Prep roundup: St. Albert boys hold off Denison-Schleswig 72-67

BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Albert 72,
Denison-Schleswig 67
Carter White made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points to help the Falcons improve to 6-6 overall, and 5-2 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference on Friday in Council Bluffs.
Sam Rallis went 12-of-12 from the free-throw line and scored 14 points for the Falcons, which converted 25-of-32 from the line.
Denison-Schleswig trimmed the margin to two with less than two minutes remaining, but it was too little, too late as the Falcons held on for the victory.
St. Albert is at Thomas Jefferson on Monday.
Denison-Sch. (5-8, 2-4) 15 14 16 22--67
St. Albert (6-6, 5-2) 16 16 19 21--72
DS: Carson Seuntjens 3, Carter Wessel 5, Matt Weltz 3, Evan Turin 6, Aiden Schuttinga 21, Braiden Heiden 20, Hunter Emery 9.
SA: Sam Rallis 14, Carter White 24, Cy Patterson 9, Connor Cerny 8, Isaac Sherrill 5, Jeff Miller 5, Greg Fagan 7.
Sioux City East 85,
Thomas Jefferson 36
Sioux City East (8-4, 7-2 MRC) defeated Thomas Jefferson (0-12, 0-9 MRC) 85-36 on Friday.
Amer Ibar scored 22 points to lead TJ, while DaVres Whitaker matched that to lead SCE with 22 of his own.
“Tough matchup for us tonight at East. We struggled to keep the ball out of the lane as they relentlessly attacked the basket,” T.J. coach Nate Kreifels said. “Amer was our one bright spot offensively as he shot the ball well again tonight. Back to work as we prepare for back-to-back games early next week. Go Jackets!”
T.J. is back in action Monday and Tuesday when they host St. Albert and A.L, respectively.
TJ 10 8 10 8—36
SCE 20 33 20 12—85
TJ: Amer Ibar 22, Austin Schubert 7, Aidan Flynn 5, Tony Tran 2.
SCE: DaVres Whitaker 22, Dom Drent 15, Aiden Ballard 12, Ben Jackson 11, Ethan Snieder 7, Kelynn Jaconsen 6, Bie Ruei 5, Brody Comstock 2, Cole Ritchie 1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LeMars 52,
A.L. 42
Le Mars (7-7, 5-4 MRC) defeated Abraham Lincoln (6-7, 6-3 MRC) 52-42 on Friday.
A.L. led 36-33 after three quarters, but was outscored 19-6 in the fourth.
“We played three pretty good quarters, but the fourth hurt us,” A.L. coach Chad Schaa said. “We went for about four minutes without scoring and LeMars made some clutch shots during that run.”
A.L. is back at it on Tuesday against T.J.
AL 9 12 15 6—42
Le Mars 11 10 12 19—52
Le Mars: Brown 18, Wittkop 5, Dreckman 12, Temple 13, Skov 2, Schiff 1, Van Otterloo 1
AL: Allison Steppuhn 4, Jillian Shanks 14, Kayla Schleifman 15, Jacee Tindall 3, Baylie Girres 6.
Scores/schedule
Prep girls basketball
Friday, Jan. 22
Underwood 50, Audubon 36
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, late
Treynor 47, Logan-Magnolia 35
LeMars 52, Abraham Lincoln 42
Sioux City East 40, T.J. 15
Denison-Schleswig 52, St. Albert 41
AHSTW 72, IKM-Manning 53
Saturday, Jan. 23
Lewis Central vs. Bishop Heelan at DJ Sokol Arena in Omaha, 5:30 p.m.
Glenwood vs. North Bend Central at DJ Sokol Center in Omaha, 8:10 p.m.
Fontier Conference Tournament, TBA
Prep boys basketball
Friday, Jan. 22
Underwood at Audubon, late
Tri-Center 76, Missouri Valley 27
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor, late
A.L. 56 LeMars 39
Sioux City East 85, T.J. 36
St. Albert 72, Denison-Schleswig 67
AHSTW 52, IKM-Manning 44
Saturday, Jan. 23
Treynor vs. Bishop Neumann at DJ Sokol Center in Omaha, 10:40 a.m.
Glenwood vs. North Bend Central at DJ Sokol Center in Omaha, 6:50 p.m.
St. Albert vs. Norris at DJ Sokol Center in Omaha, 9:30 p.m.
Fontier Conference Tournament, TBA
AHSTW at Exira-EHK, 5 p.m.
Prep bowling
Monday, Jan. 25
Le Mars at T.J., 3 p.m.
Sioux City East at A.L., 3:30 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Saturday, Jan. 23
Treynor at Colfax-Mingo tournament, TBD
Riverside, Tri-Center at Southwest Valley High School tournament, 10 a.m.
AHSTW at Interstate 35 Community School tournament, 9:30 a.m.
A.L. at Ankeny Invitational, 10 a.m.
T.J. at Urbandale Invitational, 10 a.m.
Underwood at Urbandale Invitational, 10 a.m.
Prep boys swimming
Saturday, Jan. 23
Council Bluffs, Atlantic CSD, Carroll Community, Sioux City Metro at Lewis Central, 1:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Sunday, Jan. 24
Ellsworth at Iowa Western CC, 1 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Saturday, Jan. 23
Iowa Western CC at Iowa Central Community College, 1 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Saturday, Jan. 23
Iowa Western CC at Iowa Central Community College, 3 p.m.
Sports odds
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at UTAH 6½ (225) Golden State
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Miami
New Orleans 7 (223½) at MINNESOTA
LA Lakers 9 (227½) at CHICAGO
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Houston
at PHOENIX 1½ (219) Denver
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at OKLAHOMA 1 Kansas
Nc Greensboro 3½ at CHATTANOOGA
at SOUTH CAROLINA 1 Auburn
at SYRACUSE 2 Virginia Tech
at IUPUI OFF Wright St.
at TOLEDO 4½ Kent St.
Houston 12½ at TEMPLE
at CREIGHTON 7 UCONN
at NORTHEASTERN 7 James Madison
George Mason 3 at ST. JOSEPH’S
at UNC-WILMINGTON 5½ Delaware
Arkansas 7 at VANDERBILT
at MINNESOTA 5½ Maryland
at MERCER 8½ Vmi
at S. UTAH 1 Weber State
at NORTH CAROLINA 5½ NC State
Eastern Washington 3 at N. COLORADO
at FIU OFF Marshall
at HOFSTRA 6 Towson St.
SMU 2 at UCF
Baylor 8 at OKLAHOMA ST.
Florida 4 at GEORGIA
Montana St. 4½ at N. ARIZONA
at NEW MEXICO 8 San Jose St.
Montana 2½ at SACRAMENTO ST.
at VILLANOVA 10½ Providence
at RICHMOND 14½ La Salle
at FLORIDA ST. 7½ Clemson
at SAMFORD 4½ The Citadel
at COASTAL CAROLINA OFF Troy
at PORTLAND STATE 1 Idaho State
at MISSISSIPPI 7½ Texas A&M
West Virginia 11½ at KANSAS ST.
at MOREHEAD STATE 13½ UT Martin
at EASTERN KENTUCKY-10 Se Missouri St
at FAU OFF Charlotte
at LOUISVILLE 2 Duke
Furman 2½ at E TENNESSEE ST
at APPALACHIAN ST. OFF Georgia St.
Wisconsin 4½ at OHIO STATE
at WOFFORD 8½ W. Carolina
at ST. JOHN’S 15 Utah Valley State
at QUINNIPIAC OFF Niagara
at VA COMMONWEALTH 4½ Dayton
at YOUNGSTOWN ST. OFF Ill.-Chicago
UCLA 4 at STANFORD
at BELMONT 17 SIU-Edwardsville
E. Illinois 1½ at TENNESSEE STATE
at LOUISIANA-MONROE OFF Texas State
at TEXAS-ARLINGTON OFF UALR
at UAB OFF Rice
at ROBERT MORRIS OFF N. Kentucky
W Kentucky 10 at MIDDLE TENNESSEE ST
at OAKLAND OFF Detroit
at CLEVELAND ST. OFF Milwaukee
at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE OFF Arkansas St.
at GREEN BAY OFF IPFW
at AUSTIN PEAY 4 Jacksonville St.
San Diego 2½ at PORTLAND
at SOUTH ALABAMA OFF Georgia Southern
Akron 7 at W. MICHIGAN
at UC SAN DIEGO OFF Uc Davis
Miami (Ohio) 1 at E. MICHIGAN
at ALABAMA 13½ Mississippi St
at KENTUCKY 1 LSU
at MARQUETTE 9 Depaul
at ILLINOIS ST. 2 Valparaiso
Pittsburgh 4½ at WAKE FOREST
at RIDER OFF Marist
at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 4 Santa Clara
at PENN ST. 6 Northwestern
at SIENA OFF St. Peter’s
at UC IRVINE OFF Cal Poly Pomona
at CS NORTHRIDGE OFF UC Santa Barbara
at UC RIVERSIDE OFF Cs Bakersfield
at SAN FRANCISCO 3 Saint Mary’s Ca
St. Bonaventure 4½ at DUQUESNE
at CAL ST.-FULLERTON OFF Hawaii
at VIRGINIA 8½ Georgia Tech
Colorado 9 at WASHINGTON ST.
at ORAL ROBERTS 6½ Umkc
at W. ILLINOIS OFF South Dakota
SOUTHERN CAL 8 at CALIFORNIA
at UTEP OFF Louisiana Tech
at TENNESSEE 7 Missouri
at MURRAY STATE 12½ Tennessee Tech
at NORTH DAKOTA STATE OFF Denver
at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE OFF North Dakota
at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 2½ Long Beach St.
at DIXIE STATE OFF Grand Canyon
at BYU 11½ Pepperdine
at GONZAGA 26 Pacific
at OREGON 12 Oregon St.
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Montreal -150 at VANCOUVER +140