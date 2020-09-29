 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep roundup: Lewis Central falls to Sioux City West
0 comments

Prep roundup: Lewis Central falls to Sioux City West

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Swim graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

SIOUX CITY — By the slimmest of margins, Lewis Central fell Tuesday in a swimming dual with Sioux City West.

The Titans dropped an 86-84 decision to the Wolverines, winning seven events on the night.

“It was a good meet for us,” L.C. coach Bruce Schomburg said. “It was a close one. We’ll see them again. They come to our pool next week, and it should be a good one.”

L.C.’s Sydnie Collins had a hand in three victories. She teamed with Kylee Brown, Waren Graeve and Elaine Morgan to win the 200 medley relay (1:59.48), and also won the 200 individual medley (2:21.39) and 100 backstroke (1:03.67).

“We swam well tonight,” Schomburg said. “We had a good, competitive meet. I’m sure both teams will change their lineups next week.”

Sioux City West 86, Lewis Central 84

Lewis Central results

200 medley relay: 1, Sydnie Collins, Kylee Brown, Waren Graeve, Elaine Morgan, 1:59.48.

200 freestyle: 2, Morgan 2:12.49

200 IM: 1, Collins 2:21.39.

50 freestyle: 1, Graeve 25.58.

100 butterfly: 2, Katie Ramos 1:10.88.

100 freestyle: 1, Graeve 56.81.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Emma Hughes, Mia Hansen, Ramos, Abby Hoss, 1:45.63.

100 backstroke: 1, Collins 1:03.67

100 breaststroke: 1, Brown 1:09.61.

400 freestyle relay: 2, Collins, Hansen, Graeve, Brown, 3:55.10.

Volleyball

Missouri Valley 3, Riverside 0

MISSOURI VALLEY – Missouri Valley defeated Riverside 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 15-16) on Tuesday.

For Riverside, Izzy Bluml had 10 kills and nine digs, Kenna Ford added 17 assists, three kills and nine digs and Madi Baldwin had 14 digs and was a perfect 13-of-13 on serves.

Riverside hosts Tri-Center on Thursday and Missouri Valley is at Treynor.

Riverside (11-7) 18 23 16—0

Missouri Valley (17-5) 25 25 25—3

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert