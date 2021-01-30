Prep roundup/scoreboard: Big first half propels A.L. girls basketball to win over St. Albert; Lynx boys also victorious

GIRLS
Abraham Lincoln outscored St. Albert 31-14 in the first half and never looked back on Friday at St. Albert.
Jillian Shanks scored a game-high 22 points, while Emily Pomernackas added 12 for the Lynx.
“We set the tone in the first half with our defense, and we hit some shots early to build our confidence,” A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. “Emily Pomernackas gave us a huge spark tonight hitting four 3-pointers in the first half. Jillian Shanks played an excellent game as well, running our offense. The team played so unselfish today. (If) we keep doing that, we will have a strong finish to our season.”
St. Albert is back in action on Thursday at Glenwood, while A.L. is scheduled to host Sioux City West on Monday.
AL (7-8, 6-4 MRC) 19 12 11 20—62
SA (6-11, 4-5 H10) 6 8 9 11—32
AL: Harper Snead 3, Jillian Shanks 22, Emma Russell 3, Emily Pomernackas 12, Kayla Schleifman 8, Jacee Tindall 3, Baylie Girres 9, Bailey Christensen 2.
SA: Pearl Reisz 8, Makenna Shepard 6, Landry Miller 2, Lauren Williams 2, Allison Narmi 2, Lena Rosloniec 4, Missy Evezic 8.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Abraham Lincoln 80,
St. Albert 33
Jamison Gruber scored all of his game-high 14 points in the first half to help Abraham Lincoln rout St. Albert 80-33 on Saturday.
Conner Cerny led St. Albert in scoring with 13 points.
A.L. (12-3) 26 22 21 11 - 80
St. Albert (7-9) 9 10 11 3 - 33
AL: Christian Tidiane 9, Lennx Brown 8, Jamison Gruber 14, Josh Dix 13, Eli Lusajo 2, Tim McCarthy 2, Noah Sandbothe 21, Jake Duffey 4, Ben Waugh 7.
SA: Carter White 9, Connor Cerny 13, Isaac Sherrill 3, Derrick Schneckloth 3, Greg Fagan 5.
SCORES
Prep girls basketball
Saturday, Jan. 30
Le Mars 60, Thomas Jefferson 38
Abraham Lincoln 62, St. Albert 32
AHSTW 65, Riverside 19
Underwood 66, Tri-Center 34
AC/GC 55, Southwest Valley 42
Akron-Westfield 54, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 27
Ballard 52, Carlisle 22
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54, Western Christian 32
Chariton 71, Eldon Cardinal 44
Clark County, Mo. 47, Van Buren, Keosauqua 46
Des Moines Christian 44, Panorama, Panora 41
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 72, Coon Rapids-Bayard 22
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70, Newman Catholic, Mason City 22
Holy Trinity 61, Danville 44
Lawton-Bronson 42, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 33
Mount Pleasant 70, Mediapolis 44
Murray 37, Moulton-Udell 28
Newell-Fonda 73, Estherville Lincoln Central 50
Nodaway Valley 73, Earlham 41
Norwalk 60, Atlantic 48
Pleasantville 65, Colfax-Mingo 29
Roland-Story, Story City 59, Greene County 26
South Hamilton, Jewell 43, Saydel 30
West Branch 73, North Cedar, Stanwood 23
Westwood, Sloan 65, Missouri Valley 25
Winterset 50, Carroll 45
Monday, Feb. 1
Sioux City West at A.L., 7 p.m.
T.J. at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at Whiting, 6 p.m.
St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Saturday, Jan. 30
Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 53, Heartland Christian 31
Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 48, Akron-Westfield 34
Ballard 57, Carlisle 34
Belmond-Klemme 47, Eagle Grove 29
Central Clinton, DeWitt 65, Davenport, North 56
Glenwood 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 59
Iowa City West 70, Burlington 61
Knoxville 71, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 60
Mount Pleasant 37, Mediapolis 22
Newman Catholic, Mason City 76, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 62
North Butler, Greene 43, Rockford 37
Panorama, Panora 52, Des Moines Christian 51
Pleasant Valley 47, Fort Madison 37
Pleasantville 67, Clarke, Osceola 45
Tri-Center, Neola 63, Underwood 31
Waverly-Shell Rock 53, Waterloo, East 41
West Branch 61, North Cedar, Stanwood 50
Western Christian 58, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 41
Westwood, Sloan 60, Missouri Valley 42
Prep bowling
Monday, Feb. 1
Tri-Center at A.L. at Thunderbowl, 3:30 p.m.
Red Oak at T.J. at Thunderbowl, 3 p.m.
College volleyball
Saturday, Jan. 30
IWCC vs. Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, 10 a.m.
IWCC vs. Seward County Community College in Sterling, Colorado, 3 p.m.
Sports odds
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DENVER OFF (OFF) Utah
Philadelphia 2 (223½) at INDIANA
LA Clippers 8 (212) at NEW YORK
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Orlando
Brooklyn 8½ (243½) at WASHINGTON
Cleveland 3 (220) at MINNESOTA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at TEMPLE 7 Tulane
at CANISIUS OFF Quinnipiac
at TOWSON OFF William & Mary
at UNC-WILMINGTON OFF Hofstra
at HOUSTON 10 SMU
at OHIO STATE 7½ Michigan St.
at EASTERN WASHINGTON 9½ Sacramento St.
at DELAWARE OFF Elon
at N. COLORADO 8½ N. Arizona
at JAMES MADISON 1 Drexel
at DRAKE 20½ Illinois St.
Loyola of Chicago 6½ at MISSOURI ST
at UAB 15 Middle Tennessee St
at MARIST OFF Siena
at MARQUETTE 4½ St. John’s
at EVANSVILLE 2 Valparaiso
at INDIANA ST. 2 Bradley
at NORTH TEXAS 12 Rice
at S. ILLINOIS OFF N. Iowa
at SYRACUSE 6½ NC State
Rutgers 3 at NORTHWESTERN
at WASHINGTON 2½ Washington St.
at NEVADA 2 UNLV
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BUFFALO -158 New Jersey +148
at CAROLINA OFF Dallas OFF
at DETROIT OFF Florida OFF
at PHILADELPHIA OFF NY Islanders OFF
Columbus -126 at CHICAGO +116
at MINNESOTA OFF Colorado OFF
at ANAHEIM OFF St. Louis OFF
at EDMONTON OFF Ottawa OFF
NFL
Super Bowl — Feb. 7
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Kansas City 3 3 (56) at TAMPA BAY
Updated odds available at Pregame.com