Prep roundup: CBAL's Blair victorious in 200 free on productive day at Boys MRC Championship Swim Meet
Swim graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

BOYS SWIMMING

SIOUX CITY – The Council Bluffs boys swimming team participated in the Missouri River Conference Championship Swim Meet against Sioux City at Sioux City East High School on Thursday. Sioux City won the team competition by a cumulative score of 134-23.

Council Bluffs swimmer Tayden Blair was the team’s lone event winner, taking first-place in the 200 freestyle, finishing in a time of 1 minute, 55.67 seconds.

Several other Council Bluffs swimmers continued to improve personal times, something head coach Logan Maxwell is encouraged by.

“We had several (personal records) and had a great night against a tough Sioux City team,” Maxwell said. “With Tayden’s win, Council Bluffs A.L. will have an individual conference champion and members on the first-team all-conference team for both girls and boys in their respective season.”

Elaina Vrchoticky and Jocelyn Miller accomplished the feat for the girls team this fall.

“This is huge progress for our program as a whole this year, and I’m super proud of how far they’ve come,” Maxwell said.

Results

Team scores

1, Sioux City 134; 2, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 23.

200 medley relay

1, Sioux City A, 1:44.08; 2, Sioux City B, 1:49.03; 3, Council Bluffs A (Reilly McMurphy, Ethan Schnekloth, Gavin Rothmeyer, Kaiden Millken), 1:59.10.

200 free

1, Tayden Blair, 1:55.67; 2, Brody Spies, SC, 1:55.98; 3, Reed Adajar, SC, 1:59.88.

400 free relay

1, Sioux City A, 3:30.59; 2, Council Bluffs A (Kaiden Millken, Reilly McMurphy, Bradlee Zitek, Tayden Blair), 3:52.92.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Frontier Conference Tournament consolation game

Cornerstone Christian 55,

Heartland Christian 37

OMAHA – Sarah Stile scored a team-high 14 points and had 10 rebounds, while Madelyn Jundt added 10 points and seven boards, but Heartland Christian fell to Cornerstone Christian (Bellevue, Nebraska) 55-37 in a consolation game in the Frontier Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Heartland Christian’s Bekah Rogers also had a productive afternoon, grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds – six offensive – while scoring six points.

Heartland Christian is scheduled to host Cornerstone Christian in a rematch on Monday.

Heartland Christian (2-12) 6 18 5 8—37

Cornerstone Christian (4-9) 11 10 16 18—55

HC: Sarah Stile 14, Madelyn Jundt 10, Bekah Rogers 6, Savannah Horan 5, McKenna McCord 2.

Prep girls basketball

Thursday, Jan. 28

Cornerstone Christian 55, Heartland Christian 37

St. Albert 54, T.J. 14

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43, A.L. 32

Glenwood 52, Treynor, 35

Tri-Center 39, Griswold, 31

Underwood 47, Red Oak 33

Friday, Jan. 29

T.J. at Le Mars, 5:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Treynor at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.

Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic, 6 p.m.

St. Albert at Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30

A.L. at St. Albert, 4:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Tri-Center at Underwood, 3 p.m.

Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Sioux City East, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 1

Sioux City West at A.L., 7 p.m.

T.J. at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Whiting, 6 p.m.

St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Thursday, Jan. 28

Riverside 48, East Mills 40

Red Oak 66, Underwood 60

Friday, Jan. 29

Heartland Christian vs. Cedar Bluffs at Omaha Christian Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at A.L., 7 p.m.

T.J. at Le Mars, 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 7:45 p.m.

Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic, 4 p.m.

Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30

A.L. at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

AHSTW at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Whiting, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Underwood, 4:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Sioux City East, 7:30 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Saturday, Jan. 30

A.L., Treynor at East Mills Invitational, 10 a.m.

AHSTW, Riverside, Tri-Center, Underwood at AC/GC Tournament, 10 a.m.

St. Albert, Lewis Central, Glenwood at H-10 Meet at Red Oak, 10:30 a.m.

Prep bowling

Friday, Jan. 29

Al, T.J., St. Albert, Lewis Central at CB City Meet at Thunderbowl, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30

Clarinda at Tri-Center, 9 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 1

Tri-Center at A.L. at Thunderbowl, 3:30 p.m.

Red Oak at T.J. at Thunderbowl, 3 p.m.

College volleyball

Friday, Jan. 29

IWCC vs. Snow College in Sterling, Colorado, noon

IWCC vs. Utah State Eastern in Sterling, Colorado, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30

IWCC vs. Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, 10 a.m.

IWCC vs. Seward County Community College in Sterling, Colorado, 3 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Saturday, Jan. 30

Kirkwood Community College at IWCC, 3 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Saturday, Jan. 30

Kirkwood Community College at IWCC, 5 p.m.

Sports odds

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

Atlanta 5½ (232½) at WASHINGTON

at ORLANDO 3 (212½) LA Clippers

Indiana 3½ (219) at CHARLOTTE

at TORONTO 6½ (229½) Sacramento

Milwaukee 7 (229) at NEW ORLEANS

at NEW YORK PK (204½) Cleveland

Brooklyn 7½ (229½) at OKLAHOMA CITY

at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Philadelphia

Denver 3½ (224) at SAN ANTONIO

at UTAH OFF (OFF) Dallas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

Monmouth 2 at NIAGARA

at YOUNGSTOWN ST. PK Detroit

at TEXAS STATE 4 Louisiana-Lafayette

at CHARLOTTE 7 FIU

at N. KENTUCKY 2½ Ill.-Chicago

at MARSHALL OFF FAU

Milwaukee 3 at IUPUI

Coastal Carolina 3 at GEORGIA SOUTHERN

at RICHMOND 1½ Saint Louis

UC Santa Barbara 8 at UC DAVIS

at IPFW 2½ Oakland

at CLEVELAND ST. 5½ Green Bay

CS Northridge 3½ at CAL POLY POMONA

Texas-Arlington 3 at ARKANSAS ST.

Appalachian St. 3½ at TROY

at BUFFALO 3 Ohio

at LONG BEACH ST. PK Uc San Diego

at UALR 12 Louisiana-Monroe

at ST. PETER’S 9½ Manhattan

North Dakota St 2 at UMKC

at SOUTH DAKOTA 8½ Nebraska-Omaha

at UTAH VALLEY STATE 7 Tarleton State

at NORTH DAKOTA 5 W. Illinois

at WRIGHT ST. 16½ Robert Morris

at DENVER OFF South Dakota State

at ILLINOIS 2 Iowa

at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 8½ Dixie State

at GRAND CANYON 2½ New Mexico St.

at COLORADO ST. PK Boise St.

at CS BAKERSFIELD 11½ Cal St.-Fullerton

UC Irvine 3½ at HAWAII

North Texas 7 at RICE

National Hockey League

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

Columbus -115 at CHICAGO +105

NFL

Super Bowl — Feb. 7

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

Kansas City 3 3 (56) at TAMPA BAY

