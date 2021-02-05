Prep roundup: Toman's 3 at the buzzer gives T.J. boys basketball first win of season

HARLAN – Class 4A No. 10 Harlan started the game by scoring the first 10 points, followed by 11-unanswerred points from Lewis Central. From that point on, Harlan finished the half on a 13-3 run. LC pulled to within one, but Harlan’s Brecken Van Baale hit a 3 to end the third quarter and Harlan cruised in the fourth for the win.