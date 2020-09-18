Prep Roundup: Blocked punt pushes Glenwood to victory

CRESTON – Tied 14-14 late in the fourth quarter, Glenwood’s Sully Woods blocked a Creston punt, which Hunter Hauger recovered and ran 12 yards into the end zone with 1:34 remaining.
Glenwood held the fort to win by the same score, improving to 3-1 on the season.
Rams senior receiver Ryan Blum had six receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns, while also coming up with an interception on defense.
Glenwood hosts Lewis Central on Friday.
Glenwood (3-1) 07 0 14—21
Creston (1-3) 7 7 0 0—14
C: Colby Burg 23 pass from Cole Strider (Aiden Anderson PAT)
G: Ryan Blum 65 pass from Tate Mayberry (Brock Sell PAT good)
C: Briley Hayes 1 run (Anderson PAT)
G: Blum 43 Mayberry (Sell :PAT)
G: Hunter Hauger 12 blocked punt return (Sell kick)
Underwood 42,
Treynor 0
TREYNOR – Underwood scored five rushing touchdowns Friday on its way to an impressive 42-0 shutout victory over Treynor.
Joey Anderson and Hayden Goehring each finished with a pair of touchdown runs for the Class 1-A No. 4 Eagles, who improved to 4-0 on the season with the victory. Anderson finished the night with 131 rushing yards on 20 carries, and Underwood quarterback Alex Ravlin added 114 yards through the air, including a 42-yard touchdown pass to Blake Hall.
Underwood will look to make it five straight wins to start the season Friday when the Eagles play host to East Sac County. Treynor will play host to Missouri Valley that same night.
Underwood (4-0) 7 14 14 7 – 42
Treynor (2-2) 0 0 0 0 – 0
U: Joey Anderson 2 run (Collin Brandt kick)
U: Anderson 3 run (Brandt kick)
U: Scott Pearson 14 run (Brandt kick)
U: Hayden Goehring 6 run (Brandt kick)
U: Blake Hall 42 pass from Alex Ravlin (Brandt kick)
U: Goehring 3 run (Brandt kick)
