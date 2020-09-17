Prep roundup: Duncan, McKeever finish in top 5 for St. Albert at AHSTW meet on Tuesday

Grace Heffernan led H.C. with six kills, while Mady Jundt and Corey Butterbaugh each had five. Butterbaugh also had a team-high 12 assists, and Christeen Hartzell added seven. Defensively, Heffernan and Savannah Horan both had five digs.

“The girls played much better tonight,” Heartland Christian coach Heather Heffernan said. “Our passing was better, and our hitting percentage was much better. Grace played well at the net and Mady did a great job hustling and being a leader on the court.”

H.C. plays at Whiting on Thursday.

Heartland Christian (1-10) 21 23 13—0

Omaha Christian 25 25 25—3

S.C. East 3, Abraham Lincoln 1

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City East topped Abraham Lincoln 25-14, 25-13, 19-25, 25-21 on Tuesday.

Kayla Schleifman had 13 kills and three blocks for the Lynx, Jillian Shanks had eight kills and four digs,

Baylie Girres added 10 digs, seven kills and a block, Emma Oneal had 14 digs and

Molly Romano had 25 assists, six digs, four kills and a pair of blocks.

A.L. is back in action on Saturday at the Red Oak Tourney.