PREP FOOTBALL: Week five scoreboard

Glenwood 49 Des Moines Hoover 7: The Rams exploded for 28 points in the first quarter to seize control of this game quickly.

Rams quarterback Kayden Anderson had another solid night completing 10 of his 13 passes for 189 yards and five touchdowns. Payton Longmeyer caught two of those touchdown passes, C.J. Carter, Cody Krause, and Cole Staudt all had one receiving touchdown. Carter also had a rushing touchdown in this game.

Glenwood will remain at home next week when they host Winterset (1-4) at 7 p.m.

Des Moines Hoover (1-4) 0 0 7 0 – 7

Glenwood (3-2) 28 14 7 0 – 49

Underwood 68 MVAOCOU 12: Class 1A No. 4 Underwood made short work of the Rams as the Eagles scored 61 first-half points to run away with this game quickly.

Alex Ravlin threw two touchdown passes, Maddox Nelson ran in two touchdowns, and Graham Jensen also had two rushing touchdowns for the Eagles. Quentin Wollan also had a 96-yard pick-six for Underwood as the first half expired.

Underwood will remain at home next week for a big game against Treynor (4-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

MVAOCOU (0-5) 0 0 0 12 – 12

Underwood (5-0) 27 34 7 0 – 68

Treynor 55 East Sac County 0: The Cardinal offense tallied up 48 points in the first half to run away early from the Raiders in Treynor.

Quarterback Kayden Dirks completed 17 of his 18 passes for two touchdowns and 215 yards. Dirks also ran for three touchdowns and 50 yards Kyle Moss ran 55 yards and a touchdown as well for the Cardinals.

Treynor will hit the road for a key district game at Underwood next week at 7 p.m.

East Sac County (0-5) 0 0 0 0 – 0

Treynor (4-1) 27 21 7 0 – 55

Tri-Center 44 IKM-Manning 0: The Trojans got a much-needed win in Neola after a solid night with the run game.

Michael Turner ran for four touchdowns and 332 yards. Maddox Anderson also threw two touchdown passes in the game, Hayden Mass and Holden Skow were the recipients of the touchdown passes.

Tri-Center will go on the road to play Lawton-Bronson on Friday at 7 p.m.

IKM-Manning (1-4) 0 0 0 0 – 0

Tri-Center (2-3) 16 20 0 8 – 44