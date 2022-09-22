PREP GOLF: Lynx and Yellow Jackets golf at Mighty Mo Invite

The Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson boys golf teams battled at the Mighty Mo Boys Invite on Thursday at Dodge Riverside Golf Course in Council Bluffs.

The Yellow Jackets edged the Lynx by 34 strokes as Jace Mundt led all T.J. golfers with a 99, tying A.L.'s Tucker Haitz who also carded a 99.

Kendall Bell had the second-best score for the Jackets with a 105 and Derek Runions had a 108 for third best with T.J.

For the Lynx, Camden Wyant had the team’s second-best score with 116, and Jacob Olson and Logan Mower Each tied for third best with 123.

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson will play their next meet Tuesday at Dodge Run as they will play in the Missouri River Conference meet at 10 a.m.