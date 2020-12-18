Prep roundup: Dix scores 31, A.L. rolls past S.C. West

BOYS
A.L. 82,
S.C. West 46
SIOUX CITY –Abraham Lincoln got a game-high 31 points from junior Josh Dix, along with 20 from fellow junior and teammate Jamison Gruber added 20 as the Lynx rolled past Sioux City West 82-46 on Friday.
Keeon Hutton was the only SCW player in double figures with a team-high 19 points.
A.L. (6-1) 19-23-16-24—82
S.C. West (3-2) 7-12-22-5—46
AL: Josh Dix 31, Jamison Gruber 20, Lennx Brown 8, Noah Sandbothe 6, Christian Tidiane 5, Jake Duffey 4, Ben Waugh 4.
SCW: Keeon Hutton 19, Keavian Hayes 8, Keenan Hegna 6, Lamarion Mothershead 6, Mabior Akuien 5, Master Brooks 2.
GIRLS
Shenandoah 43,
St. Albert 42
SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah edged St. Albert 43-42 in a Hawkeye 10 showdown on Friday.
Ava Wolf had a game-high 13 points to lead the Phillies, while her teammate Reese Spiegel added 10. Pearl Reisz netted a game-high 12 points for the Saintes, while Allison Narmi added five points and 11 rebounds
Friday’s boys game, which was scheduled to be played after the girls was canceled earlier in the day on Friday.
St. Albert hosts Sidney on Saturday.
St. Albert (1-5) 2-20-5-15—42
Shenandoah (4-3) 7-7-13-16—43
SA: Pearl Reisz 12, Makenna Shepard 8, Lauren Williams 7, Landry Miller 6, Allison Narmi 5, Lena Rosloniec 2, Missy Evezic 2.
SHEN: Ava Wolf 13, Reese Spiegel 10, Allie Eveland 9, Brooklen Black 6, Keelee Razee 5.
