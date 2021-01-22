 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: St. Albert boys hold off Denison-Schleswig 72-67
Prep roundup: St. Albert boys hold off Denison-Schleswig 72-67

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Albert 72,

Denison-Schleswig 67

Carter White made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points to help the Falcons improve to 6-6 overall, and 5-2 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference on Friday in Council Bluffs.

Sam Rallis went 12-of-12 from the free-throw line and scored 14 points for the Falcons, which converted 25-of-32 from the line.

Denison-Schleswig trimmed the margin to two with less than two minutes remaining, but it was too little, too late as the Falcons held on for the victory.

St. Albert is at Thomas Jefferson on Monday.

Denison-Sch. (5-8, 2-4) 15 14 16 22--67

St. Albert (6-6, 5-2) 16 16 19 21--72

DS: Carson Seuntjens 3, Carter Wessel 5, Matt Weltz 3, Evan Turin 6, Aiden Schuttinga 21, Braiden Heiden 20, Hunter Emery 9.

SA: Sam Rallis 14, Carter White 24, Cy Patterson 9, Connor Cerny 8, Isaac Sherrill 5, Jeff Miller 5, Greg Fagan 7.

Sioux City East 85,

Thomas Jefferson 36

Sioux City East (8-4, 7-2 MRC) defeated Thomas Jefferson (0-12, 0-9 MRC) 85-36 on Friday.

Amer Ibar scored 22 points to lead TJ, while DaVres Whitaker matched that to lead SCE with 22 of his own.

“Tough matchup for us tonight at East. We struggled to keep the ball out of the lane as they relentlessly attacked the basket,” T.J. coach Nate Kreifels said. “Amer was our one bright spot offensively as he shot the ball well again tonight. Back to work as we prepare for back-to-back games early next week. Go Jackets!”

T.J. is back in action Monday and Tuesday when they host St. Albert and A.L, respectively.

TJ 10 8 10 8—36

SCE 20 33 20 12—85

TJ: Amer Ibar 22, Austin Schubert 7, Aidan Flynn 5, Tony Tran 2.

SCE: DaVres Whitaker 22, Dom Drent 15, Aiden Ballard 12, Ben Jackson 11, Ethan Snieder 7, Kelynn Jaconsen 6, Bie Ruei 5, Brody Comstock 2, Cole Ritchie 1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LeMars 52,

A.L. 42

Le Mars (7-7, 5-4 MRC) defeated Abraham Lincoln (6-7, 6-3 MRC) 52-42 on Friday.

A.L. led 36-33 after three quarters, but was outscored 19-6 in the fourth.

“We played three pretty good quarters, but the fourth hurt us,” A.L. coach Chad Schaa said. “We went for about four minutes without scoring and LeMars made some clutch shots during that run.”

A.L. is back at it on Tuesday against T.J.

AL 9 12 15 6—42

Le Mars 11 10 12 19—52

Le Mars: Brown 18, Wittkop 5, Dreckman 12, Temple 13, Skov 2, Schiff 1, Van Otterloo 1

AL: Allison Steppuhn 4, Jillian Shanks 14, Kayla Schleifman 15, Jacee Tindall 3, Baylie Girres 6.

Scores/schedule

Prep girls basketball

Friday, Jan. 22

Underwood 50, Audubon 36

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, late

Treynor 47, Logan-Magnolia 35

LeMars 52, Abraham Lincoln 42

Sioux City East 40, T.J. 15

Denison-Schleswig 52, St. Albert 41

AHSTW 72, IKM-Manning 53

Saturday, Jan. 23

Lewis Central vs. Bishop Heelan at DJ Sokol Arena in Omaha, 5:30 p.m.

Glenwood vs. North Bend Central at DJ Sokol Center in Omaha, 8:10 p.m.

Fontier Conference Tournament, TBA

Prep boys basketball

Friday, Jan. 22

Underwood at Audubon, late

Tri-Center 76, Missouri Valley 27

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor, late

A.L. 56 LeMars 39

Sioux City East 85, T.J. 36

St. Albert 72, Denison-Schleswig 67

AHSTW 52, IKM-Manning 44

Saturday, Jan. 23

Treynor vs. Bishop Neumann at DJ Sokol Center in Omaha, 10:40 a.m.

Glenwood vs. North Bend Central at DJ Sokol Center in Omaha, 6:50 p.m.

St. Albert vs. Norris at DJ Sokol Center in Omaha, 9:30 p.m.

Fontier Conference Tournament, TBA

AHSTW at Exira-EHK, 5 p.m.

Prep bowling

Monday, Jan. 25

Le Mars at T.J., 3 p.m.

Sioux City East at A.L., 3:30 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Saturday, Jan. 23

Treynor at Colfax-Mingo tournament, TBD

Riverside, Tri-Center at Southwest Valley High School tournament, 10 a.m.

AHSTW at Interstate 35 Community School tournament, 9:30 a.m.

A.L. at Ankeny Invitational, 10 a.m.

T.J. at Urbandale Invitational, 10 a.m.

Underwood at Urbandale Invitational, 10 a.m.

Prep boys swimming

Saturday, Jan. 23

Council Bluffs, Atlantic CSD, Carroll Community, Sioux City Metro at Lewis Central, 1:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Sunday, Jan. 24

Ellsworth at Iowa Western CC, 1 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Saturday, Jan. 23

Iowa Western CC at Iowa Central Community College, 1 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Saturday, Jan. 23

Iowa Western CC at Iowa Central Community College, 3 p.m.

Sports odds

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at UTAH 6½ (225) Golden State

at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Philadelphia

at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Miami

New Orleans 7 (223½) at MINNESOTA

LA Lakers 9 (227½) at CHICAGO

at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Houston

at PHOENIX 1½ (219) Denver

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

at OKLAHOMA 1 Kansas

Nc Greensboro 3½ at CHATTANOOGA

at SOUTH CAROLINA 1 Auburn

at SYRACUSE 2 Virginia Tech

at IUPUI OFF Wright St.

at TOLEDO 4½ Kent St.

Houston 12½ at TEMPLE

at CREIGHTON 7 UCONN

at NORTHEASTERN 7 James Madison

George Mason 3 at ST. JOSEPH’S

at UNC-WILMINGTON 5½ Delaware

Arkansas 7 at VANDERBILT

at MINNESOTA 5½ Maryland

at MERCER 8½ Vmi

at S. UTAH 1 Weber State

at NORTH CAROLINA 5½ NC State

Eastern Washington 3 at N. COLORADO

at FIU OFF Marshall

at HOFSTRA 6 Towson St.

SMU 2 at UCF

Baylor 8 at OKLAHOMA ST.

Florida 4 at GEORGIA

Montana St. 4½ at N. ARIZONA

at NEW MEXICO 8 San Jose St.

Montana 2½ at SACRAMENTO ST.

at VILLANOVA 10½ Providence

at RICHMOND 14½ La Salle

at FLORIDA ST. 7½ Clemson

at SAMFORD 4½ The Citadel

at COASTAL CAROLINA OFF Troy

at PORTLAND STATE 1 Idaho State

at MISSISSIPPI 7½ Texas A&M

West Virginia 11½ at KANSAS ST.

at MOREHEAD STATE 13½ UT Martin

at EASTERN KENTUCKY-10 Se Missouri St

at FAU OFF Charlotte

at LOUISVILLE 2 Duke

Furman 2½ at E TENNESSEE ST

at APPALACHIAN ST. OFF Georgia St.

Wisconsin 4½ at OHIO STATE

at WOFFORD 8½ W. Carolina

at ST. JOHN’S 15 Utah Valley State

at QUINNIPIAC OFF Niagara

at VA COMMONWEALTH 4½ Dayton

at YOUNGSTOWN ST. OFF Ill.-Chicago

UCLA 4 at STANFORD

at BELMONT 17 SIU-Edwardsville

E. Illinois 1½ at TENNESSEE STATE

at LOUISIANA-MONROE OFF Texas State

at TEXAS-ARLINGTON OFF UALR

at UAB OFF Rice

at ROBERT MORRIS OFF N. Kentucky

W Kentucky 10 at MIDDLE TENNESSEE ST

at OAKLAND OFF Detroit

at CLEVELAND ST. OFF Milwaukee

at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE OFF Arkansas St.

at GREEN BAY OFF IPFW

at AUSTIN PEAY 4 Jacksonville St.

San Diego 2½ at PORTLAND

at SOUTH ALABAMA OFF Georgia Southern

Akron 7 at W. MICHIGAN

at UC SAN DIEGO OFF Uc Davis

Miami (Ohio) 1 at E. MICHIGAN

at ALABAMA 13½ Mississippi St

at KENTUCKY 1 LSU

at MARQUETTE 9 Depaul

at ILLINOIS ST. 2 Valparaiso

Pittsburgh 4½ at WAKE FOREST

at RIDER OFF Marist

at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 4 Santa Clara

at PENN ST. 6 Northwestern

at SIENA OFF St. Peter’s

at UC IRVINE OFF Cal Poly Pomona

at CS NORTHRIDGE OFF UC Santa Barbara

at UC RIVERSIDE OFF Cs Bakersfield

at SAN FRANCISCO 3 Saint Mary’s Ca

St. Bonaventure 4½ at DUQUESNE

at CAL ST.-FULLERTON OFF Hawaii

at VIRGINIA 8½ Georgia Tech

Colorado 9 at WASHINGTON ST.

at ORAL ROBERTS 6½ Umkc

at W. ILLINOIS OFF South Dakota

SOUTHERN CAL 8 at CALIFORNIA

at UTEP OFF Louisiana Tech

at TENNESSEE 7 Missouri

at MURRAY STATE 12½ Tennessee Tech

at NORTH DAKOTA STATE OFF Denver

at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE OFF North Dakota

at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 2½ Long Beach St.

at DIXIE STATE OFF Grand Canyon

at BYU 11½ Pepperdine

at GONZAGA 26 Pacific

at OREGON 12 Oregon St.

National Hockey League

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

Montreal -150 at VANCOUVER +140

at BOSTON -160 Philadelphia +150

Tampa Bay -170 at COLUMBUS +158

at ST. LOUIS -200 Los Angeles +180

at WINNIPEG OFF Ottawa OFF

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

at GREEN BAY 3½ 3½ (52) Tampa Bay

at KANSAS CITY 2½ 3 (54) Buffalo

