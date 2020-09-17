Prep roundup: Lewis Central defeats Clarinda 3-1

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLARINDA – Lewis Central shook off a first-set loss, rallying for a 3-1 victory on Thursday.

“It was (Clarinda’s) senior night, but I thought once our girls played well once they settled down after the adrenaline of the first set,” Lewis Central coach Mike Bond said. “It was a major difference once we were more even-keeled. It’s always good to win on the road in the Hawkeye 10.”

The Titans are at the Fort Dodge Tournament on Saturday.

Lewis Central (4-1) 25 25 25 25

Clarinda (3-8) 27 12 10 18

Whiting 3, Heartland Christian 1

WHITING – Whiting defeated Heartland Christian 3-1 on Thursday.

Savannah Horan had a team-high nine kills for H.C. and Mady Jundt added eight kills and five aces. Grace Heffernan also had five aces, along with three kills. Corey Butterbaugh had a team-high 17 assists.

“The girls played well tonight. It’s good to see the improvement on the court,” Heartland Christian coach Heather Heffernan said. “They were down quite a bit in the fourth and almost came back to win. Savannah, Mady and Grace served great tonight with zero errors. Savannah also played very strong at the net.”