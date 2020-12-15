Prep roundup: A.L. sweeps SBL; TJ boys fall to Le Mars

BOYS BASKETBALL
AL 46,
SBL 39
SERGEANT BLUFF – A.L. junior Josh Dix made five 3-pointers and score a game-high 27 points as Al defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46-39 on Tuesday.
We won because of our defensive effort in the second half. We are not quite playing our best on offense right now, but we will get better,” AL head coach Jason Isaacson said. “I was really proud of our defensive effort. Josh was phenomenal in the second half for us and hit big shot after big shot down the stretch.”
AL (4-1) 9-7-14-16—46
SBL (1-3) 7-12-12-8—39
Le Mars 71,
TJ 26
Le Mars defeated Thomas Jefferson 71-26 on Tuesday.
Austin Schubert led the Yellow Jackets offensively with a team-high 18 points.
“(It was a) difficult matchup again tonight in the Missouri River Conference. LeMars plays great together and executes extremely well on both ends of the floor,” T.J. head coach Nate Kreifels said. “Their defensive pressure in the half court made us uncomfortable and we never found a rhythm. Defensively, we are still figuring out how to play together as a unit as we struggle to string together stops. We will continue to work hard and prepare for our next battle Friday night at Heelan.”
CBTJ (0-4) 7-9-4-6—26
Le Mars (4-2)18-25-15-13—71
TJ: Austin Schubert 18, Amer Ibar 5, Whitelaw 3.
L: C. Dreckman 10, A. Dreckman 13, Brown 2, Eckstaine 9, Williams 5, Ahlers 2, Mackey 21, Duray 3, Kuiker 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
AL 55,
SBL 46
SERGEANT BLUFF – Jillian Shanks scored 18 of a game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter to lead Abraham Lincoln to a 55-46 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday.
“Great team effort tonight. We haven’t won at SBL since the 2012-13 season,” A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. “Jillian Shanks caught fire in the fourth. The team recognized she had the hot hand and got her the ball. We also had a season high with 15 assists. (The) girls played unselfish basketball.”
AL (3-3) 19-10-7-19—55
SBL (3-1) 16-13-11- 6—46
SBL: Brown 2, P. Hardy 12, Hinkel 8, Lul 8, Salker 9, Sale 3, M Hardy 4.
AL: Allison Steppuhn. 2, Jillian Shanks 23, Emily Pomernackas 8, Kayla Schleifman 4, Jacee Tindall 3, Baylie Girres 12, Bailey Christensen 3.
