Treynor 227 Underwood 249: The Cardinals defeated Western Iowa Conference foe Underwood by 18 strokes at the Treynor Recreation Area.

The medalist was Treynor’s Brooklynn Currin with a 47, and Underwood’s Mary Stephens was the runner-up.

Other scorers for Treynor were Sophi Pedersen 55, Lea Altic 58, Grace Alff 67, Gabrielle Pote 68, and Harlie Sauser 71.

Filling out the stats for Underwood was Lydia Bracker 59, Amelia Lorenzen 68, Kailynn Brecher 71, Julia Thomas 89, and Kayla Bristol 91.

Clarinda 214 Glenwood 241: Though Glenwood’s Faith Weber was the best individual with a 51. The Cardinals had five of their six golfers score 58 or better to beat the Rams.

Clarinda’s Gianna Rock, after a tie-breaker, earned the runner–up spot at 51.

Other Glenwood scorers were Avery Joyce 57, Katy Plambeck 65, Emily Walters, 68, and Ryley Nebel 73.

Denison-Schleswig 214 Lewis Central 219: The Monarchs squeaked by the Titans by just five strokes at Fox Run Golf Course. Tanna Petersen won the medalist for Denison-Schleswig with a 50, and Sydney Thien carded a 53 for Lewis Central.

Other scorers for Lewis Central include Izzy Livingston 53, Kate Reed 53, Boroke Larsen 60, Marley Stacey 64, and Madison Tingley 69.

Logan-Magnolia 221 Tri-Center 243: The Trojans earned the top two spots in the duel, but no Panther scored higher than a 56 to take the win at the Missouri Valley Country Club. Tri-Center’s Lilly Thomas carded a 52, and Natalie Ausdemore had a 53.

Other scorers for Tri-Center were Kendra Calhoun 66, Emile Sorensen 72, Kim Carlson 74, and Paige Wundermann 76.

BOYS

Lewis Central 164 Denison-Schleswig 177: LC’s Owen Okerbloom and Payton Greenwood won the medalist and runner up spot as they both scored a 39.

Jackson Larson and Nate Bartke each scored a 43, Lucas Campbell 44, and Tyler Reed 45 to help push the Titans past the Monarchs.

Treynor 179 Underwood 185: The Cardinals edged past the Eagles as Treynor’s Ethan Konz led all golfers with a 37. Underwood’s Danny Stein earned the runner-up spot scoring a 43.

Other scorers for Treynor Bradley Stock 44, Luke Mathews 48, Aaron Ehmke 50, Alex Mass 53, and Andrew Saar 60.

Filling the scoresheet for Underwood was Wyatt Buckholdt 46, Owen Larsen 47, Walter Ausdemore 49, Luke Stolz 52, and Will Tiarks 63.