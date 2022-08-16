PREP GOLF: Lynx tee off new golf season against Sioux City pair on Tuesday

The Abraham Lincoln boys golf team began its 2022 season on Tuesday morning at Dodge Riverside Golf Course as they played host to Sioux City West and Sioux City North in a Missouri River Conference triangular.

As a team, the Lynx placed second amongst the group, finishing ahead of West, but finishing behind North. While head coach Rob Dittmer and the Lynx were hoping for some scores to be better, the team is still excited to be playing again and is eager to build off today’s meet.

“For a first meet we thought things went okay,” Dittmer said. “The first time out is always kind of about getting your feet under you and I think we did that. Our returning guys may not have done as well as they wanted, but I also don’t think anybody did poorly.”

The Lynx’s top golfer was freshman Tucker Haitz with 101, followed by the team’s lone senior Steven Stangl with 103, Jaymeson Vandevelde with 105, Cooper Smith with 109, and Jordan Hargrave with 114 to round out the top five for A.L.

Stangl and Vandevelde both agree they have room for improvement after their first meet of the season. However, they know this season will be all about finding ways to get better one meet at a time with what is mostly a young group this year.

“It wasn’t my best today, but I’m going to get better,” Vandevelde said. “I’m just going to go out each meet and try to be better than I was in the last meet and I think as a group that’s what one of our main goals is.”

“Today things started a bit rough, but I had a strong finish,” Stangl added. “For myself, I want to start shooting under 90 and as a team, since we have so much youth, we just need to come together and keep getting better.”

As for the team goals, the Lynx may be young but still believe they can prove that they are still one of the better teams in the Missouri River conference.

“Overall this is a very young team,” Dittmer said. “Steven is our only senior and a few sophomores to go with a lot of juniors and freshmen. It’ll be interesting to see how everyone develops, our juniors over the past couple of years have really progressed well, hopefully, the freshman can do the same. I don’t think it’s outlandish to want to finish in the top half of our conference, but we’ll still need to see some improvement to get there.”

The Lynx will be back in action on Thursday at LeMars at 10 a.m. for another conference triangular against LeMars and Sioux City East.