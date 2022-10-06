PREP FOOTBALL: Week Seven Football Fix

Who: Abraham Lincoln vs Waukee

Last Week: Abraham Lincoln lost to Ames 42-13, Waukee beat Sioux City North 24-14

Records: Both teams are 2-4

Where: Gale Wickersham Stadium in Council Bluffs

The Word: The challenges just keep on coming to the Lynx. After back-to-back state-ranked opponents, A.L. now takes on a Waukee team who has a deceiving 2-4 record whose three of four losses came against teams who are at least receiving rankings in the Class 5A, two of which being No.6 and No. 5 in the latest poll.

One of the keys to slowing the Warriors may be to pressure their freshman quarterback Beckett Bakker, while their competition has been formidable. The Warriors haven’t always thrown the ball that effectively. So, the Warriors may try to run more often which has worked well not just with Bakker, but with main running back Nile Eddy as well.

The Warriors have a very opportunistic defense and have forced two turnovers on average per game. Ball security will be a must for the Lynx offense. While they may not have won many of their tough games, the Warriors are still a battle-tested team and as the Lynx know are not to be underestimated Friday will be another big test for both teams.

Who: Lewis Central vs Glenwood

Last Week: Lewis Central beat Des Moines Hoover 63-14, Glenwood beat Winterset 30-7

Records: Lewis Central is 6-0, Glenwood is 4-2

Rankings: Lewis Central is No. 1 in Class 4A

Where: Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs

The Word: After two weeks against the two lower-rated teams in the district, Lewis Central now enters a game that will ultimately decide who wins the district title.

“We’ve talked a lot about it many times, it’s our goal to get the district title,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “Right now both teams are 2-0 in the district so whichever team comes out on top of this is going to be in the driver’s seat. We’re still approaching this game like it’s any other week and understand that this is a big opportunity for our guys. Each week just builds upon itself, and the following week is always a different meeting based on the results of the previous week.”

Standing in the Titan's way is a Glenwood team with a high-powered offense that has found success in throwing the football. Kayden Anderson is one of the higher-quality quarterbacks in Class 4A as he’s thrown for 1,320 yards and 15 touchdowns and has thrown touchdown passes to five different players.

However, the Rams haven’t exactly had consistent success running the ball though. This of course makes it clear to the Titans what the Rams are going to do, and fortunately, the Titans have already faced their share of quality passing quarterbacks.

“Glenwood overall is just a very well-coached football team,” Kammrad said. “They have a great quarterback who can do some very nice things and really it’s going to come down to minimizing those big plays and make them earn every yard and just not give up the big play and be in the right spots to make the play when we need to.”

Who: St. Albert at Sidney

Last Week: St. Albert lost to Mount ayr 43-3, Sidney lost to AHSTW 69-8

Records: Both teams are 1-5

Where: Cowboy Field in Sidney

The Word: After a season full of mistakes and adversity the Falcons are presented with an opportunity to try and end the final two weeks on a high note starting with a road trip to a Sidney team that has struggled offensively.

“It’ll be a nice learning curve game for us,” Falcons coach Jake Driver said. “We’re facing a team, who like us are trying to build on some things. For us it’s basically about cleaning up mental mistakes, we played well at times against Mount Ayr and had a chance to take a 7-6 lead, but we made some mistakes and things just began to snowball from there.

“This game will hopefully allow us to come out strong and play fast, they have some guys who can get out in space and have shown that they can make big plays when they do.”

The Cowboys have only scored multiple times in two of their games all season but defensively have allowed at least 35 points in all but one of their games. Despite having some key players out, Driver and the Falcons feel confident that they can move the ball and begin a strong run to ultimately cap off this season.

Last year this game came down to the wire and St. Albert found a way at Al Leber Field, Driver, and the Falcons know that Sidney would like nothing more than to return the favor this week.

“We won a barn burner last year and we know they want to get one back,” Driver said. “This is still a great opportunity for us to show that we have played some very tough competition, I think we once had two teams in our district ranked and another team was receiving votes, and when you have some youth like our offensive line has some guys who are getting ready to play just their sixth ever varsity game. We’ve held our own and we have a lot of young guys who are doing well physically at the lower levels, but just need to continue to learn to get up to the varsity pace.”

Who: Thomas Jefferson at Winterset

Last Week: Thomas Jefferson lost to Dallas Center-Grimes 48-0, Winterset lost to Glenwood 30-7

Records: Thomas Jefferson is 0-7, Winterset is 1-5

Where: Husky Stadium in Winterset

The Word: Seven games into the season and believe it or not, this will be only the second game of the season where the Yellow Jackets will leave the city of Council Bluffs. The Yellow Jackets head a bit over 100 miles out of town to face a Winterset team that hasn’t had the season they thought they would.

After starting in the top 10 rankings of the Class 4A poll, the Huskies have just one win on the season, after finishing last season at the UNI-Dome. However, the Yellow Jackets are still not going to take Winterset lightly as this team still has its share of athletes.

“I think their record is a little deceiving,” Yellow Jackets coach Kevin Culjat said. “I think it’s a lot like Dallas Center-Grimes last week. Winterset and Dallas Center-Grimes both have played tough non-district schedules, so we’re not going to get lost in their record and think they aren’t a good team because they are.”

Winterset’s senior quarterback Connor Pashek definitely prefers to pass compared to run but has still made some plays on the ground. Sophomore running back Hank Wilmes has led the committee of running backs with 323 yards on the season on 77 carries.

The Huskies have two more runners who have over 100 yards rushing on the season, hence the run game will be a key thing for the Yellow Jackets to contain if they want a shot at their first victory.

“They’re a ground and pound team,” Culjat said. “They run everything from the wishbone to the spread and want to run the ball. They have a solid tailback and it’s our only game of the year on grass, it’s supposed to be a cooler night. We’re going to have our hands full, as their quarterback may not throw it deep much, but he’s very accurate with his short throws and they’re very balanced offensively. ”