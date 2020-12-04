Prep roundup: A.L. girls basketball rolls, T.J. girls fall

SIOUX CITY – Abraham Lincoln opened its season with a decisive 74-31 victory on the road against Sioux City North on Friday.
The Lynx outscored SCN 20-4 in the first quarter and never looked back.
Senior guard Jillian Shanks scored a game-high 24 points for the Lynx, while Kayla Schleifman and Baylie Girres had 13.
“Defense set the tone,” A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. “We did a nice job of being aggressive, and worked really hard denying the ball.”
A.L. is back in action today at 3:30 p.m. at Class 5A No. 15 Indianola.
AL 20 13 19 22—74
SC North 4 8 11 8—31
AL: Snead 2, Shanks 24, Baxter 1, Russell 5, Pomernackas 9, Schleifman13, Tindall 4, Girres 13, Christensen 3
SC North: Chamberlain 2, Magensen 2, Retius 2, Strobehn 2, Gross 4, Woods 10, Bauer 1, Everbly 2, Figueroa 6.
Sioux City West 56,
Thomas Jefferson 29
SIOUX CITY – Sioux City West defeated Thomas Jefferson 56-29 on Friday.
Hannah Belt led T.J. with nine points, Lexi Smith added five and Lilly Thompson and Sydney Hosick each had four.
“We were right there early on, but we had way too many silly turnovers. We simply have to be stronger with the ball,” T.J. head coach Devin Schoening said. “I saw some good things from our girls tonight, but consistency has to be there for us to be successful.”
On the positive side, Schoening was impressed with the efforts of Belt and junior Ali Voss.
“Ali Voss did a great job in the second half off the bench when we were short-handed. She brought some energy and some toughness,” he said. “Hannah Belt was all over the court offensively and defensively.”
T.J. is back in action Tuesday when they’ll host Sioux City East.
TJ (0-2, 0-1) 9 7 6 7—29
SCW (1-1, 1-0) 14 22 11 9—56
TJ: Hannah Belt 9, Lilly Thompson 4, Malayna Steele 0, Lexi Smith 5, Sydney Hosick 4, Taryn Gant 2, Ali Voss 0, Samara Alcatraz 2, Grace Strong 2.
SCW: Cortez 5, Wilde 2, Frazier 9, Juhnke 8, Davis 3, Wagner 11, Reising 2, Buhman 10, Fetcher 5.
