8 South Central Calhoun 34 Riverside 28

The Bulldogs put up a strong fight on the road, but ultimately fell to the Titans to fall to 1-2 on the season.

Riverside will look to end this two-game skid next week when they host IKM-Manning for homecoming.

Kuemper Catholic 21 Class 1A No. 5 AHSTW 14 OT

Camden Soukup had 86 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Luke Sternberg went for 65 yards and one score for the Vikes in the loss.

The Vikings will host Class 1A No. 3 Underwood (2-1) next week for homecoming.