 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Roundup: Riverside volleyball wins 2 in season opener
0 comments

Prep Roundup: Riverside volleyball wins 2 in season opener

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Volleyball graphic.jpg
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Riverside wins 2 in season opener

OAKLAND – Riverside opened its season with a pair of wins Tuesday at its triangular, taking down Essex 25-19, 25-16 and Bedford 25-22, 20-25, 16-14.

Kenna Ford earned her 1,000th career assist against Essex and finished the night with a total of 59. Izzy Bluml led the way with 16 kills on the night,

Essex 19 16

Riverside 25 25

Riverside stat leaders: Izzy Bluml 8 kills, 2 aces, Veronica Andrusyshyn 7 kills, Kenna Ford 35 assists.

Bedford 22 25 14

Riverside (2-0) 25 20 16

Riverside stat leaders: Ford 4 aces, 2 blocks, 24 assists, Bluml 8 kills, Andrusyshyn 8 kills, 10 digs, Ella Hensley 7 kills, Ari McGlade 7 digs.

Heartland Christian drops 2 matches

Heartland Christian fell to Logan-Magnolia and West Harrison in a season-opening triangular at Iowa West Fieldhouse.

The Eagles fell to Lo-Ma 4-25, 12-25. The final scores of the West Harrison match were unavailable at press time.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert