Prep roundup: Lewis Central falls to Sioux City West

SIOUX CITY — By the slimmest of margins, Lewis Central fell Tuesday in a swimming dual with Sioux City West.

The Titans dropped an 86-84 decision to the Wolverines, winning seven events on the night.

“It was a good meet for us,” L.C. coach Bruce Schomburg said. “It was a close one. We’ll see them again. They come to our pool next week, and it should be a good one.”

L.C.’s Sydnie Collins had a hand in three victories. She teamed with Kylee Brown, Waren Graeve and Elaine Morgan to win the 200 medley relay (1:59.48), and also won the 200 individual medley (2:21.39) and 100 backstroke (1:03.67).

“We swam well tonight,” Schomburg said. “We had a good, competitive meet. I’m sure both teams will change their lineups next week.”

Sioux City West 86, Lewis Central 84

Lewis Central results

200 medley relay: 1, Sydnie Collins, Kylee Brown, Waren Graeve, Elaine Morgan, 1:59.48.

200 freestyle: 2, Morgan 2:12.49

200 IM: 1, Collins 2:21.39.

50 freestyle: 1, Graeve 25.58.