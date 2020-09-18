Prep Roundup: Blocked punt pushes Glenwood to victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CRESTON – Tied 14-14 late in the fourth quarter, Glenwood’s Sully Woods blocked a Creston punt, which Hunter Hauger recovered and ran 12 yards into the end zone with 1:34 remaining.

Glenwood held the fort to win by the same score, improving to 3-1 on the season.

Rams senior receiver Ryan Blum had six receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns, while also coming up with an interception on defense.

Glenwood hosts Lewis Central on Friday.

Glenwood (3-1) 07 0 14—21

Creston (1-3) 7 7 0 0—14

C: Colby Burg 23 pass from Cole Strider (Aiden Anderson PAT)

G: Ryan Blum 65 pass from Tate Mayberry (Brock Sell PAT good)

C: Briley Hayes 1 run (Anderson PAT)

G: Blum 43 Mayberry (Sell :PAT)

G: Hunter Hauger 12 blocked punt return (Sell kick)

Underwood 42,

Treynor 0

TREYNOR – Underwood scored five rushing touchdowns Friday on its way to an impressive 42-0 shutout victory over Treynor.