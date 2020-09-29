Prep roundup: Lewis Central falls to Sioux City West

SIOUX CITY — By the slimmest of margins, Lewis Central fell Tuesday in a swimming dual with Sioux City West.
The Titans dropped an 86-84 decision to the Wolverines, winning seven events on the night.
“It was a good meet for us,” L.C. coach Bruce Schomburg said. “It was a close one. We’ll see them again. They come to our pool next week, and it should be a good one.”
L.C.’s Sydnie Collins had a hand in three victories. She teamed with Kylee Brown, Waren Graeve and Elaine Morgan to win the 200 medley relay (1:59.48), and also won the 200 individual medley (2:21.39) and 100 backstroke (1:03.67).
“We swam well tonight,” Schomburg said. “We had a good, competitive meet. I’m sure both teams will change their lineups next week.”
Sioux City West 86, Lewis Central 84
Lewis Central results
200 medley relay: 1, Sydnie Collins, Kylee Brown, Waren Graeve, Elaine Morgan, 1:59.48.
200 freestyle: 2, Morgan 2:12.49
200 IM: 1, Collins 2:21.39.
50 freestyle: 1, Graeve 25.58.
100 butterfly: 2, Katie Ramos 1:10.88.
100 freestyle: 1, Graeve 56.81.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Emma Hughes, Mia Hansen, Ramos, Abby Hoss, 1:45.63.
100 backstroke: 1, Collins 1:03.67
100 breaststroke: 1, Brown 1:09.61.
400 freestyle relay: 2, Collins, Hansen, Graeve, Brown, 3:55.10.
Volleyball
Missouri Valley 3, Riverside 0
MISSOURI VALLEY – Missouri Valley defeated Riverside 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 15-16) on Tuesday.
For Riverside, Izzy Bluml had 10 kills and nine digs, Kenna Ford added 17 assists, three kills and nine digs and Madi Baldwin had 14 digs and was a perfect 13-of-13 on serves.
Riverside hosts Tri-Center on Thursday and Missouri Valley is at Treynor.
Riverside (11-7) 18 23 16—0
Missouri Valley (17-5) 25 25 25—3
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!