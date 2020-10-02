Prep roundup: Treynor offense rolls past MVACOU

MAPLETON – Treynor’s offense enjoyed an impressive night, piling up 479 yards of total offense in a 70-0 shutout of MVAOCOU.

The Cardinals had eight players score a touchdown in the game: Noah James, Jaxson Schumacher, Braden Larsen, Sid Schaaf, Tom Schwartz, Duncan Clark, Kyle Moss and Nolan Waterman.

Todd Pedersen led the Treynor rushing attack with six carries for 78 yards. The Cardinals had six players tally at least 35 rushing yards in the contest.

The Treynor defense also enjoyed a productive night, forcing four turnovers.

Treynor will close its resular season Friday at OABCIG.

Treynor (4-2) 7 30 13 20

MVAOCOU (0-6) 0 0 0 0

T: Noah James 12 run (Owen Mieska kick)

T: Jaxson Schumacher 37 pass from James (Mieska kick)

T: Braden Larsen 36 run (kick failed)

T: James 7 run (Mieska kick)

T: Sid Schaaf 21 pass from James (Mieska kick)

T: FG 34 Tom Schwartz

T: Schwartz 6 run (kick failed)