Prep roundup: St. Albert sweeps Red Oak, LC splits with Harlan
BOYS

St. Albert 59,

Red Oak 38

RED OAK – Sam Rallis and Carter White each had a game-high 16 points to help St. Albert defeat Red Oak 59-38 on Tuesday.

The Falcons also got a boost from Connor Cerny, who scored 10 points in his first game of the season after working his way back from a football injury this fall.

Already leading 16-10 after one quarter, the Falcon defense put the clamps down, allowing just 10 total points over quarters two and three, including a two-point effort in the second. Tuesday was St. Albert’s best defensive performance of the young season in terms of points allowed.

Tuesday’s victory was the third in the past four games for the Falcons. They’ll try to continue that trend against Grand View Christian on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the MAC Shootout at the Mid-America Center.

St. Albert (3-4) 16 12 11 20—59

Red Oak (2-3) 10 2 8 18—38

SA: Sam Rallis 16, Cy Patterson 4, Erik Matthai 2, Carter White 16, Connor Cerny 10, Greg Fagan 4, Jeff Miller 2, Owen Doner 6.

RO: Hunter Gilleland 3, Fernando Lepe 3, Ryan Johnson 6, Landon Couse 1, Max DeVries 14, Bradley Sifford 4, Nicholas Fouts 2, Kaden Johnson 5.

Lewis Central 46,

Harlan 41

Harlan (4-3)10 11 11 9 — 41

Lewis Central (3-5) 8 19 6 13 — 46

H: Bradley Curren 7, Will McLaughlin 12, Aidan Hall 4, Jacob Birch 6, Connor Frame 10, Isaiah Ahrenholtz 2.

L: Wyatt Hatcher 13, Devin Nailor 9, Dylan Carroll 2, JC Dermody 9, Trenton Johnette 4, Colby Souther 6, Cole Arnold 3.

GIRLS

St. Albert 74,

Red Oak 33

St. Albert 21 13 16 24—74

Red Oak 9 8 9 7—33

SA: Lauren Williams 21, Allie Petry 19, Missy Evezic 9, Makenna Shepard 8, Allison Narmi 5, Laundry Miller 4, Pearl Reisz 4, Ava Hughes 3, Lena Rosloniec 3.

RO: Chloe DeVries 11, Abby Jones 8, Lexi Johnson 6, Payten Bass 3, Joslyn Shum 2, Lennon ONeal 2, Merced Ramirez 1.

Harlan 52,

Lewis Central 30

Claire Schmitz had 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead Harlan past Lewis Central on Tuesday.

Harlan used a 15-1 run to separate from what was a 23-23 tie and never looked back

Harlan (7-2) 17 10 16 9 — 52

Lewis central (4-3) 10 13 4 3 — 30

H: Jocelyn Cheek 7, Claire Schmitz 12, Ashley Hall 6, Reagen Wicks 5, Brecken Van Baale 11, Caitlyn Leinen 5, Macie Leinen 6.

L: Kirstyn Smith 6, Keely Diercks 2, Taylor Elam 2, Lucy Scott 5, McKenna Pettepier 13, Adrian Okerbloom 2.

Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61, South Sioux City, Neb. 54

Edgewood-Colesburg 69, Central City 26

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, CAM, Anita 61, OT

Harrisburg, S.D. 67, Western Christian 48

Iowa City High 53, Iowa City Liberty High School 37

Iowa Falls-Alden 36, Roland-Story, Story City 34

Pleasant Valley 65, Clinton 32

West Monona 51, Trinity Christian High School 47

Yankton, S.D. 72, Sioux City, East 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Des Moines, Hoover vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 57, Carlisle 45

Ankeny Centennial 57, Ankeny 41

Aplington-Parkersburg 45, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 39

Bellevue 56, Camanche 23

Bishop Garrigan 64, Forest City 24

Boyden-Hull 34, MOC-Floyd Valley 25

Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Iowa City West 49

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 42

Cedar Rapids, Washington 36, Linn-Mar, Marion 33

Central City 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 45

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 64, George-Little Rock 33

Colfax-Mingo 44, Sigourney 33

Creston 71, Clarinda 28

Davis County, Bloomfield 49, Clarke, Osceola 47

Des Moines Christian 65, Ogden 9

Des Moines, North 53, Ottumwa 32

Dike-New Hartford 60, Union Community, LaPorte City 19

Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, Griswold 24

Gilbert 71, Bondurant Farrar 64

Glidden-Ralston 49, Coon Rapids-Bayard 43

H-L-V, Victor 59, Tri-County, Thornburg 25

Harrisburg, S.D. 56, Western Christian 42

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 67, Harris-Lake Park 17

Humboldt 38, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37

Indianola 55, Grinnell 51

Iowa City High 53, Iowa City Liberty High School 37

Lynnville-Sully 57, Belle Plaine 45

Mason City 85, Marshalltown 22

Moulton-Udell 52, Ankeny Christian Academy 24

Newell-Fonda 76, Spencer 43

Newman Catholic, Mason City 43, Central Springs 36

Nodaway Valley 64, Mount Ayr 44

North Fayette Valley 73, West Central, Maynard 48

Norwalk 49, Newton 42

Osage 64, Rockford 10

Pella Christian 52, Dallas Center-Grimes 34

Pleasant Valley 57, Clinton 22

Saint Ansgar 67, Northwood-Kensett 24

Sheldon 52, Rock Valley 49

Solon 62, West Delaware, Manchester 31

South Central Calhoun 56, OA-BCIG 45

Southeast Polk 61, Urbandale 23

Springville 66, Starmont 16

Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Hudson 54

Treynor 58, Tri-Center, Neola 38

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, Postville 17

Underwood 58, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52

Webster City 53, Greene County 18

West Burlington 53, Van Buren, Keosauqua 42

West Fork, Sheffield 58, North Butler, Greene 34

West Lyon, Inwood 45, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42

Wilton 47, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 45

Winterset 62, Perry 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Baxter vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ppd.

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction vs. Winfield-Mount Union, ccd.

Des Moines, Hoover vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt, ccd.

Spirit Lake vs. PAC-LM, ppd. to Jan 11th.

Paul Sullivan: A college football bowl season like no other includes the usual suspects in the playoffs and the Rose Bowl in ... Texas?
College

Paul Sullivan: A college football bowl season like no other includes the usual suspects in the playoffs and the Rose Bowl in ... Texas?

  • Updated

The Big Four made it to the Final Four of the college football season, as expected, ending one chapter of the most contentious, controversial and unpredictable years in the history of the sport. The College Football Playoff selection committee avoided chaos Sunday, pitting No. 1 Alabama against No. 4 Notre Dame in one semifinal game and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State in the other. The ...

