Prep roundup: Patterson helps guide St. Albert past Riverside

OAKLAND – Cy Patterson had a pair of touchdown runs and a game-clinching interception Friday, leading St. Albert to its first win of the season, a 21-14 district victory over previously-unbeaten Riverside.
The teams were tied 7-7 at halftime before Patterson gave the Falcons the lead for good with his 82-yard touchdown run. Brendan Monahan made it a 14-point game later in the third quarter with his one-yard run.
Riverside came within seven after Austin Kremkoski found Ethan Reicks for a 14-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-14.
The Bulldogs got the ball back late in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie until Patterson sealed the outcome with his interception.
Sam Rallis also tallied an interception for the winners, and Cael McLaren added six solo tackles and eight assisted tackles.
“Our kids played with a lot of heart and effort tonight,” St. Albert coach Jake Driver said. “We challenged them to compete on every play, and I felt for the most part that we did that.”
St. Albert (1-2, 1-0) 7 0 14 0 – 21
Riverside (2-1, 0-1) 0 7 0 7 – 14
SA: Cy Patterson 1 run (Sam Wilber kick)
R: Austin Kremkoski 1 run (Eli Ryun)
SA: Patterson 82 run (Wilber kick)
SA: Brendan Monahan 1 run (Wilber run)
R: Ethan Reicks 14 pass from Kremkoski (Ryun kick)
Harlan 22,
Glenwood 13
HARLAN – Despite turning the ball over five times Friday, Harlan managed to erase a 13-0 deficit to pull off a 22-13 comeback victory over Glenwood.
The Cyclones got second-half touchdowns from William Kenkel, Connor Frame and Mason Griffith to pull in front. They also added a safety in the fourth quarter.
Glenwood took an early lead with a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Brock Sell – one to Silas Bales and one to Ryan Blum – but both Bales and Sell left the game in the third quarter with injuries. That’s when momentum began to sway Harlan’s way.
Glenwood will next play Friday at Creston. The Cyclones will play host to Dension-Schleswig the same night.
Glenwood (2-1, 0-1) 13 0 0 0 – 13
Harlan (3-0, 1-0) 0 0 6 16 – 22
G: Silas Bales 16 pass from Brock Sell (kick blocked)
G: Ryan Blum 21 pass from Sell (Sell kick)
H: William Kenkel 4 run (pass failed)
H: Connor Frame 63 pass from Teagon Kasperbauer (Ashton Lyon kick)
H: Mason Griffith 6 run (Lyon kick)
H: Harlan safety
Treynor 9,
East Sac County 7
LAKE VIEW – After being held scoreless for three quarters Friday, Treynor scored nine fourth-quarter points – including a game-winning field goal – to earn a 9-7 victory over East Sac County.
The Raiders took an early lead on a Jake Paysen one-yard run in the second quarter for a 7-0 advantage.
It stayed that way until the fourth quarter. Noah James got Treyno on the board with a one-yard scoring run. A failed two-point attempt made it a one-point game.
Tom Schwartz then stepped up for the Cardinals and converted a game-winning 32-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cardinals at two-point triumph, their second victory of the season.
Treynor will be back in action Friday, playing host to Underwood.
Treynor (2-1, 1-0) 0 0 0 9 – 9
East Sac County (0-3, 0-1) 0 7 0 0 – 7
ESC: Jake Paysen 1 run (Cole Babe kick)
T: Noah James 1 run (attempt failed)
T: FG Tom Schwartz 32
