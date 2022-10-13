PREP FOOTBALL: Week 8 Football Fix

Who: Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines East

Last Week: Abraham Lincoln lost to Waukee 58-14, Des Moines East lost to Sioux City East 65-16

Records: Abraham Lincoln is 2-5, Des Moines East is 1-6

Where: Duke Williams Stadium in Des Moines at 7:30 p.m.

The Word: Though there’s a slight difference in records, both teams are in a similar position. Both teams have had to face some formidable foes over the past month. Alas, that’s football though.

Both teams here are presented with an opportunity to build some positive momentum for themselves.

“We’re excited to head out to Des Moines and take on Des Moines East on their homecoming night,” Lynx coach John Wolfe said. “We just want to play well and get ourselves back on track to playing the game well and hopeful that will lead to a win. I feel like we’ve had a great week of practice and we’re ready to go for Friday night.”

The Lynx will need to keep quarterback JeCari Patton in check as he’s thrown just under 1100 yards. Darius Sirleaf has been Patton’s favorite target with the most catches and receiving yards, but will also need to watch Daniel Zeoh who has the most touchdown catches on the team.

“Each game is unique in its own right, but at the same time football is football,” Wolfe said. “We’re really looking for our defensive backs to bounce back this week after a rough go last week. We have a lot of confidence in them and I expect them to play into their abilities this Friday.”

Who: Lewis Central at Dallas Center-Grimes

Last Week: Lewis Central beat Glenwood 58-22, Dallas Center-Grimes beat Des Moines Hoover 48-0

Records: Lewis Central is 7-0, Dallas Center-Grimes is 2-5

Rankings: Lewis Central is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A

Where: Dallas Center-Grimes Football Field at 7 p.m.

The Word: While the Titans may seem in the driver’s seat of the district race, L.C. is not out of the woods yet. Lewis Central now leads the comforts of home again to take on a Dallas Center-Grimes team that has been finding its footing with back-to-back 48-0 wins.

“Their quarterback is phenomenal and he leads our district in passing yards for a reason,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “He is very efficient in what he does. You just hope your kids are able to make enough plays and do the right things after coaching them up to do the right stuff. We’ve done some film evaluation to see what we can adjust so the kids can do what they need to do.”

The Mustangs have a solid junior quarterback in Ty Mikkelsen who has thrown for 1715 yards on the year and 17 touchdowns. After facing a solid quarterback last week and dealing with some early defensive struggles, especially in the passing game, the Titans want to come out with a strong start and dictate the tempo from the start as they look to take another step in trying to lock up another district title.

“You look at them and their record which is very deceiving,” Kammrad said. “We just need to make sure our guys are ready to step off that bus, and we can get off to a quick start to set the tone right away.”

Who: St. Albert vs AHSTW

Last Week: St. Albert beat Sidney 56-23, AHSTW beat Logan-Magnolia 40-0

Records: St. Albert is 2-5, AHSTW is 7-0

Rankings: AHSTW is ranked No. 4 in Class A

Where: Al Leber Field in Council Bluffs at 7 p.m.

The Word: While the Falcons may not have the record they were hoping for, the season is not over. The Falcons have something to still play for. A win in this game and an Earlham loss to Riverside would give St. Albert a ticket into the playoffs as a four-seed which has always been a goal for the Falcons.

However, for anything to matter, the Falcons need to earn a big win over the Vikings, which the Falcons are more than excited for.

“If all goes right we still have a shot at the playoffs,” Falcons coach Jake Driver said. “This is the kind of opportunity you want before playoffs. You want to play a good team to test yourself and we’re excited. We’ve had opportunities with some good teams earlier in the season and felt like if some mistakes don’t happen we’re right there. So we’re going to go out play some tough football and see where the chips land.”

The Vikings are undefeated for multiple reasons. One of which is their offense which has ran and passed the ball with great success. While it’s going to be no easy no task the Falcon defense has to find a way to limit the Vike’s offense and keep their big plays to a minimum to have a shot at pulling off the upset and give themselves a chance to sneak into the playoffs.

“This is a great football team who is very well-coached,” Driver said. “They’re undefeated for a reason. They’re explosive offensively and we have to control the football. If we control the football and limit their chances then hopefully that means we create more chances for ourselves.

They’re a very dynamic football team and you got to tip your hat to them. They’ve had a great year and that’s why they’re the top team in our district. I think we’ve rebounded from some of our early mental mistakes and I like where we’re at right now and we want to continue making strides here as we did against Sidney.”

Who: Thomas Jefferson vs Glenwood

Last Week: Thomas Jefferson lost to Winterset 55-0, Glenwood lost to Lewis Central 58-22

Records: Thomas Jefferson is 0-8, Glenwood is 4-3

Where: Gale Wickersham Stadium in Council Bluffs at 7 p.m.

The Word: The challenges just don’t get any easier for the Yellow Jackets. After facing a Winterset team that has been playing well as of late. The Jackets now face a team with one of the best quarterbacks in Class 4A at the wick.

Yellow Jackets coach Kevin Culjat also spoke about Glenwood's offense and how their multiple sets are also a challenge to prepare for.

“They have some great size and they have one of the best quarterbacks in Class 4A behind that size,” Culjat said. “Just like LC’s quarterback this kid can sling it too and Glenwood has a nice group of receivers with great speed to go with it. If you can throw a vertical ball and have success against Lewis Central you know a team has some serious speed at receiver.

“They’re just very stout offensively. It’s not just their pass game, but they run a million different sets. When you’re like us and have a young team, you have to try to make things simple for them.”

With just two games left on the schedule Culjat and the Yellow Jackets are looking to make the most of these last two games as they look to build for the future seasons. The good news for the Jackets is both of these games will be in the comforts of “The Wick”.

“We’re playing a lot of younger kids,” Culjat said. “We have two freshmen and three sophomores on the offensive line as we’re just getting slammed with injuries. So we want to see these younger kids get some varsity experience and hopefully, we’ll see some good things. Defense is the same story. We’re starting a lot of guys in some new positions, it’s just another opportunity for us to learn and grow as we try to get better as a football team.”