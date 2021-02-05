Prep roundup: Toman's 3 at the buzzer gives T.J. boys basketball first win of season

BOYS BASKETBALL
TJ 51,
SCN 48
Lane Toman’s corner 3 at the buzzer gave Thomas Jefferson its first victory of the season on Friday over Sioux City North.
“It was a great basketball game, and I’m super proud of all the guys,” T.J. head coach Nate Kreifels said. “(It was a) great battle tonight. Senior night always brings extra energy and we fed off of it early.”
T.J. opened the game on a 15-2 run, but clung to a 1-point advantage at halftime.
Up two, Schubert made 1-of-2 free throws to extend the lead to 3. SCN answered with a 3, tying the game 48-48.
On T.J.’s ensuing possession, Aiden Flynn dribbled the length of the court and found Toman for the clutch make.
Austin Schubert scored a game-high 19 points for the Yellow Jackets.
CBTJ (1-15, 1-11 MRC) 19 9 12 11--51
Sioux City North (3-16, 1-12 MRC) 9 18 8 13--48
CBTJ: Flynn 10, Schubert 19, Tran 8, Ibar 9, Toman 5.
SCN: Hauge 3, Hansen 3, Beargoo 3, Helvig 9, Reekers 8, Hesse 9, Pinney 10, Lloyd 1, Fry 2.
AL 64,
SCE 51
SIOUX CITY – Abraham Lincoln rolled to a 64-51 victory over Sioux City East on Friday.
Josh Dix and Noah Sandbothe led the way for the Lynx offensively with 18 and 17 points respectively, while Christian Tidiane was in double figures with 12.
AL (14-2, 12-0 MRC) 12 19 21 12—64
SCE (10-6, 8-4 MRC) 7 12 17 15—51
AL: Dix 18, Sanbothe 17, Tidiane 12, Gruber 7, Brown 5, Reiss 3, Knauss 2.
SCE: Ruei 16, Whitaker 15, Drent 9, Dobbs 3, Jackson 2, Ballard 2, Jaconsen 2, Peterson 2.
Harlan 58,
Lewis Central 55
HARLAN -- In a game that featured nine ties and 12 lead changes, Harlan outlasted Lewis Central 58-55 on Friday.
Connor Frame scored a game-high 22 points for Harlan, including 18 in the second half and 13 in the fourth quarter alone.
JC Dermody led Lewis Central offensively with 16 points.
Lewis Central (10-7) 19 6 13 17 -- 55
Harlan Community (8-9) 17 10 12 19 – 58
L: Wyatt Hatcher 12, Devin Nailor 3, Dylan Carroll 6, JC Dermody 16, Nick Miller 10, Caleb Moore 2, Colby Souther 6.
H: Bradley Curren 16, Michael Erlemeier 2, Brayton Schechinger 2, Aidan Hall 7, Jacob Birch 4, Connor Frame 22, Isaiah Ahrenholtz 5.
Glenwood 63,
St. Albert 50
GLENWOOD – St. Albert led for the first 2 1/2 quarters, but a 20-4 Rams run over the end of the third, into the fourth quarter to pull away, led by Ryan Blum’s game-high 30 points on Thursday.
Sam Rallis and Carter White had 13 points apiece for the Falcons, which are scheduled to host Atlantic on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
St. Albert (8-10, 6-4) 16 11 14 9 – 50
Glenwood (15-2, 8-1) 11 12 18 22 – 63
SA: Sam Rallis 13, Cy Patterson 8, Carter White 13, Connor Cerny 4, Isaac Sherrill 2, Greg Fagan 2, Jeff Miller 8.
G: Caden Johnson 11, Jayme Fritts 4, Silas Bales 4, Brock Sell 6, Ben Hughes 4, Logyn Eckheart 4, Ryan Blum 30.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harlan 48,
Lewis Central 39
HARLAN – Class 4A No. 10 Harlan started the game by scoring the first 10 points, followed by 11-unanswerred points from Lewis Central. From that point on, Harlan finished the half on a 13-3 run. LC pulled to within one, but Harlan’s Brecken Van Baale hit a 3 to end the third quarter and Harlan cruised in the fourth for the win.
Lewis Central (9-8) 8 6 19 6 -- 39
Harlan Community (14-5) 10 13 15 10 -- 48
L: Keely Diercks 5, Taylor Elam 3, Lucy Scott 9, Grace Ruzicka 3, Kylee Brown 9, McKenna Pettepier 8, Adrian Okerbloom 2.
H: Jocelyn Cheek 3, Claire Schmitz 11, Ashley Hall 7, Brecken Van Baale 11, Caitlyn Leinen 8, Macie Leinen 8.