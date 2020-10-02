Prep roundup: Treynor offense rolls past MVACOU

MAPLETON – Treynor’s offense enjoyed an impressive night, piling up 479 yards of total offense in a 70-0 shutout of MVAOCOU.
The Cardinals had eight players score a touchdown in the game: Noah James, Jaxson Schumacher, Braden Larsen, Sid Schaaf, Tom Schwartz, Duncan Clark, Kyle Moss and Nolan Waterman.
Todd Pedersen led the Treynor rushing attack with six carries for 78 yards. The Cardinals had six players tally at least 35 rushing yards in the contest.
The Treynor defense also enjoyed a productive night, forcing four turnovers.
Treynor will close its resular season Friday at OABCIG.
Treynor (4-2) 7 30 13 20
MVAOCOU (0-6) 0 0 0 0
T: Noah James 12 run (Owen Mieska kick)
T: Jaxson Schumacher 37 pass from James (Mieska kick)
T: Braden Larsen 36 run (kick failed)
T: James 7 run (Mieska kick)
T: Sid Schaaf 21 pass from James (Mieska kick)
T: FG 34 Tom Schwartz
T: Schwartz 6 run (kick failed)
T: Duncan Clark2 run (Danny Kinsella kick)
T: Kyle Moss 12 run (Kinsella kick)
T: Moss 17 run (Kinsella kick)
T: Nolan Waterman 35 run (Kinsella kick)
Glenwood 28, Carroll 21
GLENWOOD – Tied 21-21 after three, Glenwood got the lone fourth-quarter score from Nolan Little, which was the difference in a 28-21 victory for the Rams.
The Rams had 391 yards of total offense, compared to 199 from Carroll, with sophomore running back C.J. Carter making a big impact with 191 yards and a touchdown rushing on 29 attempts.
Glenwood wraps up the regular season on Friday at Denison-Schleswig.
Carroll (2-4) 0 14 7 0—21
Glenwood (4-2) 14 7 0 7—28
G: Silas Bales 23 from Tate Mayberry (Gavin Schau PAT good)
G: C.J. Carter 3 run (Schau PAT good)
C: Slade Sibenaller 58 interception return (Elijah Lee PAT good)
G: Bales 3 from Mayberry (Schau PAT good)
C: Cade Schable 61 from Kellin Jones (Lee PAT good)
C: Jones 1 run (Nolan Mohr PAT good)
G: Nolan Little 5 run (Shau PAT good)
