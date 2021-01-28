Prep roundup: CBAL's Blair victorious in 200 free on productive day at Boys MRC Championship Swim Meet

BOYS SWIMMING
SIOUX CITY – The Council Bluffs boys swimming team participated in the Missouri River Conference Championship Swim Meet against Sioux City at Sioux City East High School on Thursday. Sioux City won the team competition by a cumulative score of 134-23.
Council Bluffs swimmer Tayden Blair was the team’s lone event winner, taking first-place in the 200 freestyle, finishing in a time of 1 minute, 55.67 seconds.
Several other Council Bluffs swimmers continued to improve personal times, something head coach Logan Maxwell is encouraged by.
“We had several (personal records) and had a great night against a tough Sioux City team,” Maxwell said. “With Tayden’s win, Council Bluffs A.L. will have an individual conference champion and members on the first-team all-conference team for both girls and boys in their respective season.”
Elaina Vrchoticky and Jocelyn Miller accomplished the feat for the girls team this fall.
“This is huge progress for our program as a whole this year, and I’m super proud of how far they’ve come,” Maxwell said.
Results
Team scores
1, Sioux City 134; 2, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 23.
200 medley relay
1, Sioux City A, 1:44.08; 2, Sioux City B, 1:49.03; 3, Council Bluffs A (Reilly McMurphy, Ethan Schnekloth, Gavin Rothmeyer, Kaiden Millken), 1:59.10.
200 free
1, Tayden Blair, 1:55.67; 2, Brody Spies, SC, 1:55.98; 3, Reed Adajar, SC, 1:59.88.
400 free relay
1, Sioux City A, 3:30.59; 2, Council Bluffs A (Kaiden Millken, Reilly McMurphy, Bradlee Zitek, Tayden Blair), 3:52.92.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frontier Conference Tournament consolation game
Cornerstone Christian 55,
Heartland Christian 37
OMAHA – Sarah Stile scored a team-high 14 points and had 10 rebounds, while Madelyn Jundt added 10 points and seven boards, but Heartland Christian fell to Cornerstone Christian (Bellevue, Nebraska) 55-37 in a consolation game in the Frontier Conference Tournament on Thursday.
Heartland Christian’s Bekah Rogers also had a productive afternoon, grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds – six offensive – while scoring six points.
Heartland Christian is scheduled to host Cornerstone Christian in a rematch on Monday.
Heartland Christian (2-12) 6 18 5 8—37
Cornerstone Christian (4-9) 11 10 16 18—55
HC: Sarah Stile 14, Madelyn Jundt 10, Bekah Rogers 6, Savannah Horan 5, McKenna McCord 2.
Prep girls basketball
Thursday, Jan. 28
St. Albert 54, T.J. 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43, A.L. 32
Glenwood 52, Treynor, 35
Tri-Center 39, Griswold, 31
Underwood 47, Red Oak 33
Friday, Jan. 29
T.J. at Le Mars, 5:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.
Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic, 6 p.m.
St. Albert at Atlantic, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 30
A.L. at St. Albert, 4:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Tri-Center at Underwood, 3 p.m.
Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic, 2:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Sioux City East, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 1
Sioux City West at A.L., 7 p.m.
T.J. at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at Whiting, 6 p.m.
St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Thursday, Jan. 28
Riverside 48, East Mills 40
Red Oak 66, Underwood 60
Friday, Jan. 29
Heartland Christian vs. Cedar Bluffs at Omaha Christian Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at A.L., 7 p.m.
T.J. at Le Mars, 7 p.m.
Missouri Valley at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 7:45 p.m.
Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic, 4 p.m.
Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 30
A.L. at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at Whiting, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Underwood, 4:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Sioux City East, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Saturday, Jan. 30
A.L., Treynor at East Mills Invitational, 10 a.m.
AHSTW, Riverside, Tri-Center, Underwood at AC/GC Tournament, 10 a.m.
St. Albert, Lewis Central, Glenwood at H-10 Meet at Red Oak, 10:30 a.m.
Prep bowling
Friday, Jan. 29
Al, T.J., St. Albert, Lewis Central at CB City Meet at Thunderbowl, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 30
Clarinda at Tri-Center, 9 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 1
Tri-Center at A.L. at Thunderbowl, 3:30 p.m.
Red Oak at T.J. at Thunderbowl, 3 p.m.
College volleyball
Friday, Jan. 29
IWCC vs. Snow College in Sterling, Colorado, noon
IWCC vs. Utah State Eastern in Sterling, Colorado, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 30
IWCC vs. Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, 10 a.m.
IWCC vs. Seward County Community College in Sterling, Colorado, 3 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Saturday, Jan. 30
Kirkwood Community College at IWCC, 3 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Saturday, Jan. 30
Kirkwood Community College at IWCC, 5 p.m.
Sports odds
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Atlanta 5½ (232½) at WASHINGTON
at ORLANDO 3 (212½) LA Clippers
Indiana 3½ (219) at CHARLOTTE
at TORONTO 6½ (229½) Sacramento
Milwaukee 7 (229) at NEW ORLEANS
at NEW YORK PK (204½) Cleveland
Brooklyn 7½ (229½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
Denver 3½ (224) at SAN ANTONIO
at UTAH OFF (OFF) Dallas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Monmouth 2 at NIAGARA
at YOUNGSTOWN ST. PK Detroit
at TEXAS STATE 4 Louisiana-Lafayette
at CHARLOTTE 7 FIU
at N. KENTUCKY 2½ Ill.-Chicago
at MARSHALL OFF FAU
Milwaukee 3 at IUPUI
Coastal Carolina 3 at GEORGIA SOUTHERN
at RICHMOND 1½ Saint Louis
UC Santa Barbara 8 at UC DAVIS
at IPFW 2½ Oakland
at CLEVELAND ST. 5½ Green Bay
CS Northridge 3½ at CAL POLY POMONA
Texas-Arlington 3 at ARKANSAS ST.
Appalachian St. 3½ at TROY
at BUFFALO 3 Ohio
at LONG BEACH ST. PK Uc San Diego
at UALR 12 Louisiana-Monroe
at ST. PETER’S 9½ Manhattan
North Dakota St 2 at UMKC
at SOUTH DAKOTA 8½ Nebraska-Omaha
at UTAH VALLEY STATE 7 Tarleton State
at NORTH DAKOTA 5 W. Illinois
at WRIGHT ST. 16½ Robert Morris
at DENVER OFF South Dakota State
at ILLINOIS 2 Iowa
at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 8½ Dixie State
at GRAND CANYON 2½ New Mexico St.
at COLORADO ST. PK Boise St.
at CS BAKERSFIELD 11½ Cal St.-Fullerton
UC Irvine 3½ at HAWAII
North Texas 7 at RICE
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Columbus -115 at CHICAGO +105
NFL
Super Bowl — Feb. 7