Prep roundup/scoreboard: Big first half propels A.L. girls basketball to win over St. Albert; Lynx boys also victorious
GIRLS

Abraham Lincoln outscored St. Albert 31-14 in the first half and never looked back on Friday at St. Albert.

Jillian Shanks scored a game-high 22 points, while Emily Pomernackas added 12 for the Lynx.

“We set the tone in the first half with our defense, and we hit some shots early to build our confidence,” A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. “Emily Pomernackas gave us a huge spark tonight hitting four 3-pointers in the first half. Jillian Shanks played an excellent game as well, running our offense. The team played so unselfish today. (If) we keep doing that, we will have a strong finish to our season.”

St. Albert is back in action on Thursday at Glenwood, while A.L. is scheduled to host Sioux City West on Monday.

AL (7-8, 6-4 MRC) 19 12 11 20—62

SA (6-11, 4-5 H10) 6 8 9 11—32

AL: Harper Snead 3, Jillian Shanks 22, Emma Russell 3, Emily Pomernackas 12, Kayla Schleifman 8, Jacee Tindall 3, Baylie Girres 9, Bailey Christensen 2.

SA: Pearl Reisz 8, Makenna Shepard 6, Landry Miller 2, Lauren Williams 2, Allison Narmi 2, Lena Rosloniec 4, Missy Evezic 8.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abraham Lincoln 80,

St. Albert 33

Jamison Gruber scored all of his game-high 14 points in the first half to help Abraham Lincoln rout St. Albert 80-33 on Saturday.

Conner Cerny led St. Albert in scoring with 13 points.

A.L. (12-3) 26 22 21 11 - 80

St. Albert (7-9) 9 10 11 3 - 33

AL: Christian Tidiane 9, Lennx Brown 8, Jamison Gruber 14, Josh Dix 13, Eli Lusajo 2, Tim McCarthy 2, Noah Sandbothe 21, Jake Duffey 4, Ben Waugh 7.

SA: Carter White 9, Connor Cerny 13, Isaac Sherrill 3, Derrick Schneckloth 3, Greg Fagan 5.

SCORES

Prep girls basketball

Saturday, Jan. 30

Le Mars 60, Thomas Jefferson 38

Abraham Lincoln 62, St. Albert 32

AHSTW 65, Riverside 19

Underwood 66, Tri-Center 34

AC/GC 55, Southwest Valley 42

Akron-Westfield 54, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 27

Ballard 52, Carlisle 22

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54, Western Christian 32

Chariton 71, Eldon Cardinal 44

Clark County, Mo. 47, Van Buren, Keosauqua 46

Des Moines Christian 44, Panorama, Panora 41

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 72, Coon Rapids-Bayard 22

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70, Newman Catholic, Mason City 22

Holy Trinity 61, Danville 44

Lawton-Bronson 42, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 33

Mount Pleasant 70, Mediapolis 44

Murray 37, Moulton-Udell 28

Newell-Fonda 73, Estherville Lincoln Central 50

Nodaway Valley 73, Earlham 41

Norwalk 60, Atlantic 48

Pleasantville 65, Colfax-Mingo 29

Roland-Story, Story City 59, Greene County 26

South Hamilton, Jewell 43, Saydel 30

West Branch 73, North Cedar, Stanwood 23

Westwood, Sloan 65, Missouri Valley 25

Winterset 50, Carroll 45

Monday, Feb. 1

Sioux City West at A.L., 7 p.m.

T.J. at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Whiting, 6 p.m.

St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Saturday, Jan. 30

Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 53, Heartland Christian 31

Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 48, Akron-Westfield 34

Ballard 57, Carlisle 34

Belmond-Klemme 47, Eagle Grove 29

Central Clinton, DeWitt 65, Davenport, North 56

Glenwood 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 59

Iowa City West 70, Burlington 61

Knoxville 71, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 60

Mount Pleasant 37, Mediapolis 22

Newman Catholic, Mason City 76, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 62

North Butler, Greene 43, Rockford 37

Panorama, Panora 52, Des Moines Christian 51

Pleasant Valley 47, Fort Madison 37

Pleasantville 67, Clarke, Osceola 45

Tri-Center, Neola 63, Underwood 31

Waverly-Shell Rock 53, Waterloo, East 41

West Branch 61, North Cedar, Stanwood 50

Western Christian 58, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 41

Westwood, Sloan 60, Missouri Valley 42

Prep bowling

Monday, Feb. 1

Tri-Center at A.L. at Thunderbowl, 3:30 p.m.

Red Oak at T.J. at Thunderbowl, 3 p.m.

College volleyball

Saturday, Jan. 30

IWCC vs. Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, 10 a.m.

IWCC vs. Seward County Community College in Sterling, Colorado, 3 p.m.

Sports odds

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at DENVER OFF (OFF) Utah

Philadelphia 2 (223½) at INDIANA

LA Clippers 8 (212) at NEW YORK

at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Orlando

Brooklyn 8½ (243½) at WASHINGTON

Cleveland 3 (220) at MINNESOTA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

at TEMPLE 7 Tulane

at CANISIUS OFF Quinnipiac

at TOWSON OFF William & Mary

at UNC-WILMINGTON OFF Hofstra

at HOUSTON 10 SMU

at OHIO STATE 7½ Michigan St.

at EASTERN WASHINGTON 9½ Sacramento St.

at DELAWARE OFF Elon

at N. COLORADO 8½ N. Arizona

at JAMES MADISON 1 Drexel

at DRAKE 20½ Illinois St.

Loyola of Chicago 6½ at MISSOURI ST

at UAB 15 Middle Tennessee St

at MARIST OFF Siena

at MARQUETTE 4½ St. John’s

at EVANSVILLE 2 Valparaiso

at INDIANA ST. 2 Bradley

at NORTH TEXAS 12 Rice

at S. ILLINOIS OFF N. Iowa

at SYRACUSE 6½ NC State

Rutgers 3 at NORTHWESTERN

at WASHINGTON 2½ Washington St.

at NEVADA 2 UNLV

National Hockey League

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at BUFFALO -158 New Jersey +148

at CAROLINA OFF Dallas OFF

at DETROIT OFF Florida OFF

at PHILADELPHIA OFF NY Islanders OFF

Columbus -126 at CHICAGO +116

at MINNESOTA OFF Colorado OFF

at ANAHEIM OFF St. Louis OFF

at EDMONTON OFF Ottawa OFF

NFL

Super Bowl — Feb. 7

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

Kansas City 3 3 (56) at TAMPA BAY

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

