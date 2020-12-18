Prep roundup: Dix scores 31, A.L. rolls past S.C. West

BOYS

A.L. 82,

S.C. West 46

SIOUX CITY –Abraham Lincoln got a game-high 31 points from junior Josh Dix, along with 20 from fellow junior and teammate Jamison Gruber added 20 as the Lynx rolled past Sioux City West 82-46 on Friday.

Keeon Hutton was the only SCW player in double figures with a team-high 19 points.

A.L. (6-1) 19-23-16-24—82

S.C. West (3-2) 7-12-22-5—46

AL: Josh Dix 31, Jamison Gruber 20, Lennx Brown 8, Noah Sandbothe 6, Christian Tidiane 5, Jake Duffey 4, Ben Waugh 4.

SCW: Keeon Hutton 19, Keavian Hayes 8, Keenan Hegna 6, Lamarion Mothershead 6, Mabior Akuien 5, Master Brooks 2.

GIRLS

Shenandoah 43,

St. Albert 42

SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah edged St. Albert 43-42 in a Hawkeye 10 showdown on Friday.