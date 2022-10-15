PREP FOOTBALL: Week eight scoreboard

Treynor 23 MVAOCOU 0: The Cardinals snapped a two-game losing streak to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Three different players threw a touchdown pass for Treynor, but Ben Casey completed 12 of his 18 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Jace Tams and Ethan Hill also threw a touchdown pass. Karson Elwood, Aaron Ehmke, and Noah Nelson each had a touchdown catch. Kyle Moss ran for 146 yards on 27 carries for the Cardinals.

Treynor will play at ACGC (6-2) in Guthrie Center for its first-round game at 7 p.m.

Treynor (5-3) 6 3 0 14 – 23

MVAOCOU (1-7) 0 0 0 0 – 0

Tri-Center 40 Westwood 29: In a must-win game for the Trojans, T.C. defeated the Rebels to earn the third seed in the postseason.

Michael Turner ran for 331 yards on 32 carries and quarterback Maddox Anderson threw for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Holden Skow caught both touchdown passes and had 78 yards receiving.

Tri-Center will play at Gehlen Catholic (7-1) in LeMars at 7 p.m.

Tri-Center (4-4) 14 14 6 6 – 40

Westwood (4-4) 14 7 0 8 – 29

Earlham 42 Riverside 14: After a close and competitive first half, the Cardinals pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Bulldogs 28-8.

Landyn Schoenrock threw for 106 yards and a touchdown to Ayden Salais. Salais caught five passes for 118 yards.

Riverside ends their season with a record of 2-6 overall.

Earlham (3-5) 6 8 13 15 – 42

Riverside (2-6) 6 0 0 8 – 14