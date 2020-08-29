Prep roundup: Treynor football team slips past Clarinda

TREYNOR — Saturday football suits Treynor just fine.
The Cardinals opened their season a day after the rest of the state Saturday, hanging on for a 19-13 win over Clarinda.
Treynor raced out to 19-6 lead in the second quarter with touchdowns from Evan Smith (six-yard run), Sid Schaaf (a 10-yard pass from Noah James) and Kaden Miller (three-yard run).
Clarinda came six points later in the quarter on Wyatt Schmitt’s second touchdown of the day, a three-yard run, but that would be as close as it would come.
Defense was the highlight in the second half as neither team scored. Treynor allowed only 129 yards of total offense in the game.
James finished the night with 56 yards passing. Miller tallied 76 yards on 16 carries and Schaaf caught three passes for 49 yards.
Treynor will be back in action Friday at Glenwood.
Clarinda (0-1) 6 7 0 0 – 13
Treynor (1-0) 7 12 0 0 – 19
T: Evan Smith 6 run (Owen Mieska kick)
C: Wyatt Schmitt 35 run (kick failed)
T: Sid Schaaf 10 pass from Noah James (kick failed)
T: Kaden Miller 3 run (attempt failed)
C: Schmitt 3 run (Nathan Barnes kick)
Volleyball
T.J. gets 1st win; Riverside goes 2-1 at AHSTW Invite
AVOCA – Darion White earned his victory as first-year coach for Thomas Jefferson and Riverside went 2-1 on Saturday at the AHSTW Invite.
Riverside defeated T.J. and Essex 2-0, and fell 2-0 to Atlantic, improving its record to 4-1 on the season. Bulldog senior setter Kenna Ford had 30 assists on the day. Against Essex, Riverside posted a 97.8 serve percentage, which included 18 aces. In that game, Ella Hensley had seven aces, three kills and a block.
Riverside will compete in the Missouri Valley Tournament on Saturday.
T.J. (1-4) picked up its first win of the season, delivering White’s first as well with a 2-0 win over Essex.
The Yellow Jackets are back in action Thursday at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Scores
Thomas Jefferson 21-21, Essex 16-15
Atlantic 21-21, Thomas Jefferson 7-6
Riverside 21-21, Thomas Jefferson 14-18
Atlantic 21-21, Riverside 14-16
Riverside 21-21, Essex 8-11
