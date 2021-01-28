Prep roundup: CBAL's Blair victorious in 200 free on productive day at Boys MRC Championship Swim Meet

BOYS SWIMMING

SIOUX CITY – The Council Bluffs boys swimming team participated in the Missouri River Conference Championship Swim Meet against Sioux City at Sioux City East High School on Thursday. Sioux City won the team competition by a cumulative score of 134-23.

Council Bluffs swimmer Tayden Blair was the team’s lone event winner, taking first-place in the 200 freestyle, finishing in a time of 1 minute, 55.67 seconds.

Several other Council Bluffs swimmers continued to improve personal times, something head coach Logan Maxwell is encouraged by.

“We had several (personal records) and had a great night against a tough Sioux City team,” Maxwell said. “With Tayden’s win, Council Bluffs A.L. will have an individual conference champion and members on the first-team all-conference team for both girls and boys in their respective season.”

Elaina Vrchoticky and Jocelyn Miller accomplished the feat for the girls team this fall.

“This is huge progress for our program as a whole this year, and I’m super proud of how far they’ve come,” Maxwell said.

Results

Team scores