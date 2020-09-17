Prep roundup: Lewis Central defeats Clarinda 3-1

CLARINDA – Lewis Central shook off a first-set loss, rallying for a 3-1 victory on Thursday.
“It was (Clarinda’s) senior night, but I thought once our girls played well once they settled down after the adrenaline of the first set,” Lewis Central coach Mike Bond said. “It was a major difference once we were more even-keeled. It’s always good to win on the road in the Hawkeye 10.”
The Titans are at the Fort Dodge Tournament on Saturday.
Lewis Central (4-1) 25 25 25 25
Clarinda (3-8) 27 12 10 18
Whiting 3, Heartland Christian 1
WHITING – Whiting defeated Heartland Christian 3-1 on Thursday.
Savannah Horan had a team-high nine kills for H.C. and Mady Jundt added eight kills and five aces. Grace Heffernan also had five aces, along with three kills. Corey Butterbaugh had a team-high 17 assists.
“The girls played well tonight. It’s good to see the improvement on the court,” Heartland Christian coach Heather Heffernan said. “They were down quite a bit in the fourth and almost came back to win. Savannah, Mady and Grace served great tonight with zero errors. Savannah also played very strong at the net.”
H.C. hosts Essex on Monday.
Heartland Christian (1-11) 12 25 15 22—1
Whiting (4-2) 25 21 25 25 – 3
Tri-Center 3, Audubon 0
NEOLA – Miranda Ring hit the 1,000-assist milestone for Tri-Center Thursday as the Trojans swept Audubon.
Ring had 27 assists on the night, along with a pair of aces and a kill. Preslie Pogge had a team-high nine kills for T.C. and Marissa Ring had six and Mikenzie Brewer added five.
Tri-Center is at the Red Oak Tournament on Saturday.
Audubon (0-8) 21 17 17—0
Tri-Center (8-6) 25 25 25—3
Golf
A.L., T.J. compete at Le Mars Invitational
Le MARS – Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson competed at the Le Mars Invitational on Thursday.
A.L. finished third of three teams in the team scoring, shooting a 461, while Bishop Heelan was the team champion with a 313.
Individually, Mason Dizona led A.L., shooting a 95, while Austin Nielsen shot T.J.’s low round with a 119.
Team scores
1, Sioux City Heelan, 313; 2, Le Mars, 349; 3, Abraham Lincoln, 461.
Top 10
1, Joe Adams, BH, 77; 2, Brayden Michalak, BH, 78; T3, Shane Sanderson, BH, 79; T3, Mason Streeter, BH, 79; 5, Dylan Susemihl, Le Mars, 81; 6, Brett Sitzmann, BH, 84; 7, Isaac Tolzin, Le Mars, 88; 8, Sam Johnson, Sioux City West, 89; T8, Ben Hoss, Le Mars, 89; 10, Jaxon Baumgartner, Le Mars, 91.
Abraham Lincoln
14, Mason Dizona, 95; 17, Blake Higgins, 117; 19, Zach Canon, 120; 21, Brody Klopp, 129; 22, Jaymeson VanderVelde, 130; 23, Steven Stangl, 135.
Thomas Jefferson
18, Austin Nielsen, 119; 20, Jace Mundt, 121; 23, Jacob Lesley, 135.
Cross Country
T-C’s McGee finishes 3rd at Panorama Invitational
PANORA – Tri-Center’s Brett McGee finished third in the boys race at the Panorama Cross Country Invitational on Thursday.
The Trojan senior finished in a time of 16 minutes, 50 seconds, which was 10 seconds behind Jason Renze and Clay Pehl of Madrid.
In the girls team standings, host Panorama won, while the Madrid boys were victorious as a team.
Boys team results
1, Madrid, 60; 2, Earlham, 67; 3, Des Moines Christian, 87; 4, Ogden, 156; 5, Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center, 6, Nodaway Valley, 191; 7, IKM-Manning, 199; 8, Greene County, 199; 9, Clarinda, 211; 10, Kuemper Catholic, 213; 11, Tri-Center, 298; 12, Southeast Valley, 319; 13, Boyer Valley, 337; 14, Woodbine, 339; 15, Van Meter, 353; 16, Woodward Granger, 474; 17, CAM, 480; 18, Ankeny, 490; 19, West Central Valley, 534; 20, Woodward Academy, 583.
Boys top 10
1, Jason Renze, Madrid, 16:40; 2, Clay Pehl, Madrid, 16:40; 3, Brett McGee, Tri-Center, 16:50; 4, Jayden Dickson, Earlham; 5, Carson Houg, Des Moines Christian, 17:00; 6, Zach Dixon, Earlham, 17:08; 7, Aaron Fynaardt, Des Moines Christian, 17:14; 8, Stephen Flynn, Ogden, 17:24; 9, Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning, 17:27; 10, Trevin Suhr, AC/GC, 17:45.
Girls team results
1, Panorama, 59; 2, Adair-Casey/Guthrie Central, 95; 3, Van Meter, 100; 4, Des Moines Christian, 102; 5, Earlham, 157; 6, Nodaway Valley, 177; 7, Clarinda, 191; 8, Kuemper Catholic, 241; 9, Audubon, 247; 10, Tri-Center, 270; 11, Exira-EHK, 310; 12, Boyer Valley, 320; 13, Madrid, 330; 14, Ogden, 348; 15, Southeast Valley, 362; 16, Woodward Granger, 383; 17, Greene County, 422.
Girls individual top 10
1, Clare Kelly, Van Meter, 20:34; 2, Ella Waddle, Panorama, 20:54; 3, Mayson Hartley, Clarinda, 20:58; 4, Lily Dixon, Earlham, 21:04; 5, Rylee Sloss, AC/GC, 21:11; 6, Grace Slater, Audubon, 21:28; 7, Gwen Steffen, Panorama, 21:29; 8, Mary Kelly, Van Meter, 21:35; 9, Kate Muller, Des Moines Christian, 21:40; 10, Olivia Steffen, Panorama, 21:47.
