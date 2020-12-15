Prep roundup: A.L. sweeps SBL; TJ boys fall to Le Mars

BOYS BASKETBALL

AL 46,

SBL 39

SERGEANT BLUFF – A.L. junior Josh Dix made five 3-pointers and score a game-high 27 points as Al defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46-39 on Tuesday.

We won because of our defensive effort in the second half. We are not quite playing our best on offense right now, but we will get better,” AL head coach Jason Isaacson said. “I was really proud of our defensive effort. Josh was phenomenal in the second half for us and hit big shot after big shot down the stretch.”

AL (4-1) 9-7-14-16—46

SBL (1-3) 7-12-12-8—39

Le Mars 71,

TJ 26

Le Mars defeated Thomas Jefferson 71-26 on Tuesday.

Austin Schubert led the Yellow Jackets offensively with a team-high 18 points.