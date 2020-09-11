Prep roundup: Patterson helps guide St. Albert past Riverside

OAKLAND – Cy Patterson had a pair of touchdown runs and a game-clinching interception Friday, leading St. Albert to its first win of the season, a 21-14 district victory over previously-unbeaten Riverside.

The teams were tied 7-7 at halftime before Patterson gave the Falcons the lead for good with his 82-yard touchdown run. Brendan Monahan made it a 14-point game later in the third quarter with his one-yard run.

Riverside came within seven after Austin Kremkoski found Ethan Reicks for a 14-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-14.

The Bulldogs got the ball back late in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie until Patterson sealed the outcome with his interception.

Sam Rallis also tallied an interception for the winners, and Cael McLaren added six solo tackles and eight assisted tackles.

“Our kids played with a lot of heart and effort tonight,” St. Albert coach Jake Driver said. “We challenged them to compete on every play, and I felt for the most part that we did that.”

St. Albert (1-2, 1-0) 7 0 14 0 – 21

Riverside (2-1, 0-1) 0 7 0 7 – 14

SA: Cy Patterson 1 run (Sam Wilber kick)