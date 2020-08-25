Prep Roundup: Riverside volleyball wins 2 in season opener

Riverside wins 2 in season opener
OAKLAND – Riverside opened its season with a pair of wins Tuesday at its triangular, taking down Essex 25-19, 25-16 and Bedford 25-22, 20-25, 16-14.
Kenna Ford earned her 1,000th career assist against Essex and finished the night with a total of 59. Izzy Bluml led the way with 16 kills on the night,
Essex 19 16
Riverside 25 25
Riverside stat leaders: Izzy Bluml 8 kills, 2 aces, Veronica Andrusyshyn 7 kills, Kenna Ford 35 assists.
Bedford 22 25 14
Riverside (2-0) 25 20 16
Riverside stat leaders: Ford 4 aces, 2 blocks, 24 assists, Bluml 8 kills, Andrusyshyn 8 kills, 10 digs, Ella Hensley 7 kills, Ari McGlade 7 digs.
Heartland Christian drops 2 matches
Heartland Christian fell to Logan-Magnolia and West Harrison in a season-opening triangular at Iowa West Fieldhouse.
The Eagles fell to Lo-Ma 4-25, 12-25. The final scores of the West Harrison match were unavailable at press time.
