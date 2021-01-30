Prep roundup/scoreboard: Big first half propels A.L. girls basketball to win over St. Albert; Lynx boys also victorious

“We set the tone in the first half with our defense, and we hit some shots early to build our confidence,” A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. “Emily Pomernackas gave us a huge spark tonight hitting four 3-pointers in the first half. Jillian Shanks played an excellent game as well, running our offense. The team played so unselfish today. (If) we keep doing that, we will have a strong finish to our season.”