Prep roundup: T.J.'s big first quarter not enough in loss to Sioux City East

SIOUX CITY – Points were aplenty in the first half Thursday as Sioux City East earned a 55-26 homecoming victory over Thomas Jefferson on Thursday.

T.J. led 13-7 after the first quarter, but the Knights exploded for 35 points in the second quarter and never looked back.

All of T.J.’s 196 yards came on the ground, while SCE gained 546 total yards, 299 rushing and 247 through the air.

Things started well for T.J. as the Knights fumbled the opening kickoff, scooped up by the Yellow Jackets. Four plays later Bovee took it into the end zone from five yards out and a 6-0 lead.

On the ensuing drive, SCE answered quickly with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Luke Longval to Terrick Thompson.

On their next drive, T.J. converted a 4th-and-short at midfield thanks to an encroachment penalty on the Knights. Moments later a 30-yard run from Bovee set up a 1st-and-goal. On the next play, T.J. retook the lead on a 9-yard run up the middle by Reese Schlotfeld, giving T.J. a 13-7 advantage late in the first quarter.

On the first play in the second quarter, SCE retook lead on a 25-yard TD reception by Ethan Sneider from Longval.